NVIDIA’s next-generation GeForce RTX 4090 predicted to cost $2999

It’s been a crazy journey if you’ve followed the GPU industry over the last couple of years. But now that GPU costs have peaked significantly, Nvidia is getting ready to unveil the RTX 4090, its next primary flagship GPU.

There have been numerous details and leaks about the impending 40-series, including some wild rumors about price and battery usage. In either case, it's likely to rank among the most powerful GPUs available.

NVIDIA’s next-gen GeForce RTX 4090

Release timing and pricing are subject to change until Nvidia formally introduces the RTX 4090. However, there are speculations that Nvidia releases new graphics cards every two years in the fall. Thus the most likely time frame is between mid-September and the end of October. The last time was at the height of a global supply and health catastrophe. Even though this year is undoubtedly hectic, chip supply chains are in far better shape than they were in 2020. As a result, the RTX 4090 may reach consumers considerably sooner than the RTX 3090.

Nvidia revealed a testing plan in late May, which included August and September for the unit’s mass production to increase support for an upcoming fall release. A rumor from May said that the RTX 4090 would go on sale in the middle of July.

On the other hand, it’s feasible that Nvidia will push the event back to the beginning of 2023. They have too many RTX 3000-series chips on hand, and that’s the only explanation. Chips stacked up in warehouses due to logistics difficulties during the epidemic, and Nvidia may be hoping to sell some more of these 2020 GPUs before releasing a new model.

There are rumors that Nvidia will solely market the RTX 4090 and hold off on releasing the mid-range 4000-series cards until they have cleared all their excess stock, which will assist in lowering the price of older but still capable CPUs and more closely align them with AMD chips.

Cost

The price of the current RTX 3090, undoubtedly the king of graphics cards at the moment has plummeted from a high of $1,999 to roughly $1,499 presently. Although we don’t anticipate it getting as high as $2,000, the RTX 4090 will likely wind up north of that figure.

Pricing is crucial, particularly with AMD biting at Nvidia’s heels. GPUs of the AMD Radeon RX 7000 series, which are available for less money, claim to be just as powerful. Retail prices for the current AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT are $900, which is $500 less than the price of the Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti. We’ll have to wait and watch whether Nvidia’s recent financial struggles in the gaming industry will lead them to become more aggressive with pricing.

News About Architecture

According to reports, the Nvidia RTX 4090 is expected to have 16,384 CUDA cores, 144 ray tracing cores and 576 tensor cores. This might give it a scorching 40% performance bump over the RTX 3090.

The same 24GB of VRAM from the 3090 will also be included. The RTX 4090 will reportedly have a base clock speed of 2235 MHz and a boost speed of 2520 MHz, which is more than twice as fast as the RTX 3090, according to a Twitter leaker.

Features Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 CUDA cores 10,496 16,384 Tensor Cores 328 576 VRAM (GDDR6X) 24GB 24GB Ray tracing cores 82 144 Bus Width 384-bit 384-bit

Power Usage

The RTX 4090 will be an electricity-hungry monster with an insatiable appetite. In other words, it will need up to 600 watts of power when pushed to its limit. This much power might be an issue, given how some people already downclock their GPUs to reduce heat and noise.

Despite having a standard 12-pin PCIe Gen 5 power connector, an adaptor will likely be required to draw that much power. It can come with it, or you might have to buy it separately. We don’t believe that the latter is likely because Nvidia typically doesn’t nickel and dime customers.

Performance

Although power doesn’t always equate to performance, the RTX 4090 must figure out how to transform that power into complete graphics pleasure. High-end Nvidia GPUs are undoubtedly some of the best in the world, despite being expensive and difficult to find. However, the RTX 4090 might be on a new level. The card will reportedly be able to score 19,000 on a Time Spy Extreme benchmark test. This would nearly quadruple the RTX 3090’s score of 10,000 and making it the fastest GPU ever created. According to rumors, the RTX 4090 can achieve 4K 160 frames per second while using ray tracing and DLSS. The RTX 4090 is anticipated to surpass 100 teraflops for the first time. Although these are absolutely amazing figures, This card is exclusively for enthusiasts. Such performance is on the periphery of what consumers need.