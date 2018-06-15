Spread the love





Vivo Nex Review: What is feature in this new Vivo Nex smart phone?

When the first time I saw the phone. I notice that, there is no home button and front-end speaker for this phone. You also will see this phone come with total full screen without front-end speak on top of the phone.

This phone using Screen SoundCasting Technology which is turns the entire screen into speaker. Yes! Your screen now is your speaker, sound new to you right?

Without the home button how to unlock the phone? This might be the main question people asking. As this new technology, this Vivo Nex using in-display fingerprint sensor to unlock your phone with high accuracy and faster speed. When you pickup your phone, they detected and will show you the fingerprint logo and you able to unlock your screen using your fingerprint.

Vivo nex have 91.2% screen to body ratio, which is almost whole screen cover the entire body and with ultra-thin body, 6.59-inch 19.3:9 FHD+ Super AMOLED.

That will be 2 storage that you can choose from, such as 128GB and 256GB which have the big storage. For those like to store a lot of photo and video in the phone, this is a good choice for you.

Rear camera having aperture of f/2.4 which is good for taking portrait picture. Front-end camera f/2.0. Vivo Nex fron-end camera is a hidden camera with pop-up function. It will pop-up when you activate to take the selfie.

How much is Vivo Nex? – Vivo Nex review

In the China market, right their selling price for best Nex version will be equipvalent around $700. 6.59-inch Full HD OLED screen, Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras, 8-megapixel selfie cam, headphone jack, and 4,000 mAh battery.

For the cheaper Nex model that will be around $610. But this will me come with mid-range Snapdragon 710 processor, 128GB of storage with 6GN of RAM.

Vivo Nex Feature List

Operating System Android 8.1 Oreo

Funtouch OS 4.0 Display 6.59-inch 19.3:9 FHD+ Super AMOLED

91.2% screen-to-body ratio

DCI-P3 color gamut Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Adreno 630 GPU

or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, Adreno 616 GPU RAM 6/8GB Storage 128/256GB Expandable No Rear camera 1 12MP (Sony IMX 363), 1.4-micron pixels, f/1.8

4-axis OIS, EIS, dual pixel auto focus Rear camera 2 5MP, f/2.4 Front Camera 8MP, f/2.0 Battery 4000mAh Charging USB-C Water resistance No Headphone jack Yes

Vivo Hi-Fi V1 DAC Security In-display fingerprint sensor Connectivity Wi-Fi ac 2×2 MIMO, 4×4 MIMO LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB 2.0, USB OTG Dimensions 162 x 77 x 8 mm Weight 199 grams

Disclaimer. We can not guarantee that the information on this page is 100% correct.

