Xiaomi 13 Ultra design is confirmed in official images

Xiaomi has shared detailed images of the 13 Ultra on a Chinese social network, confirming previously seen renderings featuring a protruding circular rear camera module.

The long-awaited Xiaomi 13 Ultra is finally set to launch tomorrow, the 18th, and just a day before the big event, we finally have official images of the phone. Xiaomi has shared detailed images of the 13 Ultra on Chinese social network, confirming previously seen renderings featuring a protruding circular rear camera module.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will feature an alloy body, customized with a new synthetic leather. The new leather-like material on the back features an antibacterial coating, which is also dirt resistant and has a special anti-yellowing coating.

The top and bottom of the phone will be tapered, similar to a traditional camera, for a more comfortable use experience in landscape mode. We can also see a larger rear camera module, including a 1-inch Sony IMX989 main sensor and three 50MP Sony IMX858 sensors (ultra-wide-angle and telephoto).

Xiaomi also shared details about the LTPO OLED display of the 13 Ultra, which will support 3,200 x 1,440 pixel resolution and peak brightness of 2,600 nits for HDR content.