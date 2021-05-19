VPN for Bulgaria: a free and effective solution to guarantee your safety and privacy

The times when the Internet was a young and innocent place are long gone. Nowadays, it would be naive not to take precautions to protect yourself from cybercrime or browse everything you want. An innovative VPN technology is a perfect example of such measures, even for those who are complete beginners in the matters of cybersecurity.

As the technology evolves the international community has invented an enormous number of rules, regulations, and threats that violate a users’ right to remain anonymous in a varying degree. Of course, in these circumstances it would be wise to give those who jeopardize your safety or privacy the taste of their medicine, and use technological progress to your benefit. If you live in Bulgaria and are looking for the software that would make your personal data completely secure or simply allow you to watch Netflix and chill, installing a VPN is your most preferable option.

What does a VPN Offer?

To understand how a VPN for Bulgaria can become a valuable addition to your cybersecurity measures it is necessary to learn what this technology is. The solution that provides a simple and elegant way to prevent malevolent intruders from accessing any data that you store, while enabling you to stay anonymous in any network deserves a detailed explanation.

How does a VPN Operate?

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) with a help of the dedicated circuits or tunneling protocols generates a point-to-point connection between two private networks across a public network. Plainly, this means that you can obtain remote access to the resources of a private network and benefit from its functionality or security.

Encryption is also a vital part of contemporary VPN software. Applying a variety of tunneling and encrypting techniques, it forms a package of security measures that guarantees:

Traffic’s confidentiality. In case of an attack, a violator would only see an encrypted data.

No unauthorized access. Digital certificates provide authentication to the tunnel endpoints, so no unwelcome visitor could interfere.

Message integrity. The framework will immediately spot and neutralize any attempts to temper with the transmitted information.

It is also worth mentioning that not all the applications provide a genuine virtual private network with its essential features. For instance, proxy servers often apply some VPN technologies to create a false impression that the user has another IP address with different physical location to bypass restrictions or geo-blocking. However, it would be inaccurate to regard this software as a fully functioning VPN service. In this case, a potential user should consider additional measures to encrypt the data before it reaches the proxy. Otherwise, as soon as someone on the other end of the tunnel receives it, the information becomes visible.

What Are the Advantages of Using a VPN?

A VPN is a popular solution among those who strive to improve their security capabilities and privacy protection for a reason. It empowers the users to bend the system, so they could browse the Internet without anxiety, fear, or unreasonable restrictions. With its techniques and protocols it:

Grants you access to all the content. Censorship or regulations that exist in your country or region will no longer affect you. Access any website, platform, or application you like anytime anywhere.

Allows you to stay incognito. If you use a VPN correctly, no third party will be able to deanonymize you, including advertisers and the government.

Protects your devises from any uninvited visitors. Hackers, malware, spyware, etc. would not be able to cause any harm to the data you store, receive, or send with your computer/phone.

Still can provide a fast connection. With a modern VPN, you won’t be forced to choose between a decent Internet speed and staying safe & anonymous.

Has an intuitive, user-friendly interface and is easy to operate. Plenty of cybersecurity software requires a certain level of expertise from those who plan to use it. Yet, with a VPN security and privacy are just a few clicks away. First, download and install the application that suits your requirements most. Then launch it and connect to the VPN server you need.

Saves your money. Most of the VPN services are free or available at a reasonable price. Moreover, it allows you to gain profit from changing your location while online shopping or ordering things because prices may vary significantly depending on your region.

Why Should I Use a VPN for Bulgaria?

The Internet changed the global community, making even the tiniest and most distant of places a part of the World Wide Web. Bulgaria is not an exception. Of course, its legislation imposes censorship and restrictions when it comes to browsing the Internet. Plus, cyber threats are now more real than ever.

If you decide to use a VPN for Bulgaria, you will be able to access all your favorite streaming channels, including Netflix, HBO, Amazon, Hulu, or Disney+. Furthermore, you can go to any portal, read all the materials you want, and even reduce your expenses while shopping because buying things pretending you are from India might be considerately cheaper.

Besides, in case you travel abroad and need to access some Bulgarian services available for the locals only, a VPN also comes in handy. All you have to do is switch your IP address to Bulgaria, and you can manage your finances through online banking or watch the new episode of your favorite TV show. The most impressive part is that you will remain completely safe, and your identity won’t be exposed.