What Is A Virtual Phone Number? Types And Advantages For Your Business

A virtual number is a business connection for minimal money and the ability to build a remote call center even in Honolulu. In this article, we will talk about how a virtual phone number works, and what are its features and advantages for businesses.

What is a virtual phone number?

In simplest terms, a virtual phone number uses an Internet connection for communication. More precisely, a universal SIP protocol for exchanging data over the network constantly changes the client and server requests and responses. It can be compared to a language that helps devices to understand each other and communicate seamlessly.

In addition to IP telephony, this protocol is used for many purposes: online games, videoconferencing, etc. Standard landline or cell phone numbers can also be used as SIP, but only if your ISP changes the type of phone number. But in reality, most providers rarely provide such a service. Therefore, it is easier to buy a virtual number right away. To make that even easier, you can use Freeje mobile app to get a virtual number for your personal or business purpose in no time.

Calls to virtual numbers can be received:

through special programs on a computer or applications on a smartphone/tablet.

to landline or mobile numbers via call forwarding.

Virtual numbers are normally used for receiving and making calls. But there are additional possibilities. For example, virtual SMS numbers allow you to send/receive messages.

Virtual number: advantages and possibilities

We have figured out what a virtual phone number is. Let’s move on to the benefits it can bring to businesses.

Save money on calls

Connecting a virtual number is cheaper than installing a regular analog phone line. And most people have already switched to virtual telephony.

You can increase the number of operators in your corporate network without additional equipment purchase costs. To communicate using a virtual number, a headset with a headset is sufficient. Calling a virtual number is cheaper than paying for regular calls abroad. But only if you have connected the virtual number of the country from which the customer is calling.

For example, your office is in Miami, but you receive frequent calls from customers in Mexico City or any other city around the world. If you connect a virtual number from Mexico, customers will be able to call at their local rate and your loyalty will increase.

The virtual number is not tied to a specific location.

Virtual numbers work in all countries without a roaming connection. For example, many providers allow you to use virtual numbers from any country where virtual telephony is available. Create an account and contact support. This feature helps companies create a country-wide presence effect.

Let’s say the company is headquartered in Medellin, but the business is focused on the North American market. Showing German customers a local number increases their trust in the company and creates a more comfortable communication environment. Therefore, a virtual number makes it easier to conduct international business without establishing branches in other countries.

How virtual phone numbers work

The connection goes to the Internet service provider.

The operator routes the call to the device or server to which the number is connected. For example, to a virtual PBX server.

The virtual PBX forwards the call depending on the configuration. For example, you can set the order in which employees will answer calls from a virtual number.

How to register a virtual phone number

There is no single instruction for registering a virtual number. It all depends on the operator and the type of device you use to make and receive calls. Therefore, if you want to know how to register a virtual number, you should talk to a provider who will provide you with the information.

How to choose the right provider

Virtual numbers are provided by the following companies:

mobile operators.

telecommunication companies.

Internet provider.

IP telephony operators.

When choosing a service provider, let’s look at what criteria you should pay attention to.

Check whether the provider works directly with local telecom operators or through intermediaries. The quality of communication depends on the number of links in the chain.

Check if the supplier has inventory numbers. They are necessary in case of communication failure for temporary redirection of a non-functioning number to a backup one.

Find out if your new number has already been used by other companies. And if so, has there been a “cleaning” process?

Dirty” phone numbers

The last point is one of the “pains” of virtual number users, so let’s talk about it in more detail. When you buy a virtual number, you may find a stream of calls destined for its previous owner. This happens when the operator gave a new customer a “used” phone number without “deleting” it first.

Ideally, suca virtual phone number should not be immediately passed from the previous owner to the new owner.

Remember that some operators keep numbers in reserve, but do not count incoming calls to them. In this case, the new customer receives “dirty” numbers and, logically a junk call.

To sum up

Virtual phone numbers can become a tool to optimize business processes.

The virtual phone number gives the company:

Cost savings.

Fast connection.

Mobility.

Optimization and efficiency of managers’ work.

Single corporate network.

We do not claim that virtual numbers are a panacea for business. For some companies they are beneficial, for others they are useless. For example, an international bank needs a large call center with toll-free numbers from several countries. And in the case of a bakery or beauty salon, the virtual phone number is worthless. Therefore, when choosing a number, be guided primarily by the specificity of your own business.