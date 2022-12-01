What Is VoIP? How Can It Benefit Businesses?

In recent years the telecommunications sector has evolved a lot. Thanks to the advancement of the Internet, new solutions have emerged, such as VoIP technology, which is gaining many followers for offering a higher level of flexibility and efficiency to those seeking scalable and cost-effective business communication.

Globally, the trend is for the VoIP technology market to reach about $102.5 billion in investments by 2026. Which in turn demonstrates the rapid growth of this technology and its relevance to brands worldwide. Many businesses now rely on VoIP service providers like to HotTelecom to operate their business-related functions all around the world and work 24×7.

However, if you still don’t understand much about the subject and, therefore, don’t know what it is about or even if it is worth investing in VoIP technology in your company, continue reading and understand how this technology works, what its advantages are and the main differences with traditional telephony lines.

What is VoIP?

VoIP is the acronym for Voice Over Internet Protocol and it basically refers to the IP telephony system, internet telephony or cloud-based telephony. Broadly speaking, VoIP is nothing more than a system that makes calls over the internet instead of using the traditional way of telephone exchange or landline networks.

Voice Over Internet Protocol converts analog voice signals into digital data and thus enables calls to be made regardless of the circumstances, as long as there is internet access.

In addition to audio calls, VoIP also allows for multimedia session configurations, making video calls possible. These audio and video calls can be received and sent by various types of devices. Be they computers, smartphones or even tablets. However, the use is usually on traditional handsets.

VoIP is often used in applications like the popular WhatsApp for example, or Skype, and Zoom. The audio quality of these applications is also usually much better than that of traditional calls.

For businesses, VoIP offers much more than cheap and predictable calls with great audio quality, minimal technical problems, and immediate solutions, there are many more advantages.

VoIP’s benefits for business

Overall, the benefits of VoIP technology for the business market reach amazing levels that enable actions often not even imagined. Increased affordability, scalability and state-of-the-art technology are among its key advantages, but there is much more to consider when it comes to VoIP.

Greater Cost Savings

To begin with this technology offers greater direct cost savings. That is, when compared to traditional telephone service, the initial outlay is huge, especially on business phones and PBX hardware. With VoIP, there are significant savings in these costs.

In addition, with the VoIP system, companies don’t need to worry about expenses with copper wire, because the voice and data transmission is done simultaneously through the internet connection without the need to mess with the electrical wiring.

Still talking about savings, VoIP technology also eliminates per-minute call costs. Especially since in this case, the expenses are only for the service and the monthly internet package that the company already pays for. So the savings on telephony using this system can reach up to 80%.

Remote work and productivity

VoIP allows connection to a long list of existing features that make remote work possible, like call waiting, automatic answer, instant video call, conference call, among others.

Thus, there is a greater gain in productivity on the part of employees, as well as greater savings in time and costs involving transportation and travel expenses. Not to mention that it is also possible to optimize the exchange of information through the features offered by the VoIP system, sharing documents and other data with several people at the same time.

Greater accessibility and security

These are some of the main advantages of using VoIP. Because it is a cloud-based technology, you can make calls from anywhere in the world whenever you want, including directing the call and receiving voicemail by email.

Besides, another point that also counts in favor of this telephony solution is the security factor. This is because VoIP calls are encrypted, which in turn reduces the chances of message interception by malicious individuals.

Other important benefits of the VoIP system:

Greater scalability – The phone system must grow along with the business, not least to eliminate the need for dedicated hardware and lines, as well as extra expenses. In this scenario VoIP wins the scene again, as its operation in the cloud provides the scalability the business needs, ensuring that changes can be made much faster in configuring the phone system.

Features regardless of team size – There are many features in the VoIP system and this whole range of advanced possibilities caters to teams of different sizes. This is not the case with traditional telephony, where small and large companies need different call providers to meet each demand.

Call quality – VoIP audio quality is superior and does not vary with weather or other factors. In other words, it can maintain its stability and quality with a robust connection and good bandwidth quality.

Multitasking support – That is, when you call and are between calls you can be performing other actions, such as sending a document, or an image. Or even a video without interrupting the action.

Is it worth investing in this technology?

There are many particularities of the VoIP technology system that make the difference and prevail over the conventional telephony system. Besides the advantages, the cost-benefit offered by the VoIP system is much more attractive.

But is it really worth it to opt for this technology? The truth is that VoIP technology, when used in the corporate environment, can change your company’s communication. Not only by updating the telephony tools but by providing much more to the team at much lower costs.

Besides greater savings, the VoIP calling system makes everything easier and more productive by reducing call bureaucracy. It also maximizes the time and money spent on these processes.

VoIP is a very efficient and cheap system that optimizes the relationship between company and client in an immediate way, solving external demands faster. And, also, having much more accessible and efficient internal problem-solving support in a short period of time.

It is not by chance that Voice Over Internet Protocol is quickly conquering the public, companies, and corporations, and stealing the scene of traditional telephony with its numerous advantages of use!

Therefore, if your goal is to optimize your company’s telecommunication, ensuring more resources, more flexibility, and lower costs, investing in the VoIP system is undoubtedly a worthwhile option!