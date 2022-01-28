What you need to play computer games

Many novice gamers wonder, “What do I need to know to start playing computer games? The answer to this question can be found in a ton of technical articles, from which you will learn how to choose the best computer configuration and all the necessary accessories for the game. However, we’ve put together a few tips that will help you choose everything you need to play comfortably in no time and soon move to one of the top-rated cities to play games to dedicate your life to eSports.

PC

Entering the gaming world begins with choosing a computer. Here, the first thing to look for is the technical specifications. After all, a weak computer will not allow you to play many games with maximum demands. However, there is a certain barrier in the form of price. Therefore, to choose a gaming computer, decide on the price range, and only then move on to the performance. The first things you need to consider are:

Processor

Motherboard

Video card

Hard disk capacity

Sound card.

Gaming mouse

The first thing to look out for is the shape and design of the computer mouse. If you are going to buy the gadget in an offline shop, be sure to check whether it fits the weight and shape. For right-handed people it’s much easier to choose – most models are made for the right hand. It’s more difficult for left-handers, but you can find a mouse that is symmetrical in design or order a left-handed version online. Weight-wise, a gaming mouse should be heavy but not too heavy. If it seems to flee when you’re moving around on a desk or mat, it’s a bad idea. In shooters, for example, you’ll have to move the cursor smoothly to get your aim and make sure the mouse doesn’t make any sudden movements. So it’s best if it glides gently across surfaces and sits comfortably in your hand. An optimum mouse for gaming should weigh at least 100-120 grams. By the way, some models even use additional weights that can be removed or added to change the weight of the manipulator. Besides, the following data should be taken into consideration:

DPi resolution (For a comfortable shooter game, you’ll need a mouse with a DPI below 1000 this is necessary for accurate aiming)

Sensor type (The distinguishing feature of optical models is the red LED on the belly of the mouse. The main feature of laser mice is that they can work on glass. Laser mice have a wider DPI range – up to 16 000, but most cyber-sportsmen use models with optical sensors due to their reliability and durability)

A number of keys (For most games, be it World of Tanks or GTA V, a standard set of keys will suffice. For shooters, a couple of macro keys are useful – e.g. for reloading weapons and grenades. RPGs and online battles may require more function keys to record all of your character’s spells)

Customisability (A good gamer’s mouse should have its own software in which key commands, backlight settings and game profiles can be set. A profile is a set of specific parameters collected for a particular game or player. If your mouse has several profiles, switching between them can be a quick way to change the key values for a particular genre of gamer: for example, you can set up a specific DPI value and macros for RPG, and another for shooters or racing)

Wired or wireless (A wireless mouse is more comfortable because it doesn’t have a cord that can get in the way when you’re gaming. A cordless mouse is more convenient because it has no cord to get in the way while you are gaming, but it can run out of power at the wrong moment and leave you “empty-handed” when you are gaming. Wired mice are classic and the most reliable option for gameplay. That’s why we advise you to get a wired mouse. If you promise to look after your mouse battery life, take a cordless one, but at your own risk).

Gaming keyboard

The process of choosing a keyboard is almost identical to choosing a mouse. There are several things to consider to ensure that you can play comfortably and conveniently:

Type of keyboard. You have to choose between a membrane keypad and a mechanical keypad. Membranes are cheaper and quieter, but lose out on response speed and service life. Mechanical switches are more accurate and have a distinctive “click” sound, just like a typewriter. Their keys have a rather long stroke, and typing with a mechanical keyboard can be a little awkward after a diaphragm keyboard. But contrary to popular misconception, it takes less effort to actuate the mechanical keys than the membrane keys.

Additional keys. While you can do without the “free” keys, the multimedia keys are a little different. Their presence is not obligatory, but useful: it is very convenient to be able to mute the microphone or make the sound louder directly from the keyboard. It’s a matter of taste whether or not you can do without this function. At least four multimedia keys won’t disfigure the keyboard like 20

Keycaps. Many people forget about this characteristic and then are surprised that after a couple of months of use their new keyboard looks shabby and unattractive. Keycaps for gaming keyboards are made of ABS or PBT plastic. ABS is cheaper, it is smooth and pleasant to the touch, but it wears off quickly and the keys start to shine. This looks especially cheesy on long keycaps like the space bar, which become irregularly glossy. RVT is a slightly rougher and more durable material. If you’re willing to spend a significant amount of money on a keyboard, look for a model with these keypads

Lighting. It doesn’t have to play on the Christmas tree, but why not? Whatever they say about the functionality of backlighting, it’s more applicable to typing than gaming. You don’t look at the keyboard to find the WASD or the left [Shift] before you press it, do you? And therefore the backlighting of these keys is more for beauty.

A number of keys were pressed simultaneously. The maximum number of simultaneously pressed keys that the keyboard recognizes is expressed by the Key Rollover parameter. It is usually specified in the format #KRO, where # is the number of non-conflicting keys. Gaming keyboards most often come with 6KRO or NKRO (No Key Rollover), i.e. they support six or an unlimited number of simultaneous keystrokes

Design. When it comes to design: a good gaming keyboard should be sturdy, comfortable to use and stand firmly on your desk. Check whether the chosen model has rubberized feet, whether the hand rest (if any) is tight, and how the main keys are positioned. Some keyboards don’t have a number pad, like the HyperX Alloy FPS Pro, which allows the mouse to be positioned closer to the main keys.

Maybe headphones and mic

If you plan to play professionally in a team, you will need headphones and a mic. Stick to these parameters when choosing a device: