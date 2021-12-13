4 Best Adventure Games for Android That You Must Try

There are a lot of good games, but in this selection, we have collected only the best adventure games for Android users. This time there are a bit fewer than usual, but they’re all masterpieces in their own right. There are even Pokémon and Harry Potter.

Adventure games, unlike action games, are often difficult to classify into a specific genre. Adventure games tend to overlap with other genres in many ways, especially puzzle games, platformers and action games, but ultimately they should have one important distinguishing feature – adventure at the heart of their story. Unfortunately, there aren’t many examples of pure adventure, but there are, and we’ve compiled the best of them into one selection. These games are always fun to play in your spare time, and the fact that some of them are free makes them even more interesting.

1. Forgotton Anne is a beautiful adventure game.

If you’ve ever wanted to play a Studio Ghibli game on your phone, Forgotton Anne is for you. This puzzle adventure RPG stands head and shoulders above the rest in the indie space, offering a great soundtrack, beautifully hand-drawn environments, cool animations and great voice acting.

Forgotton Anne tells the story of, you guessed it, Anne. A young woman living in a world of forgotten things brought to life. Anne must fight her way through hardships to quell a rebel uprising. You’ll use a mysterious life-giving power called the Arc to control the flow of energy, solve puzzles and navigate through the grim city of perpetual rain.

The platforming segments can be a little frustrating, but otherwise, the gameplay is worth paying attention to this game. It’s not very long and is designed for literally a couple of hours of playtime, but it’s best to have a few separate sessions to get the most out of the atmospheric experience.

There are no ads or in-app purchases in Forgotton Anne, but if you want to play the full version, you’ll have to pay for it one time after the trial period ends. But if you use Play Pass, you can play it completely for free.

Download this game here.

Also see:

2. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite: A game about Harry Potter

There aren’t many people who haven’t heard of Harry Potter. No doubt, it’s a media phenomenon, but fans are hungry for good games that will let them enter this magical world. Sure, the Lego Harry Potter games were fun, but this franchise was too peculiar.

Wizards Unite turns that idea upside down. While some fans are waiting for a true RPG or something like that, this game might give them at least something. The game is somewhat similar to Pokémon Go, but with wizards and the like. That’s basically what’s going on here. It requires some physical effort on your part, but a lot of people will enjoy it.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is free to play with in-app purchases. It may not yet have the impact that Pokémon Go has, but certainly, the two games are interesting and appealing.

Download this game here.

3. Oxenfree is a classic adventure game

Oxenfree is a classic that will never get old. A group of teenagers on a spooky island getting ready for paranormal shenanigans is exactly what Oxenfree gives us and what it does a great job with. At the heart of the story is a specific character, namely the protagonist Alex. She and her friends spend the night on Edwards Island, a former military outpost that has been decommissioned.

You can imagine, no mysterious island is used for military purposes, just like Edwards Island, they have their secrets. After accidentally opening a portal to the unknown, Alex and her friends must now survive the night and leave the island to escape. The spooky atmosphere is excellent, the story is very engaging and the dialogue mechanics add to the replay value of the game.

Oxenfree will get a sequel next year. This already shows that the game has generated a lot of interest among users. You can spend at least 2-3 hours on your first playthrough, but it is worth playing it a second time. Without spoilers, it will be hard to explain why this happens, but after the first playthrough, you will understand everything yourself.

Download this game here.

4. Pokémon Go – The Pokémon Game

When Pokémon Go was first launched in 2016, millions of people immediately started playing it and it became a very massive phenomenon. Since then, we’ve seen this format copied by other brands hoping to capitalise on the popularity of mobile AR games, perfected by Niantic. But nothing beats the cultural influence and sustainability of Pokémon Go. It’s slightly less popular now, but it still has a huge number of fans.

Last December, Niantic finally added a PvP battle system that added the ability to compete against friends. This feature had been promised almost from the start, but now it’s here.

It’s just nice to see this phenomenal game continue to grow and expand, which is why we’ve added it back to our list of best Android games. Pokémon Go is no longer just a game but in some ways even a cultural phenomenon. What makes it even more interesting is that it’s completely free to play.

Download this game here.

That’s all about these adventure games for Android users. What’s your favourite one? Make sure to drop your comments below.