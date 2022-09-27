Best PS2 Games List introduction

When it comes to the best PS2 games of all time, there are a lot of them. But which ones are the absolute must-plays? From God of War to Tekken 5 and everything in between, here is our list of the best PS2 games you can play today.

And if you’re looking to play these PS2 classics on your PC, you can do that too with an emulator. We’ll show you how to set up the PCSX2 emulator and start playing some of the best PS2 games on your computer.

But first, let’s look at some of the all-time greats.

God of War 1&2

Arguably two of the best PS2 games ever made, God of War 1 & 2 are must-plays for any fan of action-adventure games. Featuring brutal combat, mesmerizing graphics, and a compelling story, the God of War series is truly legendary.

Shadow of The Colossus

One of the most unique and unforgettable games of all time, Shadow of the Colossus is a must-play for any fan of video games. Featuring a massive open world to explore and colossal creatures to battle, Shadow of the Colossus is an unforgettable experience.

SmackDown Here Comes The Pain

If you’re a fan of professional wrestling, then SmackDown Here Comes the Pain is a must-play. SmackDown Here Comes the Pain is one of the best professional wrestling games ever made, featuring all your favorite WWE Superstars and a profound gameplay system.

Burnout Revenge

One of the best arcade racing games ever made, Burnout Revenge is a must-play for any fan of the genre. Burnout Revenge is an adrenaline-fueled thrill ride featuring explosive action and destructive races.

Downhill Domination

A unique and underrated gem, Downhill Domination is a must-play for any fan of extreme sports games. Downhill Domination is a lot of fun, featuring downhill mountain biking and a great sense of style.

What are the Minimum Requirements for Playing PS2 Games on a PC?

You’ll need a few things to play PS2 games on your PC. First, you’ll need a copy of the PCSX2 emulator. You can download that here.

Next, you’ll need a PS2 BIOS. You can find that here.

Finally, you’ll need some PS2 ROMs. You can find those here.

Once you have all those things, you’ll be able to play PS2 games on your PC.

Where can I get games for PS2?

There are a few places where you can get games for PS2. One is by purchasing them online through sites like Amazon or eBay.

Another way is to download various freeROMs from freeromsdownload.com. However, we recommend only downloading ROMs for games that you already physically own.

And finally, you could always ask a friend if they have any PS2 games they would be willing to let you borrow.

How do I play PS2 games using PCSX2 (PS2 emulator) on a PC?

Concluding Words

There you have it! Those are some of the best PS2 games you can play on your PC. If you have any other suggestions, feel free to leave them in the comments below.