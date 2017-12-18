Gone are the days when OEMs manufacture phones with RAM of 128MB, 500MB. Now, RAM has become most centered specification that we prefer over other aspects. It goes simple, more RAM means better performance, user-experience, and of course, gaming. Although, there are tons of smart phones out there having a huge amount of RAM, but it might get you confused to choose between them. Here in this post, we have gathered five smart phones having high RAM for better performance, multitasking, and productivity.

In this round-up, we gather smart phones having minimum 6 GB RAM. That empowers them to outcome high-performance. You can have multiple-tasking on-the-go, play heavy games when you want, and there is a lot you can do more with them. Even one can easily play online-heavy games where one needs high amount of RAM, and processing power to buffer games, and use other hardware resources simultaneously.

Playing live casino games would be great on these phones since they have enough power resources, like all have 3000 mAh power or more which is necessary as you’d be constantly online and your camera would have to be used all the time for live feed. Let’s get into the core-part, the list of smart phones having a huge amount of RAM.

Top 5 ‘Pocket-Friendly‘ Smartphones with Huge RAM

1. ASUS ZenFone 3 Deluxe

This smart phone has considerable good specification capped under affordable budget. It packs a 5.7 inches Super AMOLED FHD display, 1920 X 1080 resolution display screen. The Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe comes with 6 GB RAM, and 64 GB internal memory. It’s a dual-SIM smart phone with dual camera with 23MP/8MP, 0.03 Laser focus and 4K video recording.

With Quick Charge 3.0 support, you can get it charged 60% in 40 minutes around. That’s surely not quick as OnePlus 5 but still certainly it is good.

Quick specification:

5.7-Inch Dual SIM cellphone with Super AMOLED FHD display, 1920 X 1080 resolution

Dual camera with 23MP/8MP

Qualcomm Snapdragon S820 Processor

6GB RAM storage with MicroSD card slot (expandable up to 2TB)

Quick Charge 3.0- 60% in 40 minutes with USB Type-C 3.0

3000mAH lithium-polymer battery

2. OnePlus 5T A5010

Being one of the best smart phones launched this year, the OnePlus 5T has everything that anyone seeks in budget friendly high-end smart phone. It comes in two variants: 6GB RAM + 64GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB. The 8 GB Ram is more than enough to carry-out tasks easily. There is no doubt about the performance of OnePlus 5T. It has been one of the most sold smart phone on Amazon. With less bezel, the front display area has become more useful, and intuitive.

The fingerprint sensor has been pushed to the back of it. Accessible easily by fingers. With dual-camera functionality, it is seamlessly easy to capture portrait photos, and make best use of the camera. If you’ve been hunting a budget friendly flagship smart phone, then look no further. This should be your choice.

Quick specification:

OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

CPU: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 (Octa-core, 10nm, up to 2.45GHz)

Storage and RAM: 64GB UFS2.1 2-LANE / 6GB LPDDR4X and 128 GB internal/8 GB RAM

Display Size: AMOLED 6.01 inches with Resolution: 1080P (1080 x 2160 pixels) covered with 2.5D Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5

Rear camera: 16MP + 20MP (Dual LED Flash) and Front camera: 16MP

3. HTC U11 128GB

With the premium body, and looks, the HTC U11 features solid specifications under $650. If you’ve been after a premium looking smart phone that carries solid specification, then HTC U11 would be a fair deal. With latest Android 7.1 Operating system, it comes with updated HTC Sense that improve the overall performance of user-interface.

With 128 GB internal memory one can store tons of files, music, and movies. In addition to that, it comes with a hybrid SIM slot that supports MicroSD, up to 2 TB. Though, it does not have dual camera functionality like OnePlus 5T, but it won’t let you down while you capture images, and videos.

Quick specification:

Comes with an Android 7.1 with HTC Sense

Powered by 2.45 GHz / Octa Core / Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor

Memory: Internal: 128 GB / RAM: 6 GB / Slot type: microSD / Max. slot capacity: 2 TB

Display screen of 5.5″ with resolution: 2560 x 1440 pixels

Rear Camera: 12 MP with Flash, Dual Tone LED / BSI / Video: 4K Ultra HD and Front: 16 MP

SIM card: Type: Nano-SIM / Slot: Hybrid dual SIM (Optional: MicroSD)

4. Lenovo ZUK Z2 Pro

The Lenovo Zuk Z2 Pro is one of the most pocket friendly smart phones (around $300) that packs 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. It comes with 5.2 inch AMOLED display screen that have 1920*1080 pixels resolution. Overall, the phone looks very nice, and beautiful. To support such a RAM, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Kryo Quad Core 2.15GHz processor good for multitasking, and gaming.

Inside the body, there is a 3100mAh un-detachable Li-polymer battery that keeps is on for long hours. If you’ve been looking for very affordable, and powerful handset, then Lenovo ZUK Z2 Pro seems to be a better option.

Quick specification:

Comes with Android 6.0 operating system (updates may be available)

Powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Kryo Quad Core 2.15GHz processor

5.2 inch AMOLED display screen with 1920*1080 pixels resolution

6GB RAM with 128GB ROM

8.0MP front camera and 13.0MP back camera

3100mAh un-detachable Li-polymer battery

5. Letv Le Max 2

Last but not the least. The Letv Le Max 2 has been designed very beautiful. It packs a 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Quad Core processor. Just like the Lenovo ZUK Z2 Pro, this powerful smart phone is available under $350. That completely makes it worth. Since you get plenty of RAM, and powerful processor, applications, and games run smoothly. As internal memory, it does have 64GB UFS Memory ROM. Moreover, it has a TF card slot that supports up to 128 GB external cards.

At the back, there is a 21.0MP camera able to capture high-definition images, and videos. In front, you get 8.0 MP camera that is able capture pictures, and videos. Further, it has got 3100mAh battery that keeps it alive for long hours. Overall, the smart phone certainly got good features under the pocket-friendly segment.

Quick specification:

It comes with EUI 5.8 operating system which is based on Android 6.0, and may updrage6GB

LPDDR4 RAM + 64GB UFS Memory ROM

21MP PDAF primary camera with 8MP front camera

Have Quick Charge 3.0 feature for quick charging

Un-detachable 3100mAh high capacity battery

Ultrasonic fingerprint identification, with payment support

That ends our list of budget-friendly, Smart phones with Huge amount RAM. Surely, there are more such smart phones. We hope that our readers would like this post. Please share your thoughts, and favorite smart phone in comment sections.