Finding games for Android that don’t require an Internet connection can be a bit of a chore, as most of these types of applications nowadays require Internet access. Luckily, there is still a long list of video games that you can enjoy on your phone, even if you don’t have mobile data. Among them are some well-known ones, such as Candy Crush Saga or Geometry Dash.

As well as many others from different categories, such as arcade, simulation, action, racing, etc. However, you should bear in mind that many of the options on this list have certain functions or features that do require access to the network. However, this is not an impediment to enjoy the game. Read the following text carefully and find out which are the best games for Android without an Internet connection.

#1. Cut The Rope

Cut The Rope is one of the most popular offline Android games ever. It falls into the Puzzle category because it is challenging to traverse each world. In Cut The Rope you play a cute, but strange character called “Om Nom”, who loves candy. It’s up to you to figure out how to get him to the delicious treat by overcoming the various obstacles in each of the challenging levels of this fun video game.

As you progress, you will be able to unlock new challenges, prizes, and tools that will help you achieve the goal of the little candy monster. Among its main features, we can mention impressive graphics and game challenges based on physics principles. Plus, you’ll have 17 different worlds and 425 levels, each one harder than the last, to keep you entertained for hours.

#2. Cut The Rope 2

Following on from the previous installment, Cut The Rope 2 is the evolution of the popular smartphone game that has taken the world of puzzles and logic by storm. In this version, Om Nom continues his uncontrollable desire for candy, but in a different world that includes his beloved friends, the Nommies. Dare to venture with them through more than 160 different levels, full of difficulty, obstacles, and colorful graphics that will make you spend hours of fun.

Just like the first part of this entertaining videogame, in this one, you will have to help the cute little monster to reach the delicious treats. But this time the developers took the imagination one level further by allowing seven friends to help you with their special powers.

It’s worth mentioning that this game includes in-app purchases and, in addition, some advertisements that you can quickly remove by simply turning off your mobile data.

#3. Candy Crush Saga

In the same order of the most popular offline Android games in the world, comes Candy Crush Saga. This colourful video game guarantees hours of offline entertainment. Your duty in this fascinating world of colour, will be to achieve combinations of 3 or more candies to clear the board or achieve the objectives of each level.

These can range from “easy” to “nightmare”, the latter being one of the most challenging. To do this, you have the help of “Boosters”, special tools that allow you to use certain powers or advantages to reach the goal of the game. Although this video game does not require an Internet connection to work, there are some features or functions, such as in-app purchases, that do.

Similarly, by activating mobile data, you can participate in online tournaments for special prizes, as well as synchronise the game with your Facebook account so you don’t lose your progress. It is worth mentioning that, when you lose all your lives in Candy Crush, you will have to wait for a time limit in the real world before you can continue playing. On the other hand, the popularity of this game has been so great that it has several versions: Candy Crush Soda, Candy Crush Friends, and Candy Crush Jelly Saga.

#4. Geometry Dash Lite

This is another of the games for Android Smartphones that do not need access to the network to work, although it should be noted that some of its functions do require it. The objective in this video game is very simple, you must reach the other side of the track by jumping to avoid the sharp obstacles that are presented at each level. All you have to do is tap the screen to fly, jump and flip along the way.

This simple but challenging game will make you spend hours of fun and entertainment from your mobile phone without consuming mobile data. Dare to conquer each of the worlds, while unlocking new icons and colours to customise your character. You can also use the practice mode to improve your skills, all this while playing to the rhythm of the music in Geometry Dash Lite or any of its other versions: SubZero, World, or Meltdown.

#5. Angry Birds 2

Awarded as the Android Excellence game of 2018, Angry Birds 2 continues to conquer the public, despite the time. That’s why it deserves a place on this list of video games that don’t require an Internet connection. Your objective in this world is simple, you must launch your character, using the slingshot, to defeat the evil army of piggies and save the eggs.

Now, although it is an app that does not require the use of mobile data, it may include in-app purchases or features for which network access is required. On the other hand, with this game, you have the option to choose your own bird, as well as using the friendly mode to compete with friends and test your skills.

#6. Fruit Ninja

Fruit Ninja is an addictive action game in which you must cut fruit in the best ninja style while avoiding at all costs to make mistakes and touch the bombs. You have three game modes: Zen, classic, and arcade, the first of which will allow you to practice to become the best of them all. The second one is ideal to see how far you can go and the last one is a special level to beat your own score.

It is important to note that this game has in-app purchases and also some features, such as tournaments and battles against other ninjas, which you can only use if you are connected to the network. However, if this is not what you are looking for, hours of fun in this challenging but entertaining video game are more than guaranteed.

#7. Burrito Bison

This unique and colourful video game is the latest installment in one of the most popular Android game series of recent years. This time, the main character arrives with two new friends to defeat the evil cook and recover the recipe book. Join Burrito Bison, Pineapple Spank, and El Pollo in a world of adventures where you must fly, jump, destroy, cross the sky and even eat delicious cakes to avoid the invasion of the jelly beans.

To do so, you’ll have a dozen new and improved abilities, which the developers kindly included: strength, speed, luck, agility, etc. In addition, for the first time, you will be able to have a final battle with one of the bosses to free the world of jelly beans or recover your secret recipe book.

#8. Math | Riddles, and Puzzles

If your passion is mathematics and solving puzzles is your way of having a good time, Math | Riddles, and Puzzles is your best option. This game is based on a very simple mechanic, as it is about finding the results of mathematical quizzes that test your IQ. With it, you will be able to evaluate your ability in multiple categories: logic, visual memory, puzzles, memory, and educational games.

Best of all, you don’t need an Internet connection to enjoy this unique knowledge challenge, nor do you need to register or pay for a membership. On the contrary, Math is available to any user who considers himself or herself capable of solving the puzzles. It is worth mentioning that it includes clues and answers to the different questions, but you will have to watch advertisements to get them.

#9. Plants vs Zombies 2

This is the second installment of the popular Android game of the same name. Your duty in Plants vs Zombies 2 will be to create, organize and lead an army of powerful plants, which will allow you to defeat the evil Zombies. To do so, you will have to load them with nutrients and elaborate a strategic plan to keep your brain safe from this terrible undead. This video game has 11 different worlds, with settings ranging from ancient Egypt to distant futures.

It also has more than 300 levels, super-fun mini-games, infinity zones for veterans, and also daily events or challenges. It should be noted that for the latter, you do require a network connection. Get ready to face the fearsome Dr. Zombie and collect seeds of the most powerful plants to keep you safe.

#10. Asphalt 8: Airborne

Are you ready to bring out your inner racer? Well, Asphalt 8: Airborne is what any adrenaline and speed lover hopes to have on their Smartphone for fun. With this fantastic game with stunning 3D graphics, over 300 approved vehicles, and over 75 tracks, getting away from the pavement will be a challenge.

Get ready to get in the car and drive through the fantastic exotic scenery that this video game has for you, as you climb the rankings and become the best in the world. Best of all, you have two game modes to choose from: online and offline. As you’d expect, the latter doesn’t offer the multiplayer function is not available.

#11. Subway Surfers

This fantastic game will test your obstacle avoidance skills as you try to escape from the grumpy officer and his police dog. In Subway Surfers you play as three adrenaline-loving youngsters, Jake, Tricky and Fresh, where your main objective is to stay safe and collect as many coins as possible. To do this you have your jetpack, plus the ability to perform incredible stunts by simply swiping your finger across your mobile screen.

In addition, this game features HD quality graphics, full of vibrant colours that will captivate your eyes from the start. Avoid getting caught at all costs as you run, dodge, and jump through the different levels of the game. Importantly, Subway Surfers allows you to compete online with your friends and help or challenge them to prove who is the best. However, you will need an Internet connection to do so.

#12. Bike Race Free

Although the main attribute of this game is the online competitions, through the multiplayer mode, Bike Race Free also allows you to have fun individually without the Internet. With this racing game, you can improve your skills and have hours of fun, while earning trophies and coins to customise your bike. It has easy and intuitive controls on your phone, so you can use it without any problems.

Among the most outstanding features of this game are: mind-blowing stunts, hundreds of amazing tracks and scenarios, fantastic motorbikes, and free upgrades. The latter gives you access to new features and improvements to the game.

#13. Terraria

This is one of the paid alternatives included in this list of free offline Android games. Terraria is a new and improved version of the well-known game for computers and video game consoles, in which you will go into hidden places to ensure your survival. It is worth mentioning that you have two different modes to guarantee fun at all times.

You can choose to create your own civilisation or test your combat skills and defeat enemies that become stronger as you advance through the different levels. However, it is important to note that you need a smartphone with a large RAM capacity (minimum 2GB) to avoid performance failures. On the other hand, the cost of this video game is $5.38.

#14. Dungeon Cards

This game combines the best of three different categories: puzzles, strategy, and cards. In Dungeon Cards, you will have to push your level of analysis to the max to measure the perfection of your every move and complete the various puzzles presented. Among the features of this challenging video game, you will find: simple to use controls, innovative game mechanics, Pixel Art style graphics, etc.

#15. Hill Climb Racing 2

From the same creators of Hill Climb Racing, now comes the new and improved sequel: Hill Climb Racing 2, with features that will grab you from the start. In this installment, you can unlock more than 20 different cars and motorbikes as you progress down the trophy road and earn victories. In addition, you can customise your character or vehicle, as well as additional upgrades to help you become the best racer.

With this version, you can choose to play offline or activate the Internet connection and compete online with friends or other players around the world. It’s worth mentioning that, in multiplayer mode, you face off against three other players in hundreds of different levels and terrains.

#16. Alto’s Adventure

This sports game is set in a small village high in the mountains, where the main character, “Alto” is an adventurer and snowboarder. Now, your duty in Alto’s Adventure will be to guide him and his friends through fantastic scenery, while collecting points to become number one.

With each new level, the challenge will be much greater, but the rewards will also grow, allowing you to enjoy terrain based on real snowboarding. Highlights of the game include: relaxing and stimulating gameplay based on physics principles, trick system, 180 goals, etc.

#17. Implosion

This is an incredible game with 3D graphics in HD quality, which will allow you to enter a war that takes place 20 years after the end of the earth. In which, once again, the prevalence of the human race hangs in the balance and you will have to show your warrior side to stay on your feet. Join your friends in Implosion and arm yourself with an arsenal of state-of-the-art weapons to survive.

Best of all, this extraordinary video game doesn’t require you to be connected to the Internet to fight this tough battle. However, keep in mind that only the first six levels are free. To unlock the other stages and continue enjoying Implosion, you will have to make a one-time payment from the game’s platform.

#18. Temple Run 2

After their success with Temple Run, Imangi Studios decided to go for the next installment of this exciting action game, with Temple Run 2. In this game, as you know, you play an explorer who must run to escape the traps of the temple, after having obtained the cursed idol.

Get ready to run through dangerous cliffs, mines, zip lines, and forests, while running for your life. Will you be able to reach your point of salvation? You’ll only find out in the mesmerising environments of Temple Run 2, which now brings new and improved obstacles to keep your adrenaline pumping. Plus special powers for all characters and a much bigger monkey than the first version.

#19. Dumbs Ways to Die 2: The Games

This is the second part of the popular game inspired by the TV series, “Dumbs Ways to Die“. The objective in this offline adaptation for Android is very simple, you will have to overcome one by one the different obstacles while observing the silliest ways to die. However, it is important to mention that it includes annoying advertisements, but you can get rid of them by deactivating the mobile data on your Smartphone.

It is worth noting that this game has positioned itself as one of the most entertaining for the public. Therefore, its developers included new scenarios, difficulty levels, and a whole cast of colourful characters to continue accompanying users at any time of the day. Dumbs Ways to Die 2: The Games is available on Google Play at no cost.

#20. Fallout Shelter

It has been awarded multiple times as one of the best offline Android games and today, it remains a favorite for many users. In Fallout Shelter, you must create your own civilisation and help it survive in a bunker (which you also have to build) underground. To do so, you have a variety of modern rooms to help you transform this cold pit into an ideal place to live.

Your objectives include keeping your inhabitants happy by providing them with jobs, helping them find mates, training them, equipping them with weapons, etc. Become the leader of a new group of warriors and protect them from internal and external dangers in this fantastic simulation game.

#21. Plague Inc.

This game is an amazing mix of simulation and strategy, which unfolds in such realistic scenarios, that it allows you to get into the game much better. In Plague Inc. your duty will be to spread a pathogenic agent with a deadly virus to extinguish all humanity while avoiding at all costs that the epidemic is controlled.

It is worth mentioning that this videogame runs smoothly on Smartphones, as it is adapted to work on touchscreen devices. Among the most outstanding features of this particular video game are: 12 different types of virus, the possibility of infecting more than 50 countries in the world, save function, etc. In addition, it is available in different languages, including Spanish, English, German, Portuguese (Brazil), French, Italian, etc.

#22. Rayman Adventures

Rayman Adventures is inspired by fantastic scenarios of a magical place, where the ancient eggs that give life to the sacred tree have been stolen and scattered around the world. It’s up to you to play Rayman and venture through the various landscapes to find precious relics. All this while confronting fearsome vandals from other lands and unleashing the power of the Incredibles, allowing you to conquer epic adventures.

It is worth mentioning that Rayman Adventures is a free-to-play game that does not require network access. However, it may include in-app purchases for upgrades or additional features. On the other hand, it is available in different languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Russian, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, etc.

As you can see, there are many games for Android that do not require an Internet connection and, although the list could be endless, in this text we have compiled a collection of the best ones. Have fun to the fullest with each of the options on this list, while you turn your moments of leisure and boredom into something fun.