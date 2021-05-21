List Of Smartphones That Can Join Android 12 Beta Update

This week we were officially introduced to the new Android 12. It has received many interesting features and has even become available for open beta testing. That means it can already be downloaded and installed on your smartphone. This has happened in previous years as well, but not every smartphone is suitable for such an installation. In this list, we mention the smartphones that support the latest Android 12 update, and link to join this beta program.

The nice thing is that testing is possible not only on Google Pixel smartphones but also on some other models. Even though there aren’t any that can be called truly mainstream, it’s worth knowing. In case you have one and want to test all the charms of the new operating system. There are a total of 12 third-party phones in the test. Let’s talk about them.

Which phones support the Android 12 beta?

Just to list them without going into details, here’s the list of smartphones that you can install Android 12 on:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11i (Mi 11X / Redmi K40 Pro)

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro (China only)

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9

OPPO Find X3 Pro

Vivo iQOO 7 Legend

Realme GT

Nokia X20

ASUS ZenFone 8

TCL 20 Pro 5G

ZTE Axon 30 5G

There are also Google Pixel devices from version three onwards, but they’ve always stood apart, which is why they didn’t make the list.

Why you can’t install the beta version of Android 12

Even if you own one of these devices, don’t rush to download the beta, as there are some pretty dangerous pitfalls. For example, as of now, builds for Xiaomi and OnePlus devices are reported to be unstable and some users are unable to install Android 12. Some have even had it cause their smartphone to brick.

If you’re not the most experienced user, it’s better to stay out of it for now and wait for at least a more stable version of the operating system, if not a release one. I’m talking about all third-party models, not just Xiaomi and OnePlus.

Android 12 on Samsung

As is usually the case, Samsung is not taking part in the Android beta program. So if you’re using a Galaxy phone and want to try out Android 12, you only have one option – wait until the fall, if not the end of the year. That was the case with One UI 3.0 last year, and Samsung is likely to follow suit this time too.

Android 12 on Xiaomi

Xiaomi has plenty of devices that will get the beta version of Android 12. The flagship Mi 11 Ultra is joined by the regular Mi 11, the China-exclusive Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11i, which is sold in India as Mi 11X Pro and in China as Redmi K40 Pro.

A beta version of Android 12 is now available for these devices, and as in previous years, the update itself does not include a new version of MIUI, as their update cycle is detached from the Android update. A stable update to the Android 12 version of MIUI will be released later this year, but so far it hasn’t come to fruition. As a matter of fact, neither has a normal version of regular Android 12 that won’t brick the phone.

Visit here to join the Android 12 beta testing program for Xiaomi.

Android 12 on OnePlus

OnePlus is releasing a beta version of Android 12 on its latest flagships, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. The beta is already available, and if you’re interested in taking a look at it, you can go here to install the Android 12 build. But once again, remember the issues some users have encountered.

Visit here to join the Android 12 beta testing program for OnePlus.

Android 12 on OPPO

OPPO is the first company to offer a look at its upcoming ColorOS 12 UI. It builds on Android 12 and will get all the new features introduced by Google – just not in the initial builds.

OPPO is offering a beta version of Android 12 for the Find X3 Pro, and if you’re using that device, you can download the first beta now. OPPO says the build contains bugs and isn’t yet stable enough for everyday use, so if the Find X3 Pro is your primary device, you should wait a bit before taking a chance on it.

Visit here to join the Android 12 beta testing program for Oppo.

Android 12 on Vivo

Vivo joined the Android beta program last year, and this time the manufacturer is releasing a build on one device – the iQOO 7 Legend. The phone is different in that it is the most affordable device with a Snapdragon 888 chipset. Except that it’s not so easy to find in the Russian market.

Interestingly, Vivo is not including any smartphones under its own name in the beta testing program, limiting itself to a sub-brand. If you have an iQOO 7 Legend and want to try out the Android 12 beta, you can do so right now.

Visit here to join the Android 12 beta testing program for Vivo.

Android 12 on Realme

Just like last year, Realme has the only phone in the beta program. The Realme GT is already getting a beta version of Android 12 starting on 19 May, but as the device is only sold in China, it’s unlikely that many users have it.

Visit here to join the Android 12 beta testing program for Realme.

Android 12 on Nokia

HMD Global is taking part in the Android beta program with Android 12, and the model that earned the right is the Nokia X20. However, unlike most of the other devices on this list, the X20 won’t get the beta version right away. HMD notes that it will happen later this year.

It’s a shame that this happens, but it’s nice that the brand is taking the initiative and getting involved in such ‘activities’.

Android 12 on ASUS

ASUS is joining the Android 12 beta testing program this year with its ZenFone 8. The phone is interesting first and foremost because it’s one of very few compact Android devices at the moment. Well, and the fact that it’s the one that will get the beta version of Android 12. If you’re using the ZenFone 8, you can now get the beta version of Android 12.

Visit here to join the Android 12 beta testing program for ASUS.

In the end, let me remind you once again that you do everything at your own risk. The first versions of the new operating system are very unstable and can instantly “turn your phone into a pumpkin”. So think again before you rush off and take part in the test program.