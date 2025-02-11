10 Best Battery Tester Apps for Android

Here’s a list of best apps to test your Android battery health and performance. This list gathers 10 top battery tester apps for Android users.

Would you like to learn more regarding the battery of your Android phone? You might think the battery is draining too fast, or you would like to check its health. There are battery tester apps that can assist you in these scenarios.

Such apps will inform you about the health of your battery, and how different apps use power. They can also help you understand your charging habits.

Following are 10 of the best battery tester apps for Android. These applications provide an easy interface, along with accurate information. And most of these apps are available on Google Play store for free.

1. AccuBattery

When it comes to checking battery health, AccuBattery stands out in our list of top battery tester apps. It employs scientific methods to estimate how much real battery power is consumed.

Strikingly, it also assists users in identifying the fastest charger available. For each charge, the app tells you how much “wear” your battery has.

If your aim is to extend the lifespan of your battery, this app can help you achieve it.

You can download this app →here.

2. Battery Guru: Info & Health

Battery Guru operates like a doctor for your battery. It helps provide different statistics regarding a battery’s health and performance.

For example, it tracks the speed at which the device is being charged alongside the battery’s voltage. Further, it attempts to estimate how much empty space there is in the battery.

Guru attempts to assist an individual understand how the battery is used throughout the day. It gives notifications for the battery temperature and level so the user can take further steps to avoid damage to the battery and help manage it better.

You can download this app →here.

3. BAttery Monitor

Here’s another battery tester app you should choose.

With Battery Monitor, getting information regarding the battery is effortless. As an example, it provides precise estimates of the device’s temperature, health, voltage, and additional capabilities.

Also, it enables the tracking of CPU and RAM usige at the same time. It features a simple interface that has a neat appearance. It offers access from the home screen as a widget.

In addition, the design’s appearance can be modified with themes.

You can download this app →here.

4. GSam Battery Monitor

GSam Battery Monitor monitors the apps and processes of the device with the most power drain over the course of time. It aids in providing precise insight into the performance of a battery.

For instance, it detects specific applications that excessively drain the power supply. In addition, precise estimates of the battery’s remaining charge are provided. It also indicates various states the battery can be at with the help of associated alarm functions.

GSam Battery Monitor helps in identifying aggressive power-sucking applications and helps suspend them.

You can download this app →here.

5. Ampere

Ampere is a modern battery tester application that monitors your battery health. It calculates incoming and outgoing current of a battery, and with a push of a button, it allows you to view the current battery status along with the temperature and level of voltage.

The application is user friendly and gives you all keu information about your battery within no time.

You can download this app →here.

6. CPU-Z

The powerful application for Android phones CPU-Z, is not limited to the battery only, it has additional info like battery level and temperature as well.

The other more notable features include: device name and cpu speed. Additionally, it also features RAM and storage capability.

If all the details about the phones hardware are needed along with battery, CPU-Z becomes useful.

You can download this app →here.

7. Battery Widget % Level Plus

Besides being an application, Battery Widget %Level Plus can also be regarded as a widget. The application offers comprehensive statistics of battery utilization, and features a live widget displaying battery details.

Moreover, it comes with a special “Best Signal Finder Map”, and a battery history graph. Battery details lovers will appreciate this app if widgets on their home screen are preferred.

You can download this app →here.

8. Electron: Battery Health Info

Electron lets you know how much capacity your battery still has using the features offered for free. To manage the battery’s lifetime however, purchase options are available.

Some features include providing health status as well as current capacity in mAh. It also shows charging type and the temperature of the battery.

With Electron, you can better grasp your battery’s actual capacity and degradation over time.

You can download this app →here.

9. Avast Cleanup – Phone Cleaner

Priding itself as a multitasker, Avast Cleanup – Phone Cleaner does more than simply manage your battery. It also helps make your battery last longer.

It can also be set to a preset mode which saves battery life, for example by deleting junk files and optimizing photos. This app does charge users for its services but the value they offer justifies it.

If you’re looking for an all-in-one booster for your phone including the battery, Avast is a good choice.

While you can use it as battery tester app, you can do a lot more to improve performance and many other things.

You can download this app →here.

10. Greenify

Greenify, as the name suggests, aims to save your battery percentage by literally putting apps to sleep.

However, unlike other battery saving apps, Greenify does a better job at smart intelligent hibernation of background apps that would otherwise be unnecessarily draining the battery.

If you have multiple apps running in the background, Greenify is the right app for you.

You can download this app →here.

These battery tester applications will assist you in understanding your Android battery better. Choose the one that meets your requirements.

Give them a spin and figure out which one is the most helpful to you!