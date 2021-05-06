How to block YouTube Ads and access your videos faster?

Are you tired of YouTube ads? Here’s how to block ads on YouTube and access your favorite videos without waiting! In this guide, we gonna discuss some of the best available methods to get rid of annoying YouTube ads and have your videos played right away without waisting the time.

Remember the good old days when YouTube only showed one ad every now and then? Those days are unfortunately behind us and the platform is showing more ads. Ad revenue is essential for creators, but ads can seem too much on a five-minute video.

In this article, we’ll look at how to block YouTube ads and properly view your video. Some of these methods may work better than others, and YouTube will often go to great lengths to get its ad revenue.

1# Why use an adblocker to block YouTube Ads?

Ad space is now available to hackers on some of the most popular websites, including YouTube. The quickest and easiest way to solve this problem is to block the delivery of ads. An ad blocker will help you remove many ads and reduce the risk of malicious attacks.

On the other hand, ad servers not only serve ads but also like to keep an eye on what you do online and collect various personal information. These trackers will also analyze your online habits and use them to serve you even more targeted advertising. You can prevent this perfectly well with blockers.

Last but not least, when your ad blocker stops the analytics code and video that comes with each online ad, your browser is free to focus on loading the actual content you want to watch.

2# Use ad blocking software

Another great way to block ads on YouTube and other sites is to use an ad blocker. This is not only effective on YouTube, but also on other sites where you might encounter ads. One of the most commonly used ones is Shelblock. It is an anti-adware for PC. This solution also blocks ads and trackers in your browser.

Ad-blocking software ensures a better viewing experience. These tools allow you to remove ads when you watch videos, whether on YouTube or other sites. Installing them is very easy, as all you have to do is download them. Very often, you can get a free version to test the functionality of the software. But with a premium version, it is possible to get a more complete tool.

3# Change the URL to block YouTube ads

One of the easiest ways to get rid of those annoying YouTube ads can be done with just one touch. That’s right, you just need to add a character to the URL. However, this method doesn’t seem to work every time.

Here’s what you’d have to do to block the ads:

Open YouTube Find a video you want to watch, the URL should look like this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lPbwInNXohI Now, just add a dot right after “.com” so that your new URL reads like this: https://www.youtube.com./watch?v=lPbwInNXohI Then let your content play without ads.

These are the steps to follow when the method works. Google has no doubt developed a fix to eliminate this little flaw, fortunately, there are other ways to play your video without ads.

4# Switch to YouTube Premium

The best way to block ads is to install specific software. However, there is also another option, but it will cost you. If you’re tired of ads, just sign up for YouTube Premium.

Then you get more than just ad-free browsing, but it’s a pretty strong argument. With this option, you can also download videos and store them without data. On the other hand, you also have the option to play videos in the background while you perform other tasks.

Finally, YouTube Premium also allows you to enjoy additional features and exclusive videos. The concern with this option is that it is not accessible to all budgets. Sure, you can get a three-month free trial, but after that, you’ll have to pay a hefty subscription. So you have a choice between these three options, but the most effective and affordable is an ad blocker.