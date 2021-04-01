How to Choose the Best Android Smartwatch For You

Android smartwatches come in all shapes and sizes these days, and they aren’t just for fitness junkies – although there’s plenty of choice in that regard too. But with all of that choice, which one is the best one to choose?

There’s really no one size fits all, as every watch has strong merits of its own, and there are lots of elements to consider, from the brand, style, price, and features, to apps. Some smartwatches are geared towards health monitoring and fitness activities, while others function more like an extension of a smartphone. Some do both, and more.

Read on for a breakdown of the various features of the Android smartwatches currently on the market and find out how to choose the best one.

Choosing the Right Brand

All Android smartphones may use the same operating system, but they can differ wildly from one brand to another. Not just in terms of quality and design, but in terms of features too. Another reason to take the brand into account is smartphone compatibility since most smartwatches are made to work as companion devices for people’s phones.

Some smartwatches work with a variety of smartphones, including Android and iOS operating systems, while others just work with specific phones. Generally, it would be better to look for a smartwatch that supports different phones. Few people will want to buy a new watch when they switch to a new phone. Although, depending on the type of features a person wants, they can also just opt for a smartwatch that doesn’t need a phone.

Think About the Features

The smartwatches of today are truly impressive and keep improving. With thousands of apps that can be downloaded from the app store, people are spoilt for choice. But not every smartwatch supports additional apps as some can only use the stock apps the device comes with. Of course, this can still be more than enough, with many offering a combination of:

Heart rate monitoring

Sleep tracking

Steps and other fitness tracking

Smartphone notifications

Blood pressure monitoring

Vibrating/sound alarm

Texting (via voice) and answering or making calls

Stopwatch and timers

Calendar

GPS

Remotely take photos via a smartphone with a tap

This isn’t a comprehensive list, of course, as the features can differ from one smartwatch to another. Generally, this also greatly depends on how much it costs as the cheaper watches offer more basic features. Being able to download apps (either via a computer, smartphone, or the watch itself) also opens up a lot of handy features. Like being able to pay for purchases, schedule a ride, or even play games.

Just keep in mind that a smartwatch collects a lot of personal data, and it could be a disaster if a hacker gets access to that. So make sure to use a VPN on any smartphone, computer, or Wi-Fi connection that the smartwatch connects to. You can download a VPN for free to start your cybersecurity journey.

Is Touchscreen Important?

Not every smartwatch has a touch screen, but not everyone needs that feature. There are also degrees of interactivity, as some smartwatches don’t have full touch screens but a swipe or gesture-based input. Some have side-buttons and rotating bezels for input.

Obviously, a lot of people will just opt for a full touchscreen, but remember that it’s a small screen, and navigating all of those tiny apps could be frustrating for some. Although, keep in mind that smartwatches without full touchscreen capabilities might not support as many apps and features, so it’s a give and take.

The Right Price

Smartwatches (and any smart fashion device) are still a niche trend and, while they’re getting more popular by the day, they can be expensive. Obviously, opting for the fancy-looking watch with the most feature integrations is appealing, but it’s also pricey.