Fun in groups of friends and family is guaranteed with the tool that lets you create fun stickers on WhatsApp. Check out this complete tutorial that helps you create stickers during your WhatsApp chats!

Do you know how to create stickers on WhatsApp? Of course, there are several apps that do it, but maybe you didn’t know about this new feature.

WhatsApp is slowly releasing a tool that allows users to create their own stickers on WhatsApp Web. That’s right, it is very simple to use, all you need is a computer.

So we’ll show you step by step how to create the best stickers to share with friends and family. We’ve also separated some of the best applications to create stickers.

Many users don’t have a computer and end up needing to use these apps. So we’ve separated the best ones for you.

Continue with us and find out how to make WhatsApp an, even more, fun social network!

How to create stickers in WhatsApp from within the app

The first thing you need to have in order to create your stickers is a desktop or notebook computer to open WhatsApp Web. It is pretty simple, check it out:

Open the WhatsApp Web site; Then open the app on your phone; Go to more options in the top right corner and WhatsApp Web; Read the QR code that will appear on your computer screen;

Done! WhatsApp connected.

So now let’s create the sticker, see how simple it is to create great stickers and have fun:

First, you should open any chat; Then click on attach; Now go to the sticker option; Choose the image that is saved on your computer; Now just customize and edit as you want; After that, just send it; Use your mobile phone to save the sticker, and that’s it!

See how simple it is to create stickers using the WhatsApp Web app itself? The best part is that you can create a group just for you and send as many stickers as you want.

Then simply save them as favourites to use at any time.

Applications to create stickers on WhatsApp

Now we will also separate a list with some of the best apps that also allow you to make stickers in a quick and simple way.

Remember that this method is mainly for those who do not have a computer to access WhatsApp Web.

This app works in a very simple way. In this sense, you can take the photos that are in your gallery to turn them into stickers the way you want.

Also, you can take photos on the fly. You know those funny pictures of family and friends that end up becoming stickers in groups? You can create them with this app.

Another cool feature of this application is that it allows you to share your stickers with the community and also allows you to see other people’s stickers.

Finally, you can download this app on both Android and iOS. In addition, the application only takes up about 25 MB of your device, quite light.

Sticker.ly has its own sticker albums that the user can download and pass on to their WhatsApp smoothly. Moreover, you can also create your own albums the way you want.

Inside the app you have no complications on how to create stickers on WhatsApp, the interface is very simple and intuitive. In other words, anyone can create their own gifs and stickers.

Remember that this app is available for Android and IOS. So even those friends with different phones can share their stickers on the app.

Just like Sticker Maker Studio, this app is very light and takes up only 35MB of your device.

This app has a special function, it is exclusively focused on those text stickers, not images.

You surely have already seen some group stickers with written things. Whether they are funny, cute, romantic or naughty. This type of sticker is very successful.

With this app, you can write texts and edit them as you want to make the best stickers you can think of. Also, inside the app, you’ll have access to a series of tools that will help you a lot.

The only downside of this app is that it is only available for android devices. Anyway, it is a great app for you to understand how to create stickers on WhatsApp.