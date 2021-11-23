Device Is Not Compatible With RTVE Play: How To Watch RTVE On Demand

Are you having problems to see the content from the RTVE app on demand? We tell you how to solve this so that you can watch all the content of RTVE channels from your mobile.

Are you having problems watching content from the RTVE on demand app? You are not the only one. Other users are having the same problem. In this post we offer you some solutions and alternatives so that you can watch TV for free from your mobile.

The first thing you should know is that RTVE on demand no longer exists. It was replaced last summer by RTVE Play. If you were already a user of RTVE app and, at the time, you had automatic updates activated on your phone, you should have the new application ready to use.

If you did not have this option enabled, you should have received a notification to update the application to the latest version. If you didn’t receive this notification or didn’t update in time, it’s OK, you will have to do it manually. You may have to uninstall the old app first and then download and install the latest one. It’s that easy! The latter also applies to those who have never installed RTVE app before.

How To Watch RTVE Play, The New RTVE On Demand App

Go to the app shop:- App Store for iOS devices and Google Play for Android;

Download the RTVE Play app for free on your mobile phone, tablet or computer and install it;

Register or log in with your account if you already have one. You can create a new account by filling in the form with your name, date of birth, gender, country and postcode and clicking on “Send”. Or if you prefer, via your Gmail account, Apple ID, Facebook or Twitter account and follow the steps.

That’s it! Sit back, relax and enjoy everything RTVE Play has to offer: series, films, programmes, documentaries, live broadcasts, news programmes, exclusive and original content, access to TV channels (La 1, La 2, 24 hours, TVE Catalunya, TVE Canarias, Teledeporte and Playz) and much more.

RTVE Play Arrives With New Features

RTVE Play arrives with the following new features to give you a more personalised experience.

The application will recommend content from its extensive catalogue that may be of interest to you;

The “Continue watching” function will allow you to continue watching your programmes or episodes of series from where you left off the last time you watched them;

You will be able to create your own playlists and favourite content;

From the improved player, you can watch live shows from the beginning, rewind or forward videos and reduce the size of the screen so that while you watch your favourite programme you can do other things: surf the internet, send an email, answer a message on Whatsapp, etc..;

Choose language and subtitles on a wide selection of video content if you like the original versions;

Access the interactive guide from which you can check what has been broadcasted in the last 7 days and see what will be broadcasted in the next 3 days. In addition, from this kind of television grid and teletext, you will be able to follow live the programmes you want or start watching the ones you have missed.

Requirements For Downloading, Installing And Using RTVE Play

Android App: requires Android 5.0 and later versions;

iOS app: requires iOS 12 or higher, iPadOs 12 or higher, macOS 11 or higher (+ Mac computer with M1 chip).

Is your device not compatible with RTVE Play? If your answer is yes, this means that you won’t be able to watch RTVE on demand content. But don’t worry, because there is a solution. And this is it: you will be able to watch RTVE Play from its desktop web version (still in tests). All you have to do is open the browser you normally use on your mobile, computer or tablet and access the website: https://www.rtve.es/play/.

You can also access RTVE’s catalogue from your television with an internet connection (or smartTV) or with Hbbtv (Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV, an on-demand content broadcasting platform).

Apps To Watch Free Tv From Your Mobile

And if these solutions do not convince you (because, for example, the web version of RTVE Play fails more than a shotgun) or are not enough for you, you can always download one of the many apps to watch TV for free that are available in the different app shops. From these you can watch not only RTVE content but also other TV channels such as Antena 3, Neox, Telecinco, La Sexta, Cuatro and many more.

However, the reality is just the opposite. The vast majority of these apps are really worthless. They don’t work properly, their developers don’t update them, after a while the channels stop showing, and they even cease to exist, they disappear completely. This is because they are not complying with the rights of the television channels.

From Androidcure.com we recommend you always download and install the official applications of the TV channels or legal streaming content platforms such as, for example, ATRESplayer, Mitele, Telemadrid or Pluto TV, among others.