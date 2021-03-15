6 Best Movie Streaming Applications for Enjoying Content On-the-Go

Not every movie streaming application is worth paying attention to. While some require you to pay for the applications, a majority are basically malware injections, camouflaged as tempting streaming services.

However, video streaming is certainly a big deal for most individuals in the post-pandemic era. This is why it is advisable to rely on the best applications for enjoying media-centric content at home and even on the move. Besides, cable TV services have lived out their expectancy as high-end streaming applications are also capable of offering VOD content, Live TV, and anything and everything that is of importance.

Moreover, the advent and rise of streaming devices have furthered the importance of movie streaming applications. While most service providers prefer projecting their applications as free streaming resources, only the app comes at zero cost whereas the media and movie are either purchasable or up for rentals.

Therefore, free movie streaming applications are nothing but misnomers. All things considered, we have listed the 6 of the best movie streaming applications that are absolutely top-of-the-line and work perfectly with any Android-powered device, including the Fire TV Sticks, smartphones, Android televisions, tablets, and more.

1. Sony Crackle

Highlights

Loads quicker than most other apps

Supports a wide range of resolutions

Friendly UI

Easy to navigate

The free account is actually functional

Firstly, Sony Crackle is one of the better and more secure options for streaming movies and TV shows. Secondly, as it is a Sony-backed application, you can expect an entire gamut of movies from Sony Pictures. However, you still need to account for the advertisements that are injected within, to support the application.

Not just that, like some of the reputable streaming services and applications, this application also allows you to download movies and keep them stored offline, provided internet connectivity is an issue. Lastly, the excellent collection of movies is what adds to the credibility of this streaming application.

2. Kodi

3. Highlights

Extensive collection of movies

Excellent customization specs

Seamless navigation

One app makes way for multiple apps as add-ons

As an open-source media player that can be procured free of cost, Kodi is probably your best bet for streaming, regardless of the android device in play. However, unlike other streaming applications that store files and resources in their private databases, Kodi stacks the same in the repository. Therefore, if you want to enjoy a particular piece of content or any TV show, you only need to download the concerned repository file as an add-on.

Besides, Kodi is one of the better streaming options that cover a wide range of entertainment resources, including movies, videos, Live TV, music, and whatnot. Besides, the multi-device compatibility makes it an excellent streaming application as you can pair the same with smartphones, streaming devices, and other gadgets.

However, for streaming devices like Fire TV Stick, Cube, and other variants of the Amazon Fire TV, you will need to sideload Kodi app and even use a VPN in the process for being able to access region-restricted content.

That said, the process is pretty seamless and doesn’t take more than a few minutes to get a hang of. If you are still unsure about using Kodi, there are several tutorials to access and learn for.

3. Tea TV

Highlights

Offers the latest movies and TV shows

Supports HD resolution

Clutter-free layout

Offers support for downloads

Tea TV is one of the better android applications, meant for unhindered streaming and downloading. Moreover, this is one of the few resources that actually offer several movies and content pieces for free. Not just that, this is one of the most third-party streaming resources for the Fire TV sticks and requires side-loading.

Plus, this application supports content streaming in 1080p and 720p, depending on the resolution that is available in the centralized server. Downloading content and watching the same offline is possible with Tea TV and you can even keep a track of the partially watched movies and videos to resume, if and when desired.

4. Cinema HD

Highlights

Zero-ad concept

Offline mode supported

Supports HD resolution

Comes with subtitle enhancement

Let’s be honest, there aren’t many streaming applications as good and evolved as the Cinema HD. However, for using the same efficiently, you need to authorize the android smartphone for third-party downloads and installations. Plus, if you have already used the Terrarium TV at some point in time, Cinema HD seems like a more relatable option.

Furthermore, the movie database associated with the same is probably the largest followed by an extremely interactive user interface to work with.

5. Tubi TV

Highlights

Supports free streaming

The largest possible collection of TV shows and movies

No malware and exploit scripts

Works well with Chromecast, Roku, and other streaming device s

If you seek exclusivity, Tubi TV is one of the better options to consider. Most importantly, unlike some of the other applications on the list, Tubi TV finds a place in the Play store, making it one of the more credible streaming resources.

Besides, this application offers movies at no additional cost with the content choices including drama series, movies, comedy programs, and whatnot. Moreover, content loading is probably the fastest and this is one of the few applications that isn’t restricted to the Android platform but can be installed on Chromecasts and other streaming devices.

6. Movie HD

Highlights

Supports the offline mode

Subtitles are supported

Navigable interface

The content filtering option is integrated with the app

The last option on the list allows you to watch and experience movies for free. Plus, you need not pay for any subscription or app sign-ups if Movie HD is the preferred streaming choice. However, we were most impressed by the intuitive interface that allows you to pick movies and other content pieces based on the rating, genre, type, and year of release.

Lastly, the widest possible collection of movies and TV shows is second only to the likes of Cinema HD.

Bottom-Line

Indeed, every movie or TV show of choice cannot be available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and other popular OTT platforms. This is the reason why you should consider paying attention to these popular streaming resources, capable of helping you enjoy some of the more exclusive movies without breaking a sweat.

However, regardless of the Android-powered device you use for streaming, we would always recommend a VPN for staying away from the prying eyes of the ISP and getting access to region-restricted content.