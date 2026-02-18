Hey, cricket fans. Nothing kills the vibe faster than the Cricbuzz app freezing right when a wicket falls or a big six gets hit. We’ve all been there. In this guide, we pull together the most common headaches users face—even into 2026—with straightforward fixes that actually work.

These come straight from recent user reports on forums, app reviews, YouTube troubleshooting videos, and support pages. Most glitches tie back to network hiccups, buildup in the app, outdated software, or the occasional server spike during massive matches. We keep things simple so you can jump back into the action fast.

1. App Not Opening or Failing to Launch

You tap the icon, and… nothing. The app just sits there blank, or it closes right away. This pops up a lot after a phone restart, an OS update, or when files inside the app get messed up.

Force stop it first. On Android, head to Settings > Apps > Cricbuzz > Force Stop. On iOS, swipe up to see recent apps and swipe the app away. Then restart your phone. That alone clears many temporary snags.

Check for updates next in the Play Store or App Store. Developers push fixes often, especially after big device updates like new Samsung UI versions. An old app version usually causes launch fails.

Still stuck? Clear the cache. Android users go Settings > Apps > Cricbuzz > Storage > Clear Cache. Skip data clear for now—it logs you out. If that doesn’t cut it, uninstall and reinstall from the official store. Fake versions cause bigger problems.

Users say this sorts it in minutes most times. But if the whole Cricbuzz domain looks down, check isitdownrightnow.com. For rare holdouts, shoot details and screenshots to support@cricbuzz.com.

2. App Keeps Crashing or Stops Unexpectedly

That classic “Unfortunately, Cricbuzz has stopped” pops up, or the app just quits mid-match. Heavy live data during thrilling games often triggers it.

Update the app right away. New versions squash crash bugs all the time. Hit your app store and tap Update.

Clear cache and data after that:

Android: Settings > Apps > Cricbuzz > Storage > Clear Cache , then Clear Data if needed. It resets things but you log back in easily.

, then Clear Data if needed. It resets things but you log back in easily. iOS folks can offload the app in Settings > General > iPhone Storage > Cricbuzz > Offload App, then reinstall.

Restart your phone afterward. OS updates sometimes clash with the app, so make sure your system software stays current too.

On Android, turn off battery optimization for Cricbuzz—go Settings > Apps > Cricbuzz > Battery > set to Unrestricted. The phone won’t kill the app so quickly.

Forum threads and recent videos show these steps fix most crashes. Conflicting apps like ad blockers can play a role too, so disable them temporarily. A quick reinstall usually seals it.

3. Not Loading Scores or Live Matches (Scores Not Updating)

Live scores stall, or you see outdated info even as the match rolls on. Auto-refresh just stops.

Test your connection first. Flip between Wi-Fi and mobile data. A weak signal delays everything. Toggle airplane mode for 10 seconds to reset the network.

Clear the app cache like before. Old cached data blocks fresh pulls.

Turn off any VPN or proxy. They mess with real-time score fetches from servers.

Force close the app, then reopen. Double-check background data stays on—Android: Settings > Apps > Cricbuzz > Data usage > Allow background data.

Update the app and your phone OS. Older builds miss server tweaks.

Notifications tie in here too, so enable them in app and phone settings.

Recent reports confirm switching networks and cache clear solve this fast. Log out and back in, or reinstall if it lingers. Network strength matters most for live scores.

4. “No Internet Connection” Error Despite Active Network

The app claims no internet, but everything else loads fine. Super frustrating.

Restart your router and phone. Toggle Wi-Fi off and on, or switch to mobile data.

Clear cache and data again. Corrupted files fool the app into thinking it’s offline.

Disable VPNs, ad blockers, or any firewalls. They block Cricbuzz domains often.

Check your device’s date and time settings. Wrong ones trigger certificate errors that look like connection fails.

Update the app—some versions fix detection bugs.

Try another network. Public Wi-Fi restricts apps sometimes.

Most guides highlight these as top fixes. If only Cricbuzz fails, your ISP might play a part. A simple restart knocks it out most times.

5. Black Screen or Frozen Interface

App opens to black, or it locks up when you tap. No response at all, follow these:

Force close and reopen first. That shakes off minor hangs.

Clear cache immediately. Buildup freezes the UI.

Restart the device to free memory.

Update or reinstall. Bugs in older versions cause black screens, especially during high-traffic games.

Check free storage space—low space slows everything.

Turn off overlays or screen filters if you run any.

Users on forums and videos report quick wins with cache clear and updates. Compare OS versions if it hits one device only. Most cases vanish after those basics.

6. Server Error or “Something Went Wrong” Message

You hit “Server Error,” “Something Went Wrong,” or endless loading. Servers or connections usually take the blame.

Wait a bit first. Spikes during big matches overload things temporarily, and if it doesn’t work, follow these:

Clear cache and force stop.

Disable VPN and ad blockers—they block requests.

Switch networks for stability.

Log out and log back in.

Update the app for better server handling.

Check isitdownrightnow.com or Downdetector for outages.

These should resolve most errors. Email support@cricbuzz.com with screenshots if it drags on. Servers bounce back fast usually.

7. Live Streaming Not Working or Failing to Connect

Premium streams buffer endlessly, won’t start, or throw errors. Geo-blocks or shaky connections cause it.

Here are some solutions to try:

Verify your subscription and log out/in.

Test network speed—streaming demands stable, fast links.

Disable VPN. It shifts your location and triggers restrictions.

Update the app and grant location permissions if asked.

Clear cache/data.

Some matches restrict by region, so test without VPN.

Official tips push these steps. Reach support@cricbuzz.com for subscription snags. Disabling VPN and updating fixes it for many.

8. App Not Updating Scores Automatically or Notifications Not Arriving

Scores need manual pulls, or alerts never show. Or background refresh breaks. Here are some solutions to check out:

Enable background data and notifications. Android: Settings > Apps > Cricbuzz > Data/Notifications.

Clear cache.

Update the app.

Restart your phone.

For widgets, re-add them or reset the home screen.

Turn off Low Power Mode on iOS.

Settings tweaks from older threads still work. Set the app to unrestricted battery use. That keeps alerts coming during key plays.

9. Compatibility Issues After Device OS Update

The app breaks post-Android, iOS, or Samsung update. Or crashes or some features vanish randomly?

Here are some suggestions that could fix them:

Clear cache and restart.

Uninstall then reinstall.

Look for app updates after the OS change.

Report via app feedback or device support.

Recently, Samsung users found such issues after recent UI updates. So, reinstall often helps. Developers patch compatibility quickly after major OS drops.

10. Domain/Server-Wide Outage Affecting App Access

Everything seem down—app and site—for loads of people. No workaround sometimes.

Just wait. Outages hit during peak times but clear fast.

Clear cache, force stop, retry.

Switch to ESPNcricinfo or other apps temporarily.

Monitor social media or status sites.

Past domain glitches fixed quickly. Clear data once partial access returns.

There you go. These steps cover the bulk of Cricbuzz troubles we see reported lately. Start with network checks, updates, and cache clears—they handle most cases. If something sticks, hit up support@cricbuzz.com. Enjoy the cricket, and may your team pull off the win!