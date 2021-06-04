How to Track Someone’s Phone Contacts?

Accessing someone’s phone contacts is challenging when you don’t have direct access to the smartphone. However, you do not need to check their phone to access the contact list anymore. We have a solution that will help you track someone’s smartphone activities without even touching it.

The best part is that you do not need to hack any smartphone to do it. All it takes is a mobile application and you will get remote access to any smartphone. It is up to you whether you want to check contact lists or WhatsApp conversations.

So, how is it possible? Let’s find out.

What is Phone Monitoring?

Phone monitoring is a term used to define a process that includes getting remote access to a smartphone. The process lets you check the complete activities of a device without showing any signs of leaving any trace. It is a continuous process and you can check the activities whenever you want.

All you need to do is complete a one-time setup on the smartphone. After that, you will get direct access to the contacts list of the targeted device. You can also check the browsing history of a device after connecting it.

For this, you need to use a phone monitoring application. Luckily, there are dozens of useful apps for the job. We tried some of them and found our winner.

Here is the application you need to change the complete game of phone monitoring.

Spyier

So as we promised earlier, here is the application we will use to track any smartphone’s contacts. It will allow you to get into their device and see the data on your screen. Spyier is a phone monitoring app, trusted by millions of people. It is fast, secured, and very convenient to use.

It comes with a simple but helpful layout that is easy to work with. Even if you are a beginner, you’ll get used to it in no time. This application offers some advanced features that not only allow you to track contacts but give access to more critical details of the targeted device. It lets you check call logs, live location, messages, media, WhatsApp conversations of any smartphone.

Spyier is one of the most popular apps in the phone monitoring market. It is used by peoples of 190+ nations. Additionally, they offer 24/7 customer support, so you can call them anytime if you face a problem.

Now, let’s get to the most important part where we will discuss how you can use this application to monitor someone’s mobile phone online.

How to Monitor a Smartphone With Spyier

Monitoring any smartphone with this platform requires a one-time setup. Therefore, it is important to check the complete guide before you try it on someone.

Here are the steps to help you out.

Part1: Registration

Visit Spyier’s website and create an account to start the process. The complete process is simple and you can create an account with your email address. After that, you need to select a package to access the services. Luckily, there are different plans and you can easily find the one that suits your needs.

After choosing the plan, verify your email address and find all the details in it. In case you do not receive an email, check the email address you used while creating an account or contact customer support.

Part2: Install Spyier

The second part is a bit complicated as you need to install this application on the targeted device. For this, select the device that you want to monitor- Android or iPhone. If it is an Android device, install the Spyier application on the device. You can download the application from the email link received in your inbox.

After that, follow the instructions to allow all the permissions to the app. In the targeted device, you need to log in with the account you created earlier. It will link the phone with your account to collect its data.

On the other hand, click on the iPhone logo if you want to monitor an iPhone.

Enter the iCloud details of the account logged in on the targeted smartphone. After entering the data, the application will start the verification that may take a few minutes.

Once the application shows the connection status, you can leave the phone and move to the last step.

Part3: Start Monitoring

It is the part where you start the phone monitoring. Login to your Spyier account on any web browser and you will see the name of the smartphone you connected to earlier. Now, click on the dashboard and you will find multiple tools as shown in the above picture.

Click on Contacts to access the complete list of contacts saved in that smartphone. That’s it. With a single click, you can use any other feature offered by this platform.

For example, you can click on the location button to check the live location of the targeted phone. Some users like to monitor WhatsApp activities using the exclusive feature available for both Android and iPhone users.

Thus, you won’t face any problem in using the application. You can log in and log out of your account anytime you want. The phone will stay connected as long as you keep the subscription updated for your account.

What Else Can I Monitor?

The application offers more than 30 features to find data from the device. On the dashboard, you can click on any of the features to access that data. In simple words, you can track almost all the data from the smartphone.

From their messages to browsing history, everything can be accessed with a single click. Additionally, there is a keylogger that provides an additional way to find data from the smartphone.

Final Words

Tracking a smartphone is easier when you are backed by a phone monitoring application. To get access to someone’s mobile contacts, you need to connect their smartphone to a phone monitoring application. Spyier is a perfect choice for beginners, who do not have experience of using such applications.

We shared an easy guide that helps you connect any smartphone with a Spyier account. With this guide, anyone can access someone’s contacts remotely.