Gaming and Gambling on Mobile — Top Games and Apps

Gaming on mobile devices has become the most popular mode of playing in the last couple of years. The convenience is just too great to ignore and these days everyone has got a smartphone. Since you already have it, you just as well might using for something other than calling and texting. The range of games you can play is as diverse as it is for PC users and there is something for everybody. The massive popularity of mobile gambling has forced even major gaming studios to create mobile divisions within their companies, dedicated solely to making games for mobile devices.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – PUBG

Ever since its launch, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – or PUBG – has been massively popular among the players. In 2018, PUBG Mobile was released and became an instant hit among the mobile players. As of March 2021, more than one billion players battled in the game, making it the most popular mobile game ever.

To help reach more players, even those with low-end devices that can’t support the game in full format, Tencent released a version with smaller maps for up to 60 players. PUBG has won numerous awards, including Best Multiplayer Game and Game of the Year at 35th Golden Joystick Awards and Mobile Game of the Year.

Starburst

If you like to spin a few rounds on online slots, you have probably heard of Starburst. It is topping the list of the most popular slot games on the planet, with thousands of players enjoying it every day. What is most remarkable is that Starburst doesn’t really offer anything revolutionary or even complicated. The rules are very simple and very easy to learn. Perhaps that is the reason why so many people like playing it.

Created by NetEnt, Starburst is a 5-reel slot with 10 paylines. The prizes can get rather big and that is why even experienced players like giving it a spin or two. The game looks very sleek, especially on mobile, making it one of the most popular online slots for among mobile users.

Among Us

Released in 2018 by Innersloth, Among Us recorded more than 500 million players in November 2020. Described as a multiplayer social deduction game, Among Us puts you on a spaceship as either a crewmate or an imposter. As an imposter, your job is to sabotage the ship and/or kill crewmates. Crewmates, on the other hand, try to identify imposters by voting and expelling them.

The idea is simple and based on an old Mafia game, as well as the horror movie The Thing. Despite that, millions of people find it captivating and play it every day. Even U.S. Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar enjoy it. They have streamed their games in an effort to encourage people to vote in the 2020 United States presidential election, with more than 700,000 watching their streams. Among Us has won the Best Mobile Game and Best Multiplayer Game in The Game Awards 2020.

Candy Crush Saga

Despite being launched almost 10 years ago, Candy Crush Saga is still among the top 10 most popular mobile games in the world. Millions of players log in to it every day to play this popular match-three puzzle video game. The game has spawned three additional titles, all related to the original game, but neither of them has managed to come close to it in terms of popularity and player count. It was so popular that a live-action Candy Crush game show was produced by CBS in 2017. Unfortunately, the show was canceled after the first season. The game won the People’s Choice Awards for Favorite Mobile Game in 2016.

Clash of Clans

Another oldie but goody, Clash of Clans was released in 2012. Almost a decade later, it still attracts millions of players. In 2020, there were more than 500 million active players. The game is set in a fantasy world and lets the player lead his village to prosperity. That includes raiding and robbing other players’ villages and stealing their resources. You spend your time training and upgrading your troops to better serve you on both offensive and defensive. The main loot in the game is gold and elixir, both of which are needed to buy new and upgrade existing buildings and defensive structures.

Pokémon Go

We hear a lot about virtual and augmented reality games, but somehow, we don’t get to see them in mainstream gaming circles. That is, we didn’t until Pokémon Go. The revolutionary title that changed how we think about gaming attracted almost a cult-like following immediately upon release. The game was downloaded more than a billion times and continues to garner immense attention more than five years after it was launched.

Granted, it was based on a legendary cartoon many of us grew up with, so it has an excellent base to built upon. In 2020, it had more than 147 active monthly users and has earned north of $6 billion for Nintendo and Pokémon Company. The sight of people wandering around like zombies staring at their phones is an image closely associated with the game, as players try to catch them all. It has won numerous awards, the latest in 2018, when it won the Fan Favorite Mobile Game award at Gamers’ Choice Awards.