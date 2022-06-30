How to Edit PDF Files: Top 9 Tools for Your PC

When working with documents, PDF is considered one of the most popular formats. It has perhaps only one disadvantage: if the file was not created by you, it cannot be edited without a special program. There is a way out: here’re applications for working with PDF that retain the formatting and do not disturb the structure when making edits.

Adobe Acrobat

Adobe Acrobat is probably the most popular program for working with PDF, as it’s as easy to use as gambling at Hellspin Casino. This tool is suitable both for routine work with documents and for graphic design professionals. It automatically recognizes text information in PDF pages if they don’t consist of photographs. This feature allows you to edit the content on an advanced basis.

The app is available in free and commercial versions. No subscription purchase is required for simple edits. You will have to pay for professional use.

PDF-XChange Editor

PDF-XChange Editor is one of the most popular PDF editing software with great functionality and clear interface. The software has a large set of tools. PDF-XChange Editor is perfect for solving simple tasks (for example, reviewing small details in a scanned document), as well as for small and medium-sized businesses.

Foxit Reader

This utility allows you not only to view PDF files but also to add comments, get notifications about new versions of documents (when edited by other authors) and open files that are protected.

Foxit Reader is easy to use and consumes a small amount of RAM. However, the program does not have a full-fledged editor functionality, it’s suitable for simple tasks of adding text.

iLovePDF

iLovePDF is an entire suite of utilities that includes both free PDF reader and paid tools for managing your documents. The simple interface allows you to compress, edit, merge, and split pdf files. You can also convert documents from PDF to different formats.

The program is suitable for Windows, XP, Vista and Mac. It uses HTTPS/SSL certificate for downloading documents with end-to-end encryption enabled, which ensures confidentiality. The program offers different rates and a free trial period. Edit PDF files with iLovePDF when you need a quick and uncomplicated task.

PDFescape

An alternative budget counterpart is PDFescape. Users can use the web editor for free without a subscription. It’s possible to edit a PDF file without subscribing to the service. For a wider range of features, it’s possible to subscribe to Premium or Ultimate versions, but simple editing tasks are fine with the service as it is.

The program easily converts PDF to Word, Excel, ePub, HTML and other files or vice versa. It’s available for Windows, Mac and Android.

Microsoft Word

Although Microsoft Office 365 doesn’t come with an official PDF editor, most PDF files can be edited in Microsoft Word for free. It will be converted to text, but will lose the original formatting. This option is fine for uncomplicated tasks. Click Open and upload the PDF file to the Word page. After editing, you can save the file as a Word document or as a PDF.

LibreOffice Writer

This user-friendly tool is another word processor, almost the full equivalent of Microsoft Word. You can type and edit text in a large number of formats. The program is easy to use and has uncomplicated functionality.

LibreOffice is easy to install for Windows (since version XP), macOS, and Linux. This means that you can edit the same document from your PC, tablet, phone or laptop. Downloading and using the program is completely free, and tech support stays with the user.