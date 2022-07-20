How to stay up to date with all gaming news?

Sports betting is available to a wide audience of players, which was largely facilitated by the development of the Internet. Now you do not need to leave the apartment to make the next successful bet. It is enough to have a smartphone at hand, which will allow you to select an event in the line and confirm the coupon at any convenient time. To facilitate the process of selecting suitable sports events, players are encouraged to use a variety of sports applications, the number of which only increases every year.

Sky Sports App

Most of the sporting events that take place daily are displayed on the Sky Sports app. Owners of Android and Apple smartphones will be able to install the program on their devices. The program is quite easy to use and covers a wide range of sports disciplines, which also include:

football;

rugby;

Formula 1.

The information in the application is updated in real-time. You can also place real bets on the site https://parimatch.com.cy/en/live, where players can also watch their favorite sports matches. The site is constantly improving, offering better outcomes with high odds and instant acceptance of bets. A bookmaker with an excellent reputation will be an ideal choice for regular bets.

BBC sports app

When choosing an application with which a player can track sports events, many prefer world-famous brands. In this regard, the reliable BBC Sports program appears to be the preferred option. The application can be used for free, which will also be a plus for bettors. The program is distinguished by the presence of a large list of sporting events, as well as up-to-date reports directly from the venue of the matches. Players can use the software to track sports news, as well as watch broadcasts or streams from the venue.

Yahoo Sports App

Speaking of programs that help bettors make money on bets, you should also pay attention to Yahoo Sports. This application has received high ratings, and the number of downloads has long exceeded 10 million. The program can be used by owners of smartphones based on Android. The application reflects the results of sports events in real-time. Players have access to a variety of match tracking modes. They can add multiple clubs to their favorites so that they can get information about the game of their favorite club as quickly as possible.

In the application, you can find a variety of sports disciplines. Betters will be able to earn on cricket, cycling, NFL, or football. The site also features articles from well-known retired players who know the game from the inside out. This contributes to a more accurate and detailed analysis.

ESPN App

In order not to miss a single important sports match, as well as to find out the latest results of the meetings, it is enough to install the application from ESPN. Its functionality is great. Players can track the results in real-time for each game, as well as follow the current updates. Also in the application, there is a department with fan videos. Registration in the application is not required, but after completing it, bettors will be able to personalize their profile to display only the content of interest. ESPN is one of the largest North American sports channels, so NBA, NFL, soccer, and golf are waiting for players.