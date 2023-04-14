Minecraft PE 1.21.0, 1.21.1 and 1.21.2 Features

Players already have quite a lot of opportunities, including those that appeared in Minecraft 1.20.0. The development team is constantly improving the world by adding items and unique blocks.

Some secrets of the virtual world were revealed by the authors in the released game Minecraft Legends. In this update, users are waiting for not only adventures in new locations, but also unusual objects, as well as plants. It is possible to get more abilities without any mods.

Biomes

The game world has different trees, including birches, oaks, mangroves, and other unique variants. The developers offer Minecraft PE 1.21.0, 1.21.1 and 1.21.2 players to take a walk through the cherry biome to get beautiful rosewood.

This material is useful for those who want to create household items and various items for survival.

Lovers of mysterious locations will appreciate Trail Ruins. This structure may harbor unexpected items. For example, this is where users can find smithing templates for their armor.

Animals

Players will meet different animals while walking through Minecraft 1.21.0, 1.21.1 and 1.21.2 biomes. Among the forest inhabitants, there will be not only foxes and wolves familiar to them, but also bears.

For the player, these mobs are not dangerous if they are not touched.

Blocks

Minecraft PE 1.21.0, 1.21.1 and 1.21.2 players not only build from blocks, but also use them for different purposes. For example, sculk blocks have several varieties. One of them is calibrated block that can receive signals with different vibration frequencies.

For those who have already used all possible types of wood for their buildings, the developers suggest trying cherry blocks. They have a beautiful pink texture and can become the basis for doors, fences and even hanging plaques.

Plants

Many players like to grow different plants in the virtual world. Developers have introduced ancient seeds in Minecraft 1.21.0, 1.21.1 and 1.21.2. Torchflowers can be found by Sniffer. Users growing these flowers can tempt bees.

With these plants, it is also possible to prepare a suspicious stew. Some animals of the game world feed on torchflower seeds. For example, parrots and chickens can eat them, and are also tamed by them.

Pitcher Plant is another unique plant that the Sniffer can find. It has five stages of growth, so players can use it in their Farmland.

Download Minecraft 1.21.0 Free

Apk File: https://minecraft17.com/minecraft-pe-1-21-0-apk/