Best New Android Games: January 2021

Google Play has a huge number of different games, and every day, new games are introduced. We’ve looked at almost all genres and styles of games, including some new ones. Now another month has passed, which brought us a few more new games. Therefore, we have this list of new Android games that you should play and have fun with them on your smartphone.

Another week is coming to an end and now it’s time to relax a bit after the working day and open Google Play and download something interesting. So let’s not drag out the introductions and discuss a few fresh games. Among them will be different genres, and most importantly, paid and free games. Let’s get started!

1. Asdivine Saga – RPG

Asdivine Saga is the latest Japanese RPG from Kemco. It is also the eighth game in the long-running Asdivine series. It has console-style mechanics and graphics from the 1990s. Players will have to wander around the world map, cities, and dungeons, tackling plot twists and, best of all, defeating a bunch of monsters.

Despite the game’s serial nature, you don’t have to play the previous games to enjoy this one. Anyone who has played a JRPG before will know they’ve gotten where they’re supposed to. The game is paid, but despite that, there is also a built-in purchase. True, they are only needed to speed up the passing. You can play and enjoy the gameplay without them.

2. Astracraft – War of the Robots

Astracraft is a game in which robots are built. Players assemble them from many parts and then fight each other. It’s full of extras like projecting holograms, smoke bombs, and the like to make the gameplay more interesting and colorful.

The gameplay is simple and unassuming. You build a robot, fight to earn improvements, and then fight with an already improved robot. The customization is done very cool, but it’s a young game, so there’s not much detail yet, and the online multiplayer mode leaves a lot to be desired.

But it’s still pretty fun, and the way the authors approached the creation of the game itself might suggest that they’ll be just as responsible for filling it up and updating it. If all goes well, it has a great future ahead of it, even if it doesn’t have some previously unseen idea.

3. Basketball vs Zombies – trash and mayhem

Basketball vs Zombies is a short, but addictive game. Basically, you kill zombies as fast as you can and throw their heads into the basketball hoop. There’s not much more to say about the game.

It’s great if you just need to kill a few minutes of free time on transportation or in line. It’s not going to be a super hit. But it is good as something wild and crazy.

The game has over 50 skins and 60 types of weapons, so everyone can choose what they like best. The pixel graphics won’t win any awards, but it’s still a fun little time killer that once again exploits the zombie theme.

4. Dream Score: Soccer Champion is a soccer simulator

Dream Score: Soccer Champion is a fairly simple but enjoyable version of the soccer simulator. You start by creating a team and then come up with strategies for it that will lead to victory during games.

Overall, it’s a true soccer game, although not as deep as some others. There are over 1,000 players to choose from, including some of the greats. The strategy elements are fun and there is a PvE mode if you don’t want to deal with other players online.

The game has some issues for now, but it’s brand new, so everything (or a lot) will be fixed soon. But it’s fun to play now. Especially, if you care about soccer and you like this genre of games.

5. Gordon Ramsay: Chef Blast – three in a row

Gordon Ramsay: Chef Blast is a three in a row arcade game. It is a popular genre in which you have to move objects around the playing field so that they line up and then disappear, thus bringing points.

In this game, as in other representatives of the genre, there are some bonuses that will make the process of destruction faster and more beautiful. Recipes are unlocked during the game and are a collectible element of the game. The voicing of the game was done by the famous Gordon Ramsay, and most of all, we are pleased that you can play for free.

6. Run Boggo Run is an endless runner

Run Boggo Run is an endless runner game from BuzzFeed. As is usually the case, you will be chased by a monster who only needs you to stumble or miss an obstacle.

The monster will catch you if you run into something that prevents you from running away from it often. The game is a bit more challenging than most endless runners, even though it is slower. Most of the negative reviews of the game come from people who can’t understand it. Either way, it’s a fun rander. Even though it’s paid, it’s not at all inexpensive.

7. Stella Arcana is an open-world game

Stella Arcana is an MMORPG. The game has most of the usual things for this genre. Among them are open-world, a lot of quests, and different scenarios of interaction with other players. Graphics is quite usual for such games, but not bad.

It’s nice that the creators cared about creating a good storyline. You will even be able to do things like keep pets and own a house. At the moment, the biggest complaints are related to problems with the game’s online mode. Naturally, they will be solved with time.