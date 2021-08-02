Poco X3 Pro vs X3 GT, Main Differences And Which Is Better?

We analyse the main features and specifications of the Poco X3 Pro and X3 GT to find out which one is better in 2021, and we have a clear winner!

The Poco X3 Pro is a mobile phone that has been on the market for several months and is one of the handsets with the best value for money at the moment. And the fact is that this device, with the Snapdragon 860 inside, has high-end hardware, although not the newest, of course, given that the processor chipset is from 2019.

Despite this, it offers excellent performance worthy of a high-end, which is comparable to that of the Poco X3 GT, another newer mobile that was launched recently and relies on a piece of Mediatek, the Dimensity 1100. Based on several similarities and differences in terms of features and technical specifications, we now compare the two phones with each other, in order to determine which one is better and why.

The prices indicated in the article may vary over time, so we at Androidcure.com will limit ourselves to analysing the differences at the time of publication.

Different Formulas In Terms Of Design

Poco X3 Pro

The first thing that stands out when comparing these devices is how little they resemble each other. More than that, they are very different mobiles, aesthetically speaking, although this only applies if we refer to the backs of each, which is where they present several differences, but not on their faces, as both have similar screens with light frames and a hole for the selfie camera at the top centre. The Poco X3 GT has a slightly more pronounced chin on the front than the Poco X3 Pro.

On the other hand, the X3 Pro features a rather interesting circular camera module on the high back, while the Poco X3 GT has a camera system with a different design in the top left corner. Also, neither has a rear fingerprint reader; instead, they have it on the right side.

Of the rest, they have slight differences in terms of dimensions, with the Poco X3 Pro being larger, but where they differ the most is in the weights. The former weighs 215 grams and the latter about 193 grams, which results in about 23 grams less in favour of the Poco X3 GT, which is why the latter is more comfortable in the hand.

SAME 120 HZ SCREENS, BUT DIFFERENT SIZES

Poco X3 GT

Both the Poco X3 Pro and Poco X3 GT have IPS LCD technology displays, FullHD+ resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels (20:9) and 120 Hz refresh rate for very smooth and fluid transitions and animations that offer a far above average user experience, mostly when gaming.

They also support HDR10, which means that both panels have a high dynamic range for displaying images that are difficult to interpret in colour, even more so when whites are strong. However, the dimensions of the two screens are different, being 6.67 inches diagonal on the Poco X3 Pro and 6.6 inches on the Poco X3 GT.

They also have a different glass for protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for the former and Gorilla Glass Victus for the latter. On this last point, it is worth noting that the Victus is more resistant to falls, scratches and knocks.

Two Very Different Processors That Offer Quite Decent Performance

Qualcomm and Mediatek are at it again with these two phones. The Snapdragon 860 at 2.96 GHz max clock frequency and 7 nm lives inside the Poco X3 Pro, while the Dimensity 1100 at 2.6 GHz max and 6 nm are in charge of the Poco X3 GT’s performance.

Both chipsets are very good processors, but the Dimensity 1100 is the better performer, also because of its GPU, which is the Mali-G77 and outperforms the Adreno 640 in the Snapdragon 860. It also offers better power management, as it has a smaller node size.

On the other hand, the X3 Pro comes with 6GB and 8GB RAM, and 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, respectively. The X3 GT has 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Four Rear Cameras For The Poco X3 Pro And Three For The Poco X3 Gt

The camera of the Poco X3 GT

In the photographic section, there are several differences to take into account. And is that the Poco X3 Pro comes with a rear quad camera system consisting of a 48 MP main sensor, a secondary wide-angle 8 MP sensor, a 2 MP lens for macro photos and another 2 MP shooter for bokeh photos.

On the Poco X3 GT side we have a triple module, but with a higher resolution main sensor that is 64 MP. There is also an 8 MP wide-angle camera and a 2 MP camera for macro photos.

Regarding the front cameras, the former comes with a 20 MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture and the latter with a 16 MP sensor with f/2.5 aperture. This is where the Poco X3 Pro wins. However, the rear camera system of the Poco X3 GT is superior, as its main sensor is better, although a point in favour of the X3 Pro is that it can use the GCam to get better photos, given that it has a Snapdragon chipset.

Other features:

Both the Poco X3 Pro and X3 GT come with Android 11 under MIUI 12.5 for Poco, a side-mounted fingerprint reader and USB-C input. However, the former lacks 5G connectivity, something the X3 GT boasts of. Mind you, only the X3 Pro comes with a microSD card slot for internal memory expansion and 3.5mm headphone jack; the Poco X3 GT lacks it.

As for batteries, the Poco X3 Pro has a 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, while the X3 GT has a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Pricing, Conclusions And Opinion: Which Is Better In 2021, The Poco X3 Pro Or X3 GT?

It is clear that both handsets have high-end features and technical specifications. However, although they have the same screens, but different sizes, the fact that the Poco X3 GT has 5G connectivity, a battery with much faster fast charging, a better rear camera module, a more powerful processor with better performance, a more resistant glass, more advanced Wi-Fi and Bluetooth versions, and a considerably lighter weight makes it a better option for purchase in 2021.

However, it should be noted that the price of this mobile starts at 260 or 270 euros, while that of the Poco X3 Pro starts at around 200 euros. Also, in the latter’s favour, it has support for internal memory expansion via microSD, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a higher-resolution front camera.