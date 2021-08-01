realme GT Vs Poco F3 GT: Differences, Which One Is Better?

Find out which mobile is better to buy in 2021, if the realme GT or Poco Ft GT from Xiaomi.

realme is a brand that is increasingly consolidating itself in the market as one of the best value for money. Xiaomi, with its Poco sub-brand, has strong competition in this regard, but it continues to prove that its phones are hard to beat, and with the new Poco F3 GT it wants to make sure of that. This high-end phone was launched a few days ago, and now we compare it with the realme GT, another high-performance handset, to find out which is better and why.

Two Gaming Mobiles With Totally Different Designs

realme GT

The first thing to note between the two devices is that they have very little in common. In this sense, the realme GT is a simple mobile phone. This terminal has a bar on the back that goes from the photo module to the bottom, thus also opting for a gaming look, although this aesthetic is only available in the yellow edition, as in the other colours the design is more reserved.

The Poco F3 GT, on the other hand, is a little more daring. Its rear camera, the housing, has a rather interesting design, as can be seen in its images. There are also some lines engraved on its back surrounding the brand name.

As for the front of both gaming phones, we have pretty much the same in terms of bezel thickness (screen bezels). Beyond that, the former has the hole in the screen in the top left corner, while the latter has it in the top centre. In addition, there are hardly any differences in size, although the realme GT is 19 grams lighter than the Poco F3 GT, a difference that is not so great, but is noticeable on a day-to-day basis.

Compare specifications of realme GT and Poco F3 GT

realme GT Poco F3 GT Screen 6.43 inches of Super AMOLED technology, 20: 9 aspect ratio, FullHD + resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 6.67 inches of AMOLED technology, 20: 9 aspect ratio, FullHD + resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Main chamber – 64 MP megapixel main sensor with focal aperture f / 1.8

– Secondary sensor with 8 megapixel wide-angle lens with f / 2.3 focal aperture

– Tertiary sensor with 5 megapixel macro lens with f / 2.4 focal aperture – 64 megapixel main sensor with focal aperture f / 1.7

– Secondary sensor with 8 megapixel wide-angle lens with f / 2.2 focal aperture

– Tertiary sensor with 2 megapixel macro lens with f / 2.4 focal aperture Selfie camera 16 MP main sensor with f / 2.5 aperture 16 megapixel main sensor Internal memory 128 and 256 GB UFS 3.1 128 and 256 GB UFS 3.1 Extension No extension available No extension available Processor and RAM Snapdragon 888

8 and 12 GB of RAM Mediatek Dimensity 1200

8 and 12 GB of RAM Battery 4,500 mAh with 65 W fast charge 5,065 mAh with 67 W fast charge Operating system Android 11 under realme UI 2.0 Android 11 under MIUI 12.5 for Poco Connections 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / 6 dual band, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS + GLONASS, NFC for mobile payments and USB Type-C 5G, 4G LTE, Dual-band 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / 6 WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C SIM Dual nano SIM Dual nano SIM Design Colors: black / yellow, blue and silver Colors: black and silver Dimensions and weight 158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm and 186 grams 161.9 x 76.9 x 8.3 mm and 205 grams Featured Features Fingerprint sensor under the screen Side Mount Fingerprint Sensor Release date Available Available Price From approximately 600 euros From about 300

Poco F3 GT

While these two terminals have several differences between them, one thing they share is the 120 Hz screen. However, in the realme GT this is Super AMOLED technology and in the Poco F3 GT it is only AMOLED. It should also be noted that the former is smaller, at around 6.43 inches, while the latter is around 6.67 inches.

The resolution of these panels is the same: FullHD+ of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. Thus, both have screens with 20:9 display aspect ratios.

Thanks to the aforementioned high refresh rate of 120 Hz, they are ideal for gaming. They display images, transitions, and animations with a smoothness and fluidity far above average.

Qualcomm And Mediatek Go Head-to-head To Prove Who’s The Best

Qualcomm has long been considered the king of Android semiconductor manufacturers, as its processor chipsets are among the best performing, even better than what Mediatek has historically shown. However, the latter has revamped its catalogue and now has several really powerful parts, and an example of this is the Dimensity 1200, which is inside the Poco F3 GT and runs at 3.0 GHz clock frequency.

Despite the Dimensity 1200’s good performance, which is worthy of a high-end, the Snapdragon 888 inside the realme GT is superior, running at a maximum clock speed of 2.84 GHz. This chipset is also better for gaming, so it has fewer fps (frames per second) drops than its rival.

On the other hand, the realme GT comes with 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage space. The Poco F3 GT, on the other hand, is only offered in 6GB or 8GB RAM versions, but also has 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The Realme Gt And Poco F3 Gt Have Virtually The Same Cameras

The camera of the Poco F3 GT

Something in which the two phones do not differ much is in the camera section. On the back, both come with a triple camera consisting of a 64 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2 MP macro sensor. For selfies and more, the two share a 16-megapixel camera.

While they have sensors with the same resolution, the camera optimisation through software is different for each, mostly since they are from different brands. However, one point in favour of the realme GT is that it can use the GCam (Google’s camera), as it comes with a Snapdragon processor; this improves the photographic results considerably.

Other Features

A welcome feature of the realme GT is the 3.5mm headphone jack it has, unlike the Poco F3 GT. In turn, the former comes with NFC connectivity for making contactless payments, while Xiaomi’s handset doesn’t offer it.

The rest, both come with stereo speakers and 5G connectivity, but only the Poco F3 GT has IP53-rated water resistance, which, while not submersible, protects against splashes. They also come with Android 11 – each with their respective customisation layer – and have a fingerprint reader, although this is under the screen on the former and side-mounted on the latter.

In terms of battery and range, the Poco F3 GT is superior, with a 5,065 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The realme GT, meanwhile, has a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Prices, Conclusions And Opinion: Which Is Better In 2021, The Realme GT Or The Poco F3 GT?

There are several differences between the two. In terms of screens, the realme GT is slightly better in terms of quality, but it is smaller, which is a matter of personal taste. However, in terms of performance, the realme GT is the undisputed winner, as it has the most powerful Qualcomm chipset for this year’s high-end.

In the camera department, they are very evenly matched, although the Realme GT is compatible with GCam, making it a better choice if you want to fully exploit the mobile’s cameras. At the same time, this handset features a 3.5mm jack and NFC, but it doesn’t have IP53 protection and a larger battery and faster fast charging like the Poco F3 GT does. However, despite the latter, the realme GT is the best option to buy in 2021 and the winner of this comparison.