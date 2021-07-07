How to choose an Android tablet

Tablets have replaced laptops and desktops in 2021: Thanks to an abundance of accessories, you don’t necessarily need a laptop to do serious work – tablets have great features that are suitable for a variety of tasks. Plus, tablets are smaller and lighter than ultrabooks. Don’t take the leap of faith – decide if you need a tablet and for what purpose.

With Android tablets, you’ll find a whole host of inexpensive yet powerful devices you can customise. While we have compiled a small checklist for you to choose from, we have also selected some of the most affordable and efficient tablets that are really worth the money.

Tablet size

Depending on the diagonal size of the tablet, we can distinguish compact (7-8 inches), medium (9-10) and large (11-12 inches).

The compact is great for Internet surfing, gaming, reading books, they are more convenient than the largest smartphones. It’s also a great tablet to take with you when you’re on the go. Even if you don’t have a backpack or a bag with you, you can fit it even in your jacket pocket.

The worthy representative: Lenovo M8

Medium-sized tablets are ideal for all tasks. You can play games, read books and watch videos. It won’t fit in your pocket, but it’s a great substitute for your laptop when you don’t have one handy. They are a golden mean – suitable not only for entertainment but also for working with documents.

Big tablets are the most productive and the most expensive. Suitable for business and serious tasks. This is a very narrow niche for the most demanding buyers or for those who plan to use it 100%. Most likely, such tablets are convenient for stationary use and it is difficult to speak about comfort and mobility here.

Tablet features

Processor

The Android tablet’s processor plays an important role because even with a top-of-the-line processor the device can be laggy. Consider the architecture of the processor and the amount of RAM – this is important regardless of the tasks you plan to perform. Qualcomm Snapdragon processors are of course at the top of the list, but Kirin and Mediatek processors are also worth a look.

Don’t forget to properly optimise software and disable useless background programs and services!

Screen resolution

The clarity of the picture depends on it. Definitely don’t go for a device with a resolution lower than 1920*1080. The higher the resolution, the better for your eyes and more convenient for work.

A worthy representative: Blackview Tab

The screen matrix

The image quality depends on it. As a rule, the IPS matrix is cheaper and OLED will cost more. For example, there is research that the IPS matrix is more suitable for reading than OLED. Again, choose based on your needs.

A worthy representative: the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4

Investigate which Bluetooth and Wi-Fi modules the device has. We recommend buying a tablet that has Bluetooth 5.0 – it will provide a stable connection with low energy consumption.

LTE module

No argument, it’s handy, but nowadays almost any smartphone can be used as an access point. How practical would that be for you? Is it worth overpaying for having a cellular module and then still paying for a data plan?

Battery capacity

Battery life depends on it. We’re choosing an Android device, so it’s hard to trust the manufacturer’s information – try to rely on a battery capacity of 5000mAh. Research reviews and online reviews for the device.

A viable option: Lenovo Tap P11

Security

When choosing an Android tablet, look for a fingerprint sensor or retina scanner – after all, the tablet will store your personal photos, your bank card details and personal correspondence. Choose what works best for you and don’t ignore the security of your device.

Camera

Not the most important component. Here we recommend looking at the front-facing camera if you plan to make video calls. Focus on image quality above 720p. The main camera is unlikely to be of any use to you.

If you plan to buy an Android tablet online, we strongly recommend that you test it in a normal shop before buying, if possible. Read in detail all the features, paying attention to the quality of the body material, the speed of the interface, which side is the charging jack, the mini-jack for headphones (if you plan to use wired), so you can use it comfortably in a horizontal position.

And don’t forget our checklist for choosing an Android tablet so that your device works properly and makes you happy every day!