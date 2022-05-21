Samsung Galaxy M62 vs A72: Which phone is better?

The M62 vs A72 comparison shows points like performance, cameras, battery, and price to show you which one is more worth buying.

M62 vs A72: which is the best Samsung mid-range phone to buy in 2022? Both devices are intermediates and have powerful technical sheets. Even, there are similarities between them in several points. However, some differences are important for the consumer to choose the ideal model according to his needs.

While the M62 comes with a battery much higher than its competitor and slightly better performance, the A72 phone gives a show in cameras, screen and design. Below we have prepared a complete comparison between the two models to show you their similarities, differences, and of course which one is more worth buying.

In the design battle between the M62 vs A72, we have an easy “win” for the Galaxy A72. This is because it brings a more modern and sophisticated appearance than its opponent. The smooth paint job and the set of cameras placed in a 3×2 format make it look closer to the more expensive devices in the line.

On the other side, the Samsung M62 cell phone has the look of the brand’s basic device. Even though it is considerably powerful, its strong point is not its looks. Both have a plastic finish, a headphone jack, and a memory card slot.

On the front side, both are similar, as they have screens with thin edges and only one hole for the front camera.

Another advantage of the A72 phone is that it comes with IP67 water protection, a feature that was previously exclusive to Samsung’s premium models. However, this certification is not present in the datasheet of the M62. The A72 was released in black, white, violet, and blue, while the M62 was released in green, gray, and blue.

Better screen for the A72 compared to the M62

On the screen side, we have a technical tie in the M62 vs A72 showdown. Both feature a 6.7-inch panel, Full HD resolution, and Super AMOLED technology. This combination of factors provides high-resolution images, with more vivid colors and high brightness.

The main difference is that the A72 phone has a 90 Hz refresh rate, a feature that makes the images refresh faster than the 60 Hz of the M62. Consequently, the A-line model gives a more fluid and natural feeling of animation. Another advantage is the biometric reader integrated into the screen, something that the M62 does not have.

Performance is a close battle between M62 vs A72

On the performance side, again we have a close race between the M62 vs A72. The M62 datasheet features Samsung’s own Exynos 9825 processor. In addition, it also has 6 GB of RAM. The Galaxy A72 phone, on the other hand, uses the Snapdragon 732G processor and also has 6 GB of RAM.

In practice, both phones are powerful and should run just about any app or game these days, but performance tests show slightly better performance from the Exynos chip. However, this should be barely noticeable in practice, especially in day-to-day use, as both have the same amount of RAM.

Another similarity between the M62 and A72 is in the internal storage, as both bring 128 GB of space and a memory card slot. Samsung’s phones also share the same operating system, Android 11, but both are due to receive Android 12 and later Android 13.

M62 vs A72: which one has the better cameras?

The Galaxy A72 has four rear cameras. The primary one has 64 MP, autofocus, and optical stabilization. The secondary one has 8 MP and a telephoto lens, capable of zooming up to 3 times without disturbing the quality of the photo. The third camera has 12 MP and an ultra-wide lens, while the fourth and final camera has 5 MP and a macro lens. The front camera has 32 MP.

The Galaxy M62 also has four cameras with the 64 MP primary sensor, but does not feature optical stabilization. The secondary one has 12 MP and an ultra-wide lens, while the other two are 5 MP each (macro and depth sensor).

If in the performance dispute between Galaxy M62 vs A72 the M-line model got the better of it, here it is again the turn of the Samsung A72 phone to shine. Both get excellent photos even in low light, but the A72 has the advantage of having optical stabilization. In practice, the function is to prevent shaking and preserve image quality when using zoom.

Both phones shoot in 4K, but since the A72 has optical stabilization, the recording will be more stable. On the front, the selfies should look similar, as the camera of both is 32 MP and they shoot in 4K.

The M62 gives a battery show in the battle with the A72

In the battery battle, there is not even what to say between the M62 vs A72. The M line phone stands out in the market for having a 7,000 mAh battery, one of the largest available in Brazil. On the other hand, the Galaxy A72 has a 5,000 mAh capacity, a standard size in the market.

These 2,000 mAh more should provide good additional hours of autonomy. So, if you need a device that can stay unplugged for a long time, the Samsung M62 is the right choice.

Both have 25W turbocharging, but only the M62 has reverse charging technology. This enables it to “donate” battery power to other devices as a power bank.

Galaxy A72: Datasheet

Display: 6.7-inch display with Full HD+ resolution, Super AMOLED technology, and 90 Hz refresh rate;

Processor: Snapdragon 720G octa-core;

RAM memory: 6 GB;

Internal storage: 128 GB expandable;

Quadruple rear camera: 64 MP main camera (f/1.8) + 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom + 12 MP ultra-wide (f/2.2) + 5 MP macro (f/2.4)

Shoots in 4K;

Front camera: 32 MP (f/2.2);

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 25W turbocharging;

Operating system: Android 11 with One UI 3.1;

Other features: IP67 certification, stereo speakers, a biometric reader integrated into the screen, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Galaxy M62: Datasheet

Display: 6.7-inch with Full HD+ resolution and Super AMOLED technology

Processor: Exynos 9825 octa-core;

RAM memory: 6 GB;

Internal storage: 128 GB expandable;

Quadruple rear camera: 64 MP main (f/1.8) + 12 MP ultra-wide (f/2.2) + 5 MP macro (f/2.4) + 5 MP depth sensor (f/2.4);

Shoots in 4K;

Front camera: 32 MP (f/2.2);

Battery: 7,000 mAh with 25W turbocharging and reverse charging;

Operating system: Android 11 with One UI 3.1;

Price and value for money: M62 vs A72

The Galaxy M62 costs around $450+, while the Galaxy A72 is a bit cheaper, coming at around $400. The two phones are similar in some points but differ in important aspects of their technical datasheets. Therefore, the choice will depend on the needs of each consumer.

If you prefer a more fluid screen and better quality cameras, the Galaxy A72 is the ideal choice. It also has the advantage of a more up-to-date look, as well as water protection.

However, if you are looking for longer battery life than the average phone on the market, the M62 is worth paying a little extra for. The performance is the same as the A72 and it still has a good quality screen and cameras, even if they are a bit inferior.