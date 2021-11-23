How To Set Password To Instagram Without Apps On Android

We show you how to set a password to your Instagram on Android without using any app.

Although Instagram has some extra options to give you extra security for your account, it doesn’t have a function that allows you to block the login beyond the password.

So if you don’t want anyone to log into your Instagram account when they take your phone, you’ll have to use third-party features. You can resort to apps, which can lock the Instagram app using an extra pattern or password. But if you’re not keen on having to rely on another app, don’t worry, there is another alternative.

We’ll show you how to set a password to Instagram without apps using your Android phone’s security settings.

How To Set A Password To Instagram On A Xiaomi Phone

A simple way to set Instagram passwords without using apps is to use Android’s security features.

While it may vary from device to device, all phones have options that allow you to assign a password to lock and protect an app. If you have a Xiaomi phone, you can find this option in the “Apps” section by following these steps:

Open your phone’s Settings and scroll down to Apps >> App Lock. If you are using this feature for the first time, you will have to go through a short process to activate it. Tap on “Enable” and set a pattern, password or PIN that you have to remember to unlock apps. Once you set these options, you’ll see that it also gives you the option to unlock using your fingerprint. So if you activate it, you will be able to use your fingerprint as well as the pattern, password or PIN you have set. Once inside this section, look for “Instagram” in the list of apps and flip the switch to activate the option. When you do this, you will see MIUI ask you if you also want to hide the content of Instagram notifications for extra privacy.

What does it mean if you have blocked the Instagram app? When you open the Instagram app, you won’t be able to log in directly to your account, but you will have a lock screen. So only with your fingerprint, or the measure you have configured, you will be able to enter the app directly.

So you’ll have Instagram password protected without the need to log out or resort to other apps.

How To Set A Password On Instagram On A Samsung Phone

If you have a Samsung phone, you’ll also find an option to keep the Instagram app secure without having to resort to other apps. But the dynamic is very different to the one proposed by Xiaomi, as Samsung’s proposal is to send all the content and apps that we want to keep private to a Secure Folder.

To do this, you’ll have to follow these steps:

Open your phone’s Settings and scroll down to Biometric data and security. Select “Secure Folder” and give the necessary permissions to activate this option. Set the PIN, pattern or passwords you wish to use or your fingerprint Add the Instagram app to the Secure Folder One thing to keep in mind is that if you want to access this folder easily, you will have to activate the option “Add secure folder to the Applications screen”, which you will find in the Secure Folder settings.

So when you want to access Instagram or other content saved under this option, just go to Apps and click on “Secure Folder”. You’ll see that you’ll only be prompted for the security measure you set to access the content.

So, that’s how you can easily set a password on your Instagram app without using any external application. Have you found this guide helpful? Make sure that you drop your comments below before your leave.