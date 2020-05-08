Seven Steps To A Perfect Android App

The sheer number of Android apps today is mind-blowing. Consumers cannot imagine their lives without portable devices, and businesses take advantage of the trend. Efficient software expands reach, boosts sales, and improves brand awareness. But what are the keys to success?

A slow, malfunctioning app is detrimental to the corporate image. A sleek, professionally designed piece of software can attract millions of new clients. The value of development expertise is undeniable. The best way is outsourcing software development services — few companies can cope with the task in-house. A team of experts can ensure a smooth operation on any smartphone or tablet.

1. Data Collection

Any development process starts with homework. Collect information about your target audience. What demographics are you looking at? What are the typical consumer motivations and behavior patterns?

Such questions are vital, as they guide you towards the most necessary features. Your app should deliver what customers need, and what will foster their loyalty. The data-gathering stage is indispensable, as all participants must have a clear understanding of the goals and overall vision.

2. Wireframe Creation

The vision is now turned into sketches. These show a skeleton of the user interface. You can see key features and content suggested based on research data. This draft highlights potential issues with usability, helps arrange components, and boosts team collaboration.

3. Evaluation of the Project

Once the visual outline is ready, it is time to see if back-end systems can provide uninterrupted work. Even the most elaborate design is useless if the app constantly freezes. Assessment is performed during brainstorming meetings, where fresh ideas are born and bounced off. Some features are discarded, and some are added.

4. Prototype Creation

The wireframes are still rough at this stage, as they are only used for practical trials. Any app is touch-based, so the touching experience must be evaluated. Stakeholders are often invited to give their verdict. When approval is achieved, coding may commence.

5. Design of the App

The design of any app is a complex project. There are multiple layers and reviews to get through. The team involves a UX (user experience) designer who ensures design elements interact smoothly. He partners up with a UI (user interface) designer, who works on the look and feel.

6. Multi-Level Development

A working prototype is needed to check functionality and see what should be fixed. From core functionality to bug elimination, the process includes a set of stages. User trials are arranged and analyzed.

7. Testing and Release

The more frequent the testing — the lower the overall costs. Repetitive checks reveal inconsistencies and bugs that are always cheaper to fix at preparatory stages. An Android app is tested for its performance, usability, compatibility, security, and stress-resistance.

Once all imperfections are removed, you are all set! It is time to schedule launch and make your product seen by millions of app store visitors.