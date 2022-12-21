Surprise Football World Cup Betting Results That Will Change Your Life

The World Championship for Сyprus betting online turned out to be rich and unexpected in terms of results. For example, Atalanta conceded four goals, Barca and Real Madrid lost with the same score, and the strengthened Chelsea could not beat Southampton.

Juventus drew against Serie A rookie Turintsy and lost points for the second time this season. In the second round of Serie A, Juventus shared points with Roma (2: 2), and now they have drawn with the newcomer to the Italian championship – Crotone (1: 1).

The teams played equal football until, in the 60th minute, referee Francesco Furno showed a red card to midfielder Federico Chiesa. After the removal, Crotone began to play to keep the score, and Juve even managed to score with the efforts of Alvaro Morata, but the Spaniard’s goal was canceled due to a microscopic offside.

The match ended with a score of 1:1, and the head coach of Turintsy Andrea Pirlo said that his team would learn from their mistakes.

After four rounds, Juventus is only fourth in the Serie A standings, four points behind the leading Milan.

Minimal defeats of Real Madrid and Barca

The Madrid-based club suffered their first loss of the season to modest Cadiz, losing in La Liga for the first time since March. Thus, Real Madrid interrupted their unbeaten run in the Example of 15 matches.

The La Liga newcomer scored the only goal in the 16th minute thanks to an accurate shot by Anthony Lozano. Already at half-time, Zidane made four substitutions for the first time in his coaching career, removing Ramos (due to injury), Isco, Modric and Vazquez from the field. However, Real Madrid failed to hit the Cadiz goal in the second half, and Zizou said that he had no excuses, as his players really showed a bad game.

A few hours after the defeat of Real Madrid, Barcelona also lost points. The Catalans met on the road with Getafe, which they also lost with a score of 0: 1. Ronald Koeman lost for the first time as head coach of the blue garnets and Getafe beat Barcelona for the first time in nine years. Even Koeman himself admitted that his team created very few chances.

Napoli smashes Miranchuk’s Atalanta on club and player’s birthday

Newcomer Bergamaskov Alexey Miranchuk got into the application for the match on his birthday, but did not enter the field. In the second half, Atalanta, which turned 113 years old, managed to score a prestigious goal. At the same time, Napoli head coach Gennaro Gattuso noted that the other team could have conceded 6-7 goals from his club, but Gasperini’s players remained in the game until the end.

Despite four goals conceded in the last game, Atalanta still scores the most in the Italian championship – 14 goals.

Scored draw between Chelsea and Southampton

Last summer, Chelsea decently strengthened their squad by buying Havertz and Werner. The latter scored his first goals for the Blues in the Premier League against Southampton, and the Aristocrats were already leading 2-0 in the middle of the first half. But then came scoring errors that continue to haunt Frank Lampard’s team.

At the end of the first half, Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz lost the ball close to the penalty area with an unsuccessful dribble, which resulted in Danny Ings putting the ball into the net after a pass from Che Adams. Southampton scored the second goal after an error by the defender of the “aristocrats” Kurt Zoom, who gave a weak pass to Kepa.

The Chelsea goalkeeper was unable to clear the ball in the penalty area, the attack of the guests continued and the goal was scored by Che Adams. In the remaining time, the teams once again hit each other’s gates, ending the match with a productive draw – 3: 3.

Chelsea have conceded three goals at home in the Premier League for the first time under Lampard, and his players already have five goal scoring errors in five rounds. Looks like it’s time for a change.

Inter are stronger than Milan

Milan now lead Serie A, having won the opening four games of the season for the first time since the club became champions in 1995. Stefano Pioli are unbeaten in 20 matches in all competitions. The last time the Rossoneri lost was in March in Serie A’s home game against Genoa (1: 2).

Sevilla are defeated in La Liga for the first time in eight months

Another Spanish club sensationally lost in La Liga. Julen Lopetegui Sevilla lost to Granada minimally – 0:1. From the beginning of the second half, the red-whites played in the minority after the second yellow card shown to midfielder Joan Jordan. The only goal in the match at the end of the game was scored by the hosts midfielder Yangel Herrera.

Thus, the Andalusian club lost in La Liga for the first time in eight months, interrupting an unbeaten run of 18 matches. The last time Lopetegui’s team lost in the Spanish championship was in February. Then Sevilla lost to Celta – 1:2.

Tottenham have conceded three goals from West Ham in the last 12 minutes

Spurs, after a crushing victory over Manchester United with a score of 6:1, caught the courage and in the home game against West Ham by the 16th minute they were 3:0. Son Heung-min scored his seventh Premier League goal in the first minute after seven last shots on target.

And his teammate Harry Kane, having issued a double, set a new Premier League record. The English striker has 12 points (5 goals + 7 assists) in his first five league matches. Nothing seemed to portend trouble.

But already at the end of the meeting, Tottenham, with the release of Gareth Bale, fell on the field and missed three times. In the 82nd minute, the first goal against Lloris was scored by the Hammers defender Fabian Balbuena.

Three minutes later, Davinson Sanchez sent the ball into his own net, and Manuel Lanzini equalized in stoppage time for the second half. After the match, José Mourinho said that his club really deserved such a result.

Bale made his Tottenham debut at 3-0. Finished – 3:3!