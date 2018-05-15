Spread the love
Xiaomi Note 5 Pro / Redmi  Note 5

This model called as Note 5 Pro in India, but call as Redmi Note 5 in China. It running on Snapdragon 636 processor. This phone released in February 2018.  12Megapixel camera , 4000mAh Battery , 6GB RAM. 4 colour available in the market such as lake blue, black, gold and rose gold.

**Dual Camera –

PRIMARY  12MP with 1.25um pixel size and f/2.2 lens + 5MP with 1.12um pixel size and f/2,0 lens
PDAF, LED flash 
1080p video recording

SECONDARY    20 MP (f/2.2, 1/2.8″, 1µm), LED flash, 1080p [India]

It also equipped with LED selfie light

Operating System MIUI 9.2 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Display 5.99-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160×1080) IPS LCD panel
403ppi pixel density
450nits maximum brightness
SoC Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 
Eight Kryo 260 cores up to 1.8GHz 
14nm
GPU Adreno 509
RAM 4GB/6GB
Storage 64GB/64GB 
microSD slot up to 128GB
Rear camera 12MP with 1.25um pixel size and f/2.2 lens + 5MP with 1.12um pixel size and f/2,0 lens
PDAF, LED flash 
1080p video recording
Front shooter 20MP with LED Selfie light 
1080p video recording
Connectivity LTE with VoLTE
Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS 
Micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster
Networks LTE: 1/3/5/40/41
GSM: 2/3/5/8
WCDMA: 1/2/5/8
Battery 4000mAh battery 
Fast charging (5V/2A)
Fingerprint Rear fingerprint sensor
Dimensions 158.6 × 75.4 × 8.05mm
Weight 181g
Colors Gold, Rose Gold, Blue, Black

 

Disclaimer. We can not guarantee that the information on this page is 100% correct.

