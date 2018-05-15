Spread the love







Xiaomi Note 5 Pro / Redmi Note 5 This model called as Note 5 Pro in India, but call as Redmi Note 5 in China. It running on Snapdragon 636 processor. This phone released in February 2018. 12Megapixel camera , 4000mAh Battery , 6GB RAM. 4 colour available in the market such as lake blue, black, gold and rose gold. **Dual Camera – PRIMARY 12MP with 1.25um pixel size and f/2.2 lens + 5MP with 1.12um pixel size and f/2,0 lens

PDAF, LED flash

1080p video recording SECONDARY 20 MP (f/2.2, 1/2.8″, 1µm), LED flash, 1080p [India] It also equipped with LED selfie light

Operating System MIUI 9.2 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display 5.99-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160×1080) IPS LCD panel

403ppi pixel density

450nits maximum brightness SoC Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636

Eight Kryo 260 cores up to 1.8GHz

14nm GPU Adreno 509 RAM 4GB/6GB Storage 64GB/64GB

microSD slot up to 128GB Rear camera 12MP with 1.25um pixel size and f/2.2 lens + 5MP with 1.12um pixel size and f/2,0 lens

PDAF, LED flash

1080p video recording Front shooter 20MP with LED Selfie light

1080p video recording Connectivity LTE with VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS

Micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster Networks LTE: 1/3/5/40/41

GSM: 2/3/5/8

WCDMA: 1/2/5/8 Battery 4000mAh battery

Fast charging (5V/2A) Fingerprint Rear fingerprint sensor Dimensions 158.6 × 75.4 × 8.05mm Weight 181g Colors Gold, Rose Gold, Blue, Black

Disclaimer. We can not guarantee that the information on this page is 100% correct.

https://androidcure.com/xiaomi-note-5-pro/









