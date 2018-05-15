Xiaomi Note 5 Pro / Redmi Note 5 review + Specification
Spread the love
1 1
Xiaomi Note 5 Pro / Redmi Note 5
This model called as Note 5 Pro in India, but call as Redmi Note 5 in China. It running on Snapdragon 636 processor. This phone released in February 2018. 12Megapixel camera , 4000mAh Battery , 6GB RAM. 4 colour available in the market such as lake blue, black, gold and rose gold.
**Dual Camera –
PRIMARY 12MP with 1.25um pixel size and f/2.2 lens + 5MP with 1.12um pixel size and f/2,0 lens
PDAF, LED flash
1080p video recording
|SECONDARY
|20 MP (f/2.2, 1/2.8″, 1µm), LED flash, 1080p [India]
It also equipped with LED selfie light
|Operating System
|MIUI 9.2 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Display
|5.99-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160×1080) IPS LCD panel
403ppi pixel density
450nits maximum brightness
|SoC
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Eight Kryo 260 cores up to 1.8GHz
14nm
|GPU
|Adreno 509
|RAM
|4GB/6GB
|Storage
|64GB/64GB
microSD slot up to 128GB
|Rear camera
|12MP with 1.25um pixel size and f/2.2 lens + 5MP with 1.12um pixel size and f/2,0 lens
PDAF, LED flash
1080p video recording
|Front shooter
|20MP with LED Selfie light
1080p video recording
|Connectivity
|LTE with VoLTE
Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS
Micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster
|Networks
|LTE: 1/3/5/40/41
GSM: 2/3/5/8
WCDMA: 1/2/5/8
|Battery
|4000mAh battery
Fast charging (5V/2A)
|Fingerprint
|Rear fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions
|158.6 × 75.4 × 8.05mm
|Weight
|181g
|Colors
|Gold, Rose Gold, Blue, Black
Disclaimer. We can not guarantee that the information on this page is 100% correct.
(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)https://androidcure.com/xiaomi-note-5-pro/How-to-Guidesredmi 5,xiaomi 5 proXiaomi Note 5 Pro / Redmi Note 5 This model called as Note 5 Pro in India, but call as Redmi Note 5 in China. It running on Snapdragon 636 processor. This phone released in February 2018. 12Megapixel camera , 4000mAh Battery , 6GB RAM. 4 colour available in the market such...Kai ShengKai Shengcksonlinebusiness@gmail.comAdministratorAndroidcure
1 1
Leave a Reply