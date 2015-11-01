These days, most of the people look for a budget smart phone and seeking most of the high-end features within them. The Samsung’s Galaxy J7 is one of them, under very affordable budget, it comes with Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53 & quad-core 1.0 GHz Cortex-A53 (Octa-core 1.5 GHz) processor tuned to work with Adreno 405 or Mali-T720MP2 (depends of model) graphic chip and backed with 1.5 GB of RAM, all these three features make it a good gaming device and it is able to run almost all games and perhaps with big games you’ll surely get some lags but that is fine.

Here, in this post we have 10 best games that you can play on Samsung Galaxy J7 and we are sure that you’d love them too. No doubt that there are more other games that you’d like, however based on popularity among Android users, we are pleased to present this of games.

Important! – This list of games is based on our interest and likes, you might have different likes and interest, so if your don’t see you favorite one in this list then make sure do comment to share your favorite game with us! Enjoy gaming!

10 Best Games for Samsung Galaxy J7

1# Modern Combat 5: Blackout

Since the device is backed with 1.5 GB, you’ll see some lags while playing this game on your Galaxy J7. You’ll be in the battlefield along with your team, fighting against the terrorist and saving civilians. The best thing about this game is graphics. The graphics are of console quality, everything is very detailed and much more! Excellent game to check the gaming capabilities of this handset.

2# Asphalt 8: Airborne

If you’d prefer car racing then no look further than Asphalt 8. It’s been while, I’m playing this game on my new iBall Tab, and it been great time with it. On a tablet, the game fun experience is on completely on different level. Since Samsung Galaxy J7 have 5.5 inches display screen so it becomes very convenient and more joyful to play this racing games.

There is no doubt about the game! It comes with awesome graphics, huge collections of luxurious cars, lot of tracks and much more. Through out the game, the game play remains very good, all jumps, crashes, drifts, etc., are full of fun.

Also see:

3# N.O.V.A. 3: Freedom Edition

One of most popular first person shooting game available for Android users. With a great story line, you’ll be enjoying this game very much. There are many things which makes it a best one like, it has epic story line, many weapons to select and switch, you can play it with your friends as it’s a multiplayer game, unmatched graphics and much more.

4# Dead Trigger 2

An amazing zombie killing game majorly know for it’s very detailed graphics. It runs pretty well on Samsung’s devices such as Galaxy S4, Grand Prime, S5 etc., and you can play it on your Samsung Galaxy J7. With more than 10 extra ordinary regions around the world, 37 kinds of weapons and 33 unique environments, the overall experience becomes very good and adventures, level to level, it gets hard and of course too.

5# Hitman Sniper

Yet another first person shooting game that you can try on your handset. If you always been wanted to become a shooter then you should try this game at least once. You will be having many weapons to target your enemies and to kill them. You have to be very strategic in order to complete the given missions. Well in graphics aspects, the game is quite good and complete 3d environment makes it more enjoyable.

6# SBK Official Mobie Game

When it comes to this game I always remember the time when I used of it playing on my Pentium 4 desktop and it was a demo version and able to run about 4 tracks. Instead of bike racing I’d prefer car racing titles but still in bike racing games I love it. Just like the desktop version, graphics are of high quality and high-definition. About 13 exciting circuits including the brand-new Chang International Circuit in Thailand and more than 24 riders for challenges and lot more things awaits you.

7# Dungeon Hunter 5

With new story line, become the warrior in this new fantasy world and save word from shatter. Improved graphics, music and game play, in all aspects this edition is far improved from previous editions.

It supports both, you can play a single play or invite your friends to make it more fun and enjoyable. Full of weapons, Armour, spells, you need to very strategic to plan your moves.

8# PSP Special

If you are a PlayStation fan, you can enjoy your most of the PSP games on your Galaxy J7 using an emulator called PPSSPP. You can play most popular titles such as God of War, Dragon Ball Z, Final Fantasy and lots more!

Check out the below cool links to get more about:

9# Tunnel Trouble 3D

Drive your ship through amazing virtual worlds made of tunnels and obstacles in this game. With High definition graphics, you’ll be enjoying this game very much.

Comes with many customizable simple controls. Multiple modes. Survival, Mine Mode.

10# Galaxy on Fire 2™ HD

One of best space-adventure based game available. Outstanding graphics, works best on Android Tablets, and optimized for phones as well. More than 50 spaceships and more than 100 planets and space stations as battle fields

Also, you can take screen shots of your game play any time as it comes with Action Freeze feature.

It ends our list of best games for this new Samsung Galaxy J7. Also you can check our – 20 Best Android Games and 10 Best Console quality games. Don’t forget to share your favorite one and share this list with you friends! Enjoy gaming on this device!