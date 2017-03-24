How to unbrick LG G2 with stock firmware
Usually we got bricked our device after doing some experiments or installing new firmware, mostly probably the unofficial or developed by third parties. In that case, to get back our device to working state, install the stock firmware over it is ideally best options, as its restore the device to original state. Launched in August 2013, LG G2 is being a good choice for high-end smart phone seekers. The device has been built with solid high-end configuration, with sleek look, and of course a good brand is behind it. In this tutorial, we’ll help you to repair / unbrick your bricked LG G2 phone using official stock firmware and make it work again.
What’s New: Install Android 5.0 on LG G2
Currently, LG G2 is not so popular in Android developers but still there are many Roms, and mods are available to apply on it. But installing anything which is not officially released or distributed by Mobile Manufactures, is somewhat dangerous. It can damage the device to extreme levels, and can get hard bricked. If you have bricked your LG G2 smart phone, then use this guide to make it work again. In this post, we are presenting the stock firmware for almost all models of G2, with installation guide.
Installing stock firmware is ideally a best way to proceed if you’re suffering from problems such as, bricked condition where phone is not booting up or not responding, stuck to boot screen, to simply un-root the device, and to remove the installed custom Rom. The best is that, it is completely safe to proceed because it is an official stock firmware. Also you could consider as giving a fresh start to device and very useful in case of low performance and application bugs.
Must see:
- How to backup and restore EFS Partition on LG G2
- Improve LG G2 Camera Performance, up to 120fps and 4k Ultra HD
Although, some smalls issues such as low performance, app crashes, internet issues, etc., could be rectified with reset too. Even in worse case, first it should be prior to reset the device instead downgrading it as that would need extra efforts or you might be able to recover your handset with just reset. In this tutorial, we’ll also let you know how you can reset your LG G2 to get ride of many issues which we have mentioned already. And if problem still exists after reset, then flashing the stock firmware will be our last options to look forward. Lets reset Lg G2 to fix minor issues.
How to Reset LG G2
There are two ways in which we can perform reset on Lg G2, one is through hardware keys and one that includes inbuilt OS option. Let’s learn them both:
1. Through Hardware Keys
- Turn off the device completely.
- Press and hold Volume Down and Power buttons together until you see LG’s logo on the screen.
- Release the Power button keeping Volume button pressed and then press Power button once more to bring Factory reset over the screen and release the pressed button.
- Press Power button to confirm and perform reset on LG G2 and all done!
Also see:
2. Through Factory Reset option
- Tap on menu icon on your phone.
- Tap on Settings and head to ‘General’ and tap on “backup and factory reset”.
- Then tap on Factory reset and perform it.
Outright, you’ve successfully performed reset on your device and it should be okay now. If you still think that issue is not resolved, then must try flashing the stock firmware to it. Keep reading and we’ll let you know how easily you can unbrick your Lg G2 using the stock firmware and get it back to life.
Let’s process to flashing process.
Pre-requisites
This stock is developed for below listed models for LG G2 smart phone. So you must first check the model number of your device under, phone’s Settings->About->Model. You must choose the firmware according to your model number.
- LG G2 D802
- LG G2 D805 (Brazil, Mexico, Panama)
- AT&T G2 D800
- T-Mobile G2 D801
- Sprint G2 LS980
- Verizon G2 VS980
- Korean LG G2 F320K, F320L
- Korean LG G2 (SKT) F320S
You need a windows based PC with internet connectivity to download the firmware, and flashing tool. Supported windows are, Windows XP, 7 and 8.
Downloads
→ Get the official stock firmware for your LG G2 model from below list. Remember, download the .tot/.kdz file.
Download on the basis on carrier and country!
- LG G2 D802 Firmwares: Click to Download
- LG G2 D805 (Brazil, Mexico, Panama): Click to Download
- AT&T LG G2 D800 – Click to Download
- VERIZON LG G2 VS980 – Click to Download
- T-Mobile G2 D801 Firmware: Click to Download
- NEU/EUROPE OPEN – V10A: [Download]
- DEU/GERMANY – V10E: [Download]
- 6TA/ITALY_OPEN_16G – V10A: [Download]
- 6NL/NETHERLANDS_OPEN_16G – V10F: [Download]
- 6WN/TAIWAN_OPEN_16G – V10C: [Download]
- 6FR/FRANCE_OPEN_16G – V10E: [Download]
- SKT/SK TELECOM(KOREA) – V11K: [Download]
→ Get the B2CAppSetup.exe file from here, and install it on your PC. Most noteworthy, it is a LG Mobile Support Tool and helps LG devices to connect to PC appropriately.
→ Get the Flashing Tool from here (FlashTool.1.0.54.zip). Extract the file to your PC, under it you’ll get a file named “UpTestEX.exe“, remember it.
How to install Stock firmware on LG G2
Download the firmware on PC depending on your model number of your device.
- Now turn off the device, and wait for 5-7 seconds.
- Turn on the device into recovery mode by pressing and holding Volume Up Key and then plug the USB cable. Connect it to PC.
- From extracted FlashTool.1.0.54 folder, Run the UpTestEx.exe file. A new program window will appear PC.
- Once you launched the program, click on the “Select Type”, then pick the 3GQCT from the list.
- Click on “Phone Mode”, then select the “DIAG” from the list.
- Under “Select Kdz file”, find and locate the downloaded firmware file.
- Under test with CSMG Client, click the Normal web upgrade test. Then you’ll see a new Read Phone Information test button.
- Now click on Upgrade Start button, a new pop-up will appear which will ask you to select country & Language.
- Select “Republic of Korea” as country and “English” as language to proceed.
- Then press “OK” to proceed to installation process. Wait until the process gets completed. After it, your phone will boot up itself. Now you can unplug the device from PC.
Now your phone should be working fine. In case you see that it is getting stuck or not booting up, then you’ll need to perform reset on it. Just perform the reset on it using Hardware Keys, method is already mentioned in this guide.
Now your phone will boot up to home screen. Then enter your Google Accounts information and start using it.
So that’s how we can repair our dead and bricked LG G2 device. However, in case of hardware damage, this method won’t be working and therefore you will need carry your device to nearest service center.
So… what if I can’t get the phone to turn on at all? I tried the volume up plug in method, and it’s not that my phone is boot looping or anything, it just doesn’t turn on at all, or respond to anything. It just vibrates when I hold the power button down and then nothing happens. :(
Derek, try to pull out the battery, then re-insert it. Don’t turn on your phone, instead put it to charge. See if battery icons appear at screen. It might possible that, battery is low and not enough to start it.
You can’t pull out the battery. the phone has a unibody.
Oh! I forget that. Thank you for reminding me that. Directly put it charger, and see if anything happens.
What if the Korean version can’t be downloaded will the Taiwan version work
when i try this method i am having a problem when i get to the lg user support window it does not do anything once it opens and it doesn’t give the option for republic of Korea unless i go into the options myself
I have the same problem. Did you find a solution?
Had this same problem with my Verizon LG G2.
Here’s how I solved the issue. When the LG support tool box opened it did not have the country or language option. I used the options tab to go to update recovery. Another box opens & you can enter the phones info (model, serial or imei). When I entered this info manually & clicked ok, the download process started automatically. Within 10 minutes my phone was restored to stock firmware. Also, in my situation, I did not need to do a factory reset … everything was just as when I first purchased the phone. Hope this is a help to somebody out there ?
McD
I have the same problem, but Its hard to know which .kdz file to download from the D802 list… :( I chose the Europe open D802 10a which i thing might be the right one, but if anyone can help here, plz reply
If you have the AT&T version of the LG G2 D800, this approach will not work because the only file available is .tot not .kdz; and this software only flashes kdz files
I got into download mode and installed stock ROM using LG Flash Tool, but after installation my lg g2 shows unfortunately com.android.systemui has stopped. I’m not able to do anything on the phone since the message pops up again and again even if I press ok. And the ROM is still the old one. Can’t select anything on the phone.
Please help.
Can you put up a new link to the flash tool?
Can i Install D802 software on LS980???? for work internationally ?
the user support tool jut keeps telling me the phone has the latest software. i wiped the internal storage flashing the rom. is there anyway to flash back to stock?
did you got the fixer? i am still looking for it.
So I flashed a d802 5.0 rom over my D800 and got security error logo. I was unable to flash the D800 .tot because the lg flash tool had cross version problems with the device now showing version d802 native. so I was able to download a custom .dll and used a hex editor to change the tot files version to read as 802 instead of 800 which was successful in flashing the 800 tot back to the phone. this only got me to the fastboot again. so I erased and flashed each .img file to the phone (recovery.img, laf.img, misc.img, aboot.img, boot.img etc….) then I fastboot reboot and now a big black ominous screen. No logo no nothing. Even the pc recognizes is as just a usb device. not an android. and no way I know of getting it to to show as com 41 so I can reflash. so I have no boot no download mode no recovery nothing at all. just black!
Am I as screwed as I am dumb?!
Hey guy
Can I change Republic of Korea to be Thailand?
Because my LG from Korea but I am use this phone in Thailand
Hi Gunni!
There is no need to change, it won’t be affecting your device.
Now click on Upgrade Start button, a new pop-up will appear..
After that, the original UPDATE PROGRAM OF LG APPEAR AND IT SAYS THAT I HAVE THE LATEST VERSION!!!
Of course no one can assure good results in binary options
signals app Kassie Possibilities, neither can 1 assure success in Forex, Stocks, Futures,
and so forth.
Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Many thanks, However I am
experiencing problems with your RSS. I don’t know why I can’t join it.
Is there anybody else getting the same RSS issues? Anybody who knows the
answer will you kindly respond? Thanks!!
I have tried a few times to upgrade according to your instruction however all to no avail. Question: Since I am using Windows 10, can it be that the firmware downloads such as “UpTestEx.exe don’t function with this O.S.?
Another problem is that my G2 is heavy bricked i.e. pressing buttons does not bring me into the recovery mode – it just brings my phone to “download”-option.
The LG Mobile Support Tool recognizes my G2 and when commencing upgrading, it downloads the software from the LG website concerned and NOT the kdz-file on my Pc.
Please help – I’ve been busy for 3 days now to “un-brick” my G2. – b.t.w. the bricking happened whilst I was downloading Lollipop 5.0 from the LG-website though the LG Mobile Support Tool – the installation stopped after 49% and continued to get “bricked”
Ant help/suggestion would be very welcome and appreciated. F.y.i. I am living in Malaysia but am Dutch.
Appreciate this post. Will try it out.
i flash as per instruction , all process have been successful but after re-start stock on verizon logo , how fix it?
try wiping the cache memory, It should work!
I have updated to Lg G2 Lollipop before 1 month. Everything very smooth. But I found battery drain very fast. can i downgrade to kitkat kdz same procedure as you?
Yes you surely do that!
Which kdz is for lg g2 d805
I am having a problem. When i go to click on the read phone information button a pop up appears and it says that the program has stopped working and that it has to close its self and it leaves me with two options and they are to send an error report or don’t send a error report please help me any commenting will be appreciated thank you.
Hello Jaylen! Thanks for bringing this issue our notice! Seems you are using windows 7 or 8 and facing this issue! You could try “Run as administrator” of if still does not work then you might try this on some other PC.
Thanks but i have tried running as an admin and i have also tried on a different computer one of the computers on Windows 7 and the other on Windows xp. But the Windows 7 computer was a school’s computer. If you could find a soultion i would realy appreciate it thank you.
Hi there! Please give me some time I’ll try my best to help you!
Ok thank you.
Hello I have the same problem as Jaylen Johnson. I am trying to do this on my pc running Windows 10…
Hey admin. I had updated my d802 to os 5.0. After that i got signals problem. As soon as i was trying to downgrading my phone i got stuck while downgrading and i bricked my phone. A hard one. There was only lg logo and if i try to connect it. A lot of disk drives were appearing. And worst part was that i was not even having download or recovery mode.However later on after searching a lot i found some solutions and got my phone back to download mode and i install kitkat. But no i m also in big issue. As phone started after unstalling kitkat. I m not geting my sim card and also some touch issue. It touch on 2 places at a time. At the same time no imie or baseband version are appearing.
Plzzzzzzzzz if you have a soolution let me know. Plzzz plzzzz plzzzz
Hi there,
I am having the same issues as you had with only the lg logo and lots of disk drives in Windows. How did you fix this?
Thanks
Colin
It sounds that the device has been bricked physically, you could visit your nearest service center for repair purpose. Especially if touch is not responding!
sir , iam on kitkat firmware lgg2 verizon vs980 , should i update to lollipop is there any bug in Lollipop, and how to update from kkt to llp
No there won’t be any issue. Follow this guide here: http://bit.ly/27DFTdP
Dear Deepak,
I have flashed CM 13 on my LG G2, everything went smoothing, I tried to install supersu from app store through TWRP recovery. Its now stuck in CM animation logo. I cannot enter Recovery mode using Vol UP+ Power button Method. But I can enter Download Mode. Will your process help me to flash lollipop kdz.
Yes, it will remain the same!
I Did it. Phone needs to completely power off. Actual Key Combination for CM13 is Vol Down + Power Button, then wait for LG Logo, Release both button. then immediately press Vol Up + Vol Down until Recovery menu appears. Wipe Data/cache/Dalvik. Install rom agian.
hi i have problem my lg g2 wont boot in recovery, wont power on , wont chargering
Just power on and display is all black without logo when is connect with PC by USB.
Whats is problem and how can i fix.
I try install recovery when he (G2) bricked
why is there no source for .kdz file for att d800 ?
Link updated!
Thank’s great post.
I have upgraded my phone to Lollipop 5.0.2 . Now touch is not working, no IMEI and no network.
So how can I downgrade it now ? This process is not working.
hello Sir
Help me please notify or reply me
My phone is LG G2-D802
SOFTWARE– LG G2 D-80220e
in the back in my phone printed
(Made in Korea)
This phone is stuck on LG logo
What to do now
Can I flash ROM by service center of lg
In india
My phone is made in Korea
hi, I have a problem with LG G2 D802 a few days I’ve been trying to null IMEI
QPST but managed nam (NvManager :: getNvItemsFromPhone (const string behave) – QpstServer :: sendSyncImpl – Bad response from phone (DM packet commands 19-24) what I can do to rewrite IMEI .we pra me know if anyone help me .
thank you
How can I know which fiemwre I need?
I have d802 int version, but when I click the link above there are so many options.
Even whan I click d802 tot I get 3 options and I have no idea which one is the right one for my phone.