Usually we got bricked our device after doing some experiments or installing new firmware, mostly probably the unofficial or developed by third parties. In that case, to get back our device to working state, install the stock firmware over it is ideally best options, as its restore the device to original state. Launched in August 2013, LG G2 is being a good choice for high-end smart phone seekers. The device has been built with solid high-end configuration, with sleek look, and of course a good brand is behind it. In this tutorial, we’ll help you to repair / unbrick your bricked LG G2 phone using official stock firmware and make it work again.

Currently, LG G2 is not so popular in Android developers but still there are many Roms, and mods are available to apply on it. But installing anything which is not officially released or distributed by Mobile Manufactures, is somewhat dangerous. It can damage the device to extreme levels, and can get hard bricked. If you have bricked your LG G2 smart phone, then use this guide to make it work again. In this post, we are presenting the stock firmware for almost all models of G2, with installation guide.

Installing stock firmware is ideally a best way to proceed if you’re suffering from problems such as, bricked condition where phone is not booting up or not responding, stuck to boot screen, to simply un-root the device, and to remove the installed custom Rom. The best is that, it is completely safe to proceed because it is an official stock firmware. Also you could consider as giving a fresh start to device and very useful in case of low performance and application bugs.

Although, some smalls issues such as low performance, app crashes, internet issues, etc., could be rectified with reset too. Even in worse case, first it should be prior to reset the device instead downgrading it as that would need extra efforts or you might be able to recover your handset with just reset. In this tutorial, we’ll also let you know how you can reset your LG G2 to get ride of many issues which we have mentioned already. And if problem still exists after reset, then flashing the stock firmware will be our last options to look forward. Lets reset Lg G2 to fix minor issues.

How to Reset LG G2

There are two ways in which we can perform reset on Lg G2, one is through hardware keys and one that includes inbuilt OS option. Let’s learn them both:

1. Through Hardware Keys

Turn off the device completely. Press and hold Volume Down and Power buttons together until you see LG’s logo on the screen. Release the Power button keeping Volume button pressed and then press Power button once more to bring Factory reset over the screen and release the pressed button. Press Power button to confirm and perform reset on LG G2 and all done!

2. Through Factory Reset option

Tap on menu icon on your phone. Tap on Settings and head to ‘General’ and tap on “backup and factory reset”. Then tap on Factory reset and perform it.

Outright, you’ve successfully performed reset on your device and it should be okay now. If you still think that issue is not resolved, then must try flashing the stock firmware to it. Keep reading and we’ll let you know how easily you can unbrick your Lg G2 using the stock firmware and get it back to life.

Let’s process to flashing process.

Pre-requisites

This stock is developed for below listed models for LG G2 smart phone. So you must first check the model number of your device under, phone’s Settings->About->Model. You must choose the firmware according to your model number.

LG G2 D802

LG G2 D805 (Brazil, Mexico, Panama)

AT&T G2 D800

T-Mobile G2 D801

Sprint G2 LS980

Verizon G2 VS980

Korean LG G2 F320K, F320L

Korean LG G2 (SKT) F320S

You need a windows based PC with internet connectivity to download the firmware, and flashing tool. Supported windows are, Windows XP, 7 and 8.

Downloads

→ Get the official stock firmware for your LG G2 model from below list. Remember, download the .tot/.kdz file.

Download on the basis on carrier and country!

→ Get the B2CAppSetup.exe file from here, and install it on your PC. Most noteworthy, it is a LG Mobile Support Tool and helps LG devices to connect to PC appropriately.

→ Get the Flashing Tool from here (FlashTool.1.0.54.zip). Extract the file to your PC, under it you’ll get a file named “UpTestEX.exe“, remember it.

How to install Stock firmware on LG G2

Download the firmware on PC depending on your model number of your device.

Now turn off the device, and wait for 5-7 seconds.

Turn on the device into recovery mode by pressing and holding Volume Up Key and then plug the USB cable. Connect it to PC.

From extracted FlashTool.1.0.54 folder, Run the UpTestEx.exe file. A new program window will appear PC.

Once you launched the program, click on the “Select Type”, then pick the 3GQCT from the list.

Click on “Phone Mode”, then select the “DIAG” from the list.

Under “Select Kdz file”, find and locate the downloaded firmware file.

Under test with CSMG Client, click the Normal web upgrade test. Then you’ll see a new Read Phone Information test button.

Now click on Upgrade Start button, a new pop-up will appear which will ask you to select country & Language.

Select “ Republic of Korea ” as country and “ English ” as language to proceed.

” as country and “ ” as language to proceed. Then press “OK” to proceed to installation process. Wait until the process gets completed. After it, your phone will boot up itself. Now you can unplug the device from PC.

Now your phone should be working fine. In case you see that it is getting stuck or not booting up, then you’ll need to perform reset on it. Just perform the reset on it using Hardware Keys, method is already mentioned in this guide.

Now your phone will boot up to home screen. Then enter your Google Accounts information and start using it.

So that’s how we can repair our dead and bricked LG G2 device. However, in case of hardware damage, this method won’t be working and therefore you will need carry your device to nearest service center.