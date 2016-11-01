Sometimes it happens that we try to tweak our devices in numerous ways and ended up with a bricked device. Well its good to be a tricky but sometimes it can be very hard to revive that device to its normal working condition. Nowadays, custom Roms, third-party mods etc., are becoming very popular and so as the risk and possibilities to get bricked as well. Here in this tutorial, we’ll help you to unbrick or repair your LG G4 with stock firmware or simply downgrade it to stock firmware.

However starting to this far, the best way to get the device back to its working state is to downgrade it to stock firmware. That means, you can simply install stock firmware to repair your device from bricked condition.

LG G4 is being so popular these days and it being customized with third-party Roms and Mods, uses of which may cause to work in improper way, there could be unknown bugs, lags and sometimes conditions could be bad as bricked. If you have bricked your LG G4 smart phone, then this guide will be use full to you to make it work again.

Also see:

Best Custom Roms for LG G4 – for best performance, and user experience.

Install stock firmware is best way to unbrick the Android device, it also very useful in may other cases such as lags, bugs, facing app crashing issue, probably best for boot stuck problem, and many more. Lets get started with the process and together make your LG G4 work again.

Prerequisites

Check your model number and make sure to note it down somewhere. Check the model number of your device under, phone’s Settings->About->Model .

. Remember that installing this Rom will remove everything which is stored under the phone’s memory. Your device will go through a complete wipe out that cannot be undone.

You need a PC with internet connectivity to download required files and a USB cable to connect your device to PC.

For backup purpose, follow our below guides:

Downloads

Now stock firmware is available for below listed models for LG G4 smart phone. So you must first check the model number of your device under, under phone’s settings.

LG G4 H815 – [Download]

LG G4 T-Mobile H811 – [Download]

LG G4 US Cellular US991 – [Download]

LG G4 VS986 – [Download]

Remember, download the .tot/.kdz file.

*More will be added soon or you can check here to see if new firmware have been added.

→ Download the Lg Flash tool from here. Download the flash tool zip file and extract it your PC and remember it.

→ Get the Lg drivers from here. Install these drivers so that your device can connect to computer appropriately. In case your device doesn’t show up on PC, then you must take it out, install the drivers again and try it out again. Now, it should work.

Now, let’s go ahead and install stock firmware on G4 to unbrick it!

How to install stock firmware on LG G4

Enter into the download mode, you can do by pressing and holding Volume down button while connecting it to PC using USB cable. Now, on PC launch LG flash tool by tapping LGFlashTool2014.exe twice and following screen will appear, Once launched, hereby choose CDMA type. Under “Select Kdz file”, find and locate the downloaded firmware file. Now select “Normal Flash” and on next screen don’t make any changes. Click “Start” button to start the procedure. * Do not interrupt in process while process is going on, it could damage your device.

That’s it!

You’ve successfully unbrick your LG G4 from bricked condition. Now your phone will turn on and will start to home screen. Enter your Google account to start with your LG G4 and don’t forget to share this post if it helped you in any way.