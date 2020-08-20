8 Best Android Apps For Working From Home

More and more businesses across the globe are transitioning to telecommuting, either partially or entirely. The COVID-19 pandemic made this a necessity for many, but even as restrictions ease, many companies are planning to keep work from home systems in place. For many, working from home helped improve productivity and encourage a better world/life balance. This set up also has its unique challenges but our smartphones may be the answer.

You don’t need a home full of smart devices. These days you can buy mobiles online to suit just about any budget or requirement. This means that as workers spend more time working from home, most have an up-to-date phone that they can load with handy ups to make their day easier and their work more efficient. Let’s take a look at the 8 best apps for Android to support working from home.

1. Slack

Slack is a platform designed for team communication, and it’s probably the best messaging tool out there for remote workers. Instant messages are organized into networks that team members can be invited to join. Team members can also talk outside of main topics in separate threads, which prevent off-topic messages from interfering with project-centric conversations.

The real benefit of Slack is for remote workers. They need to communicate with team members in other locations – one of the most common problems reported by remote workers. As well as accessing that platform on your PC, you also sync up the app on your Android phone for convenient messaging.

2. Asana

Asana is a project management program that allows teams to manage their tasks on list-based boards and then track progress on these tasks on Kanban-based boards.

The list-based boards are organized as a simple to-do list, while the Kanban-based boards are made up of cards (tasks) that the team can move through different columns to show the status of each task.

3. Toggl

Toggl is an app for time tracking that tells lets you track how much time you spend on tasks. The program was designed for remote workers from the start to allow freelancers to reliably bill for tasks and account for the amount of time spent on projects.

If you are a remote freelancer, Toggl alone is a valuable investment, and its reports will also allow you to quote future projects in more detail. It also enhances project planning by tracking how long individual and collective projects take. You can also use it to track the cost of time productivity problems.

4. Noizio

When working in a new environment, you may find it difficult to focus because you’re dealing with too much background noise. Noizio is an app that dries out street noise and helps you to concentrate on the job at hand to improve your successful efficiency.

It can also provide a romantic atmosphere for date night at home or ease you to sleep so that you slumber sweetly throughout the night.

5. TickTick

TickTick is a great app for organizing your workflow, managing your to-do list, and collaborating with team members. One of the advantages of TickTick is that you can customize it to suit your working style.

You can build custom work views and jot done thoughts and ideas. TickTick is available in a perfectly-serviceable free version but the premium version has more features – though this comes at a cost.

6. Evernote

You might not have used Evernote, but you’ve most likely heard of it. The app was launched in 2004 and since then has helped users organize every aspect of their digital lives. Key features of Evernote include note-taking, file organization, and capturing clippings from online sources.

Evernote uses a default organizational scheme based on the Notes and Notebook convention. This means that individual files can then be saved in notebooks and grouped into thematic notebooks. To create Notebook Stacks, multiple Notebooks can be combined in a super easy, user-friendly way.

7. Minute Workout

The 7-minute workout app is a fast, simple, and scientific way to work anywhere, any time. Exercise is important for both physical and mental health, and this is something that can fall by the wayside when working from home.

With the 7-minute workout, you have a fast and easy way to exercises so you’ll have no excuse not to stay active! It has options for one, two, or three circuits, and while you workout you can watch a trainer or listen to music. You can even change up the warmup to keep things interesting.

8. Zoom

Zoom provides a complete suite of company video conferencing and communication tools, making group video meetings, and voice calls simple. A free version of Zoom is available that will work for a large number of smaller teams, though larger operations may find it worthwhile to upgrade to the premium option.

However, under the paid model only the hosts have to pay a monthly fee, and then they can invite up to 100 others to join. This means once the business has signed up, all staff members can participate in staff meetings and keep in touch while working remotely.