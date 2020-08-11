Technology is advancing at a rapid pace. Every device currently in existence now will be upgradable to a smarter, faster, and newer device as we technologically progress. We already see this happening – many traditional household appliances that have been in use for decades are slowly being replaced with smarter, more technologically-advanced appliances incorporating the latest state-of-the-art technologies

You can also increase the comfort of living in your house by adding some smart home tech upgrades. Here are the top five smart home tech upgrades for your house.

Smart Appliances

It is no secret, that these days people tend to work long hours and often don’t have the time to stay on top of house duties. This is where smart appliances come into the picture. They tend to not only save time but are more energy efficient. There are plenty of smart appliances you can invest in:

Smart vacuum.

Smart oven/air fryer.

Smart tea and coffee maker.

Smart Bluetooth scale.

Smart remote.

Smart sprinkler controller.

The possibilities seem to be endless at this point. However, because of the wide range of smart appliances on offer, try to look for positive reviews online, on sites like Trustorereview, before you make a purchase. Quality, when it comes to tech gadgets, is of utmost importance.

Smart Lock

Another smart upgrade worth looking into is a smart lock, which is already considered a classic in the industry. The locks on offer usually have a waterproof zinc case and fingerprint recognition that is able to store typically over 50 different prints in its memory.

A smart lock can be opened via key code or touchscreen, which is particularly helpful when you have small children. Sometimes the smart lock has the ability to unlock with a smartphone or traditionally with a physical key. The smart lock is all about security, comfort, and adjusting to your needs.

Smart Lighting

Smart bulbs that enable you to control the intensity of the light and its colour are next on our list of smart home tech upgrades. Smart lighting might seem like an expensive feature to add to your house, but you will get your money’s worth once you see how much energy can be saved by using smart bulbs.

There are smart lights for both the inside and outside of the house. You can then create lightning schedules on your phone and remotely turn on or off the light in every room of the house.

Smart Video Doorbell

A smart video doorbell is a smart home device that is designed to increase the security of your house. It is an upgrade that is easy to use and install and offers the ability to monitor your house remotely.

When you are shopping for a smart video doorbell, consider getting one that is also equipped to record clearly during the nighttime as well. Once you own this device, you won’t have to worry about opening doors without knowing who is standing on the other side.

Smart Thermostat

Home energy management devices have been highly desired by people around the globe. The answer to this wish seems to be a smart thermostat. Automated climate control can make your life easier and more convenient at the same time, not to mention a possible decrease in your energy bills.

The savings that this device can deliver is usually the main reason behind an investment in a smart thermostat.

Final Thoughts

Smart homes really are the future. There are already plenty of opportunities to upgrade some parts of your home to a smart standard. All you have to do is to get comfort, long-term energy savings, and convenience is by buying smart home tech upgrades. Do your research and make your house smart!