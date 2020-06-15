6 Apps You Need to Work Remotely

Now more than ever is a good time to learn about apps that will help improve your efficiency to work remotely. Many jobs are moving to remote work and you can find further resources on sites like Search Remotely.

There are a number of places that cater to people who work remotely and help make the entire process much easier to understand. There are many out there on the market, and here are some of the best ones to get started.

1. Zoom

Zoom is perhaps one of the best places to start when it comes to downloading an app for working remotely. Many people have already downloaded the app because of the necessity to stay in touch with others during the coronavirus pandemic. There are several different options for both casual and superusers. Overall, Zoom is the easiest video app to start using right away.

2. Slack

Slack is another must-have app to use to help better communicate with others. This app includes multiple channels to chat and is used by thousands of workers already.

The company just recently partnered with Amazon so there will almost certainly be upgrades in the near future. This will include better video integration and other more advanced features. Slack is definitely great for organizing your life into different channels as well.

3. Google Drive

Google offers a strong array of products that integrate well with one another, and Google Drive is maybe the most useful for working remotely. Documents, spreadsheets, and slideshows can be shared back and forth easily in the cloud.

It is also useful because Google Drive can be accessed anywhere, so if you need to switch locations getting your info is simple. Of course, this is just one of the many apps that you should consider downloading made by Google.

4. Zapier

Zapier is a great way to save time on tasks that are repetitive. The service will make automated tasks simple and streamlined if you use the technology correctly. The app features all of the other apps you may already use on a daily basis.

There are also a number of free tiers along with some more paid ones for more frequent users. The California based company is often called a translator between web APIs.

5. Basecamp

The fifth app to check out when working remotely is known as Basecamp. The Chicago based company has been operating for more than 20 years and is well known within the business community.

The app is good for project management and collaborating with other coworkers. The other nice thing about the software is it is up to date and always changing. The company offers a trial period but also has an all-inclusive version for $99 / month.

Bonus App:

You can also try Milanote. It is a tool for organizing creative projects into beautiful visual boards. By design, it feels a lot like working on the wall in a creative studio – visual, tactile, and sometimes a bit messy – it’s a great fit for designers who work in teams remotely.

There are also additional ideas for other apps that are worth downloading on Venture Harbor and specifically 9to5Mac for Apple users. Be sure to download these 5 apps now to get started and increase your productivity.