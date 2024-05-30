20 Best Games for Google Pixel 8a

The Google Pixel 8a is a great phone for everyday use, and it’s also surprisingly good for playing games. Its bright screen and fast processor can handle many different types of games. Whether you like action, puzzles, or just want to pass the time, there’s a game out there for you. Here are 20 of the best games you can play on your Pixel 8a.

Whether you like easy games or ones that are more difficult, the Pixel 8a can handle them all easily. There are many games to choose from in the Google Play Store. You can find action games, puzzles, and everything in between. We thoughtfully picked these games, they should help you get a good gaming experience on your Google Pixel 8a smartphone.

Hitman: Blood Money.

1. Hitman: Blood Money

In Hitman: Blood Money, you play Agent 47, a professional hitman. Your job is to travel the world and take out specific targets. You need to be sneaky and smart to complete your missions. You can use places, create distractions, and plan accidents to get rid of your targets without getting caught.

The game looks great on the Pixel 8a and runs smoothly. The touchscreen controls are easy to use, make simple to move around and kill your targets. This is a fun and exciting game for anyone who enjoys stealth games.

Read also: How to root Google Pixel 8a

Pokémon GO

2. Pokémon GO

Probably, there’s no one left who doesn’t know about the cartoon. The game, Pokémon GO lets you catch Pokémon in the real world through your phone. As you walk around, Pokémon will appear on your screen, and you can catch them by throwing Poké Balls. The game helps you to explore your surroundings to find different types of Pokémon. It’s a fun and active way to enjoy the Pokémon world.

The more you explore, the more Pokémon you’ll find. Also, there are teams that you can join with other players and battle for control of Gyms. “Pokémon GO” is a fun way to get exercise, meet new people, and catch ’em all!

Read also: 10 Best Apps for Google Pixel 8a

Fireball Wizard

3. Fireball Wizard

Here’s another one that you should play on your Pixel 8a phone. The Fireball Wizard is a fun game where you play as a wizard who can shoot fireballs. The game has colorful pixel art graphics, like the old times. Your goal is to pass different levels, using your fireballs to defeat enemies and overcome obstacles. Each level has unique challenges and puzzles to keep you busy.

As you play, you’ll get better at using your fireballs, and you’ll even learn new spells and skills. These will help you fight stronger enemies and beat the high-ranking bosses.

Minecraft

4. Minecraft

This is one of the most popular Android games so far. This is a game where you can build anything you can imagine. It’s like having a giant box of virtual LEGOs. You start in a world made of blocks, and you can break them down and use them to build houses, castles, or even cities. The game also has a survival mode where you need to find food, and shelter to stay alive, and you can even explore caves and fight monsters.

With its endless possibilities, Minecraft is a game that you can play for hours on end. It’s a great way to be creative and have fun. The game is easy to learn but hard to master, so it’s perfect for players of all ages and skill levels.

Read also: 12 New ‘Android 15’ Features to Look Forward

PUBG Mobile

5. PUBG Mobile

It is a popular game where 100 players fight to be the last one standing. When the game starts, you parachute onto an island. After that, you find weapons and supplies and try to stay alive while everyone else tries to eliminate you. The game offers such a play area, that forces to move closer to other players as time goes on, and that leads to intense battles.

This game offers different ways to play. You can play alone, with a friend, or in a team of four. It also has different game modes, like arcade mode for quicker matches. With its exciting action and competitive gameplay, PUBG Mobile is a great choice for Google Pixel 8a and other Android phone users!

Asphalt 9: Legends

6. Asphalt 9: Legends

This is among the best racing games that you can play on your Pixel 8a. It is a fast-paced racing game. You’ll race through stunning locations around the world, from the streets of Rome to the deserts of Egypt. The game has amazing graphics and detailed car models that look realistic.

You can choose from a wide range of cars to race with, and you can even customize them to improve their performance. As you win races, you’ll unlock new cars and tracks to keep the excitement going. Asphalt 9: Legends is perfect for anyone who loves racing games.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

7. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is a classic action-adventure game that players have loved for many years. You play Alucard, the son of Dracula, who finds his father’s castle filled with monsters and secrets. The game has a huge map to explore, and you’ll find new weapons and abilities as you progress.

This game is known for its gothic atmosphere, detailed 2D graphics, and good music. The gameplay is challenging but surely rewarding. And the story is full of twists and turns. If you enjoy action-adventure games with a dark and mysterious setting, this game is a must-play on your Pixel 8a.

Vampire Survivors

8. Vampire Survivors

It is a simple but fun game where you fight against monsters. You start with one weapon, and as you defeat monsters, you collect experience gems to level up and choose new weapons and power-ups. The monsters keep coming at you from all sides, so you need to move quickly and strategically to survive.

The game has a retro style with pixelated graphics, which gives it a charming look. Even though the gameplay is simple, it’s easy to get hooked on the challenge of surviving as long as you can. There are many different characters to unlock, each with unique starting weapons and abilities, adding to the replay value.

Total War: Medieval II

9. Total War: Medieval II

If you’re looking for a strategy game for your Pixel 8a, then Total War: Medieval II is best for you. It is a strategy game that takes you back to the Middle Ages. You’ll choose a kingdom and lead it through battles, politics, and diplomacy. You can build your armies, conquer new lands, and make alliances to become the most powerful ruler.

In battles, you control your troops in real-time, using different types of soldiers like archers, cavalry, and infantry. You need to make smart choices to win battles, like positioning your troops and choosing the right time to attack. In the strategy part, you manage your kingdom, build cities, research new technologies, and make decisions that will affect the future of your people.

Candy Crush Saga

10. Candy Crush Saga

Being one of the popular games, it deserves a space on your phone. It is a puzzle game where you match colorful candies to clear levels. The player swaps candies to create rows or columns of three or more candies of the same color. When a player makes a match, the candies disappear, and new ones fall to fill the empty spaces.

The game has hundreds of levels, each with different goals and challenges. You might need to clear a certain number of candies, reach a target score, or bring down special ingredients to the bottom of the board.

Read also: Troubleshoot Google Pixel Screen Not Responding/Flickering Issues

Among Us

11. Among Us

Among Us is a social game where players work together to complete tasks on a spaceship. But there’s a catch: one or more players are secretly impostors who are trying to kill the other players. Crewmates need to figure out who the impostors are and vote them out before it’s too late.

The game is all about teamwork and deception. Crewmates need to communicate and work together to complete tasks and find clues, while impostors need to blend in and sabotage the ship without getting caught. Among Us is a fun and suspenseful game that’s perfect for playing with friends.

12. Alto’s Odyssey

Alto’s Odyssey is a beautiful game where you sandboard down endless hills. You play as Alto, who slides down sandy slopes, jumps over rocks, and does cool tricks. The game looks amazing with its colorful landscapes that change as you play. There are deserts, canyons, and even ancient ruins to explore.

The controls are simple: you tap to jump and hold to do tricks. But as you play, you’ll discover new challenges like grinding on ropes, bouncing on balloons, and avoiding obstacles. You can also collect coins to unlock new characters and items. It is a relaxing and fun game that’s easy to pick up but hard to put down.

Stardew Valley

13. Stardew Valley

In Stardew Valley, you escape the busy city life to start a new life on your grandfather’s old farm. You’ll plant crops, raise animals, and fish, mine for resources, and even explore mysterious caves. The game is like a relaxing vacation where you can set your own pace.

There’s also a friendly town to explore, where you can meet the locals, make friends, and maybe even find romance. You can participate in seasonal festivals, go to the local bar, or join the community center to help the town thrive. It is a charming game that lets you build the life you want in a peaceful countryside setting.

Monument Valley 2

14. Monument Valley 2

Monument Valley 2 is a beautiful puzzle game that will challenge your mind and delight your eyes. You guide a mother and her child through a world of impossible architecture. The buildings and paths change and twist, creating new ways to move forward. The game is full of optical illusions and clever puzzles that will make you think in new ways.

The graphics are stunning, with soft colors and minimalist designs. The music is calming and adds to the peaceful atmosphere of the game. This game offers a relaxing and satisfying experience that will make you fall in love with geometry and perspective.

Brawl Stars

15. Brawl Stars

Here’s another game that you can play on your Google Pixel phone. Brawl Stars is a fun and fast-paced multiplayer game where you team up with friends to battle other players. You can choose from a variety of characters called Brawlers, each with unique abilities and weapons. The game offers different game modes, like Gem Grab, where you collect gems, and Showdown, where you fight to be the last one standing.

With its colorful graphics and easy-to-learn controls, Brawl Stars is great for casual players and those who enjoy competition. You can play with friends or join a club to meet new people. The game is constantly being updated with new Brawlers, skins, and game modes. So it keeps you surprised most of the time.

Read also: How to play PS2 games on Android phone, like Pixel 8a

Call of Duty: Mobile.

16. Call of Duty: Mobile

The popular Call of Duty PC game comes to mobile with “Call of Duty: Mobile”. You can jump into familiar game modes like Team Deathmatch and Domination, where you compete against other players in fast-paced battles. The game features iconic maps from the Call of Duty series, like Nuketown and Crash, and a variety of weapons and equipment to customize your loadout.

This game also includes a battle royale mode, where you fight to be the last one standing on a shrinking map. The game has impressive graphics and smooth controls, making it a great choice for fans of the franchise and newcomers alike.

Plants vs. Zombies 2

17. Plants vs. Zombies 2

Plants vs. Zombies 2 is a fun and addictive tower defense game. In this game, you use plants to protect your house from waves of zombies. You plant different types of plants, each with unique abilities, to stop the zombies in their tracks. Some plants shoot peas, some throw cabbages, and some even explode to take out multiple zombies at once.

The game has a variety of levels to play through, each with different layouts and zombie types. You’ll travel through time, visiting ancient Egypt, the Wild West, and even the future. As you progress, you’ll unlock new plants and power-ups to help you defeat tougher zombies. Plants vs. Zombies 2 is a great addition to the collection of your games on your Pixel phone.

Limbo

18. Limbo

Want to try something news, this game is for you. Limbo is a dark and mysterious puzzle-platformer game. You play as a young boy who wakes up in a strange forest. He’s alone, and he needs to find his sister. The world is black and white, with eerie shadows and sounds.

The boy has to solve puzzles and avoid dangers to move forward. He needs to jump over traps, climb obstacles, and figure out how to use objects in the environment to his advantage. The game doesn’t tell you much, so you need to explore and experiment to understand what to do.

Mini Metro

19. Mini Metro

Another game that looks simple but is a challenging puzzle game about designing subway lines. You start with a few stations and a limited number of trains. As new stations pop up, you need to connect them with lines and make sure your trains run efficiently to pick up passengers. The game’s minimalist design is easy on the eyes, with colorful lines and simple shapes representing stations and trains.

As the city grows, the game gets more difficult, with more stations to connect and more passengers to transport. You’ll need to think carefully about where to place your lines and how to manage your trains to keep everything running smoothly.

Threes!

20. Threes!

Do you like solving puzzles? Try this game. Threes! is an addictive puzzle game about combining numbered tiles. You slide tiles on a grid to merge matching numbers, creating bigger and bigger numbers as you go. The goal is to combine as many tiles as possible before the grid fills up.

The game has a clean and minimalist design, with calming music and satisfying sound effects when you merge tiles. While the concept is easy to grasp, the game quickly becomes challenging as the grid fills up and you need to think strategically to keep merging tiles. Threes! is a perfect game for those who enjoy brain teasers and want a quick but engaging puzzle experience.

You can play a diverse range of games on your Google Pixel 8a. Whether you’re into action, strategy, puzzles, or social games, there’s a game for you. With its powerful hardware and responsive touchscreen, you’ll surely enjoy these games.

We have that our readers would like this list. Do you have any recommendations? Drop your comments below!