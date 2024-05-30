How to root Google Pixel 8a

The Google Pixel 8a is a great phone for playing games. But did you know you can do even more with it? You can unlock hidden features and make your phone truly yours. This is called “rooting.” It’s like getting special powers for your phone. In this guide, we’ll tell you how to gain root access on Google Pixel 8a using Magisk by patching init_boot.img and flashing this image file to Pixel 8a.

Rooting lets you change things you normally couldn’t. You can install special apps, get rid of apps you don’t want, and even change how your phone looks. It can make your phone faster and more personal.

However, it’s important to be careful. Rooting can be tricky and might cause problems if you make a mistake. This guide will show you how to root your Pixel 8a safely and easily.

Preparation

Before you start, it’s important to get everything ready. Let’s start with the backup process first:

#Backup your files

First, make a copy of all the important things on your phone. This is like saving your game before you do something risky. If anything goes wrong while rooting, you won’t lose your photos, contacts, or other important files.

If you’re using Google Photos and Google Drive, this process becomes easier.

#Enable OEM unlocking

Next, you need to change a few settings on your phone. Go to the “Settings” app, then find the “About phone” section. Tap on the “Build number” seven times.

This will unlock a secret menu called “Developer options.” Go into this menu and turn on “OEM unlocking.” This will let you change important parts of your phone’s software.

#Download necessary files

Finally, you’ll need to download some special tools and files.

You’ll need the “factory image” for your Pixel 8a to get the init_boot.img file, which is like a clean copy of your phone’s software. You can get this from Google’s website here:

Once you download this .zip package, extract it on your PC. Within the extracted files, you’ll get “ init_boot.img “. We need this file to root your phone. So, find this file and remember this file.

You’ll also need an app called “Magisk,” which helps you root your phone. You can download it here:

Now, let’s go forward and get the root access on your Google Pixel 8a:

Step 1. Unlock the Bootloader on Google Pixel 8a

The bootloader is like a lock on your phone’s software. It controls how your phone starts up and what it can do. To make changes to your phone’s software, you need to unlock this bootloader.

To do this, you’ll need to use a computer and special commands.

Download the Minimal ADB and Fastboot Tool from →here (Fastboot.zip). Extract files to your PC. Turn OFF your phone and connect your Pixel 8a to your computer with a USB cable. Now, from the extracted Fastboot files, run “Run Me.bat” file. This should open the Fastboot window just like below:

This is a tool that lets you talk to your phone’s bootloader.

Now, type the following command into Fastboot:

adb reboot bootloader

Then, type this command:

fastboot flashing unlock

Your phone will ask if you want to unlock the bootloader. Use the volume buttons to choose “Yes,” then press the power button. Now, type the following command to reboot your phone:

fastboot reboot

Note: Use the above command if your phone doesn’t reboot itself.

Your phone will restart, and the bootloader will be unlocked. This will erase everything on your phone, so make sure you’ve backed up your data.

Step 2. Patching the Boot Image with Magisk

Now that your phone’s bootloader is unlocked, you can use the Magisk app to change the boot image. The boot image is like a set of instructions that your phone follows when it starts up. We’re going to modify these instructions to give you root access.

Now, turn ON your phone. Now, copy the extracted “ init_boot.img ” file from your PC to your phone. First, install the Magisk app on your Pixel 8a from here. Then, open the app and tap on the “Install” button. Choose the “Select and Patch a File” option, and find the “init_boot.img” file that you got from the factory image you downloaded earlier. Magisk will change this file to give you root access. Once it’s done, the patched file will be saved on your phone.

Now, we’ll use this Patched Boot Image to gain root access on your Pixel 8a phone.

Step 3. How to root Pixel 8a: Flash the Patched Boot Image

Follow the below steps to gain root access on your phone:

Copy the Patched Boot Image in Fastboot folder (from where you ran the Run Me.bat file previously to unlock the bootloader of your phone. Now, turn off your phone. Connect your Pixel 8a to your computer again. Now again, from the Fastboot folder, run “Run Me.bat” file. Then, type the following command and press Enter button:

adb reboot bootloader

Now, type the following command and press Enter button:

fastboot flash boot <patched_boot_image_filename>.img

Note: Replace “<patched_boot_image_filename>” with the actual name of the patched file you created with Magisk.

Fastboot will flash the patched boot image onto your phone. This should only take a few seconds.

Once it’s done, type the following command to restart your phone:

fastboot reboot

Your phone will restart, and you should now have root access! You can check this by downloading a root checker app from the Google Play Store.

How to check if Pixel 8a is rooted?

There are several ways to do that. The most simple method is to use the Root checker apps like Root Checker.

Here are the steps:

Download and install the Root Checker app from – here. Now, open Root Checker and tap on “Verify Root Status“ If you see this message “ Congraluations! Root access is properly installed on this device “, that means your phone has gained root access. If that doesn’t appear, that means your phone is not rooted.

That’s how you can check the root status on your Google Pixel 8a phone.

What do after gaining root access on Google Pixel 8a?

Now that you have root access on your Pixel 8a, you have more control over your phone than ever before. One of the first things you might want to do is install a custom recovery like TWRP (Team Win Recovery Project). This tool lets you easily install custom software on your phone, like new versions of Android or special modifications.

Rooting can sometimes affect a security feature called SafetyNet. This feature checks if your phone’s software has been changed. Some apps, especially banking apps, might not work if they think your phone has been modified. But don’t worry, there are ways to make these apps work again, even with root access.

After rooting, you can also install special apps that only work on rooted phones. These apps can do things like block ads, change the look of your phone, or improve its performance. Just remember to be careful when choosing these apps, as some might not be safe or could cause problems with your phone.

If you ever change your mind about rooting, you can always “unroot” your phone. This means putting it back to the way it was before you started. You can usually do this with the Magisk app.

Troubleshooting and Support

If you have trouble during the rooting process, don’t worry! Many people have successfully rooted their Pixel 8a, and there are resources to help you.

First, double-check that you followed all the steps correctly. Even a small mistake can cause problems. If you’re still stuck, try searching online. There are many helpful guides and forums where you can ask for help.

Some common problems include:

Your computer doesn’t recognize your phone: Make sure you have the right drivers installed and that your phone is in the correct mode (usually fastboot mode).

Make sure you have the right drivers installed and that your phone is in the correct mode (usually fastboot mode). You get an error message in Fastboot: Try searching online for the error message. Someone else might have already found a solution.

Try searching online for the error message. Someone else might have already found a solution. Your phone won’t start after rooting: This is rare, but it can happen. If it does, you might need to reinstall the original software on your phone.

Remember, rooting is a technical process, and it’s okay to ask for help if you need it. With a little patience and persistence, you can successfully root your Pixel 8a and enjoy all the benefits it brings.

Let’s recap!

Rooting your Pixel 8a can make it even better. You can unlock hidden features and make it truly yours. But it’s important to be careful. Rooting can be tricky. Follow this guide to do it safely.

Make a copy of everything important on your phone first. This way, if something goes wrong, you won’t lose your photos or contacts. Then, change a few settings to get your phone ready.

Next, unlock the “bootloader.” This is like a lock on your phone’s software. You need to unlock it to make changes. Use a computer and special commands to do this. Remember, this will erase everything on your phone, so make sure you make a backup!

After that, use an app called Magisk to change some instructions on your phone. This will give you root access. Then, put these new instructions on your phone using your computer.

Now you have root access! This means you can do more with your phone. You can install special apps, get rid of apps you don’t want, and even change how your phone looks.

If you have trouble, don’t worry. Many people have done this before. Drop your comments below, and we’ll surely help you with our best efforts!