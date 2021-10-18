If you are a gaming fanatic, you must be up to buying the best gadgets to improve your overall gaming experience. Of course, having a good gaming mouse can enhance your playing skills. But, nevertheless, you have tried and tested various gaming mice from wired to wireless, but none seems to be up to the mark.

With increasing competition among gaming industry products, choosing the right gear for gaming is confusing. But do not despair! We have compiled the best gaming mouse brands you can buy with thorough research and reviews, keeping in mind the comfort, design, price point, and durability. But, again, the final selection will depend on your personal satisfaction with the product and how much you are willing to spend on it. If you are low on budget, you can still get a very good gaming mouse under $50. You don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a good mouse.

GLORIOUS

This unique RGB lightning-enabled gaming brand is a new addition to the PC gaming world. The thing that makes it stand out is its “honeycomb design,” which makes it ultra-light compared to other brands. They state on their website as the Glorious Model O to be “the world’s lightest mouse.” Most Glorious models have soft operating Omron buttons. The shape suits ambidexterity. The soft paracord cable makes it feel like a wireless mouse. The glorious brand offers a 2-year warranty on its mice models, which makes the purchase satisfactory.

STEELSERIES

While known primarily for their gaming headphones, SteelSeries is another gaming brand that produces ergonomic, right-handed, and ambidextrous models at varying price ranges. Their website offers a customizable feature that can suit any gaming type, FPS, MOBA, or MMO. The best gaming model currently on the market is the Steelseries Rival 3, a lightweight device with excellent sensor performance. Battery life is also remarkable at around 400 hours. It offers two types of wireless connectivity; 2.4Ghz with an included USB dongle and Bluetooth. The scroll feels smooth. The only drawback is the material of the wire that it bunches up while using.

CORSAIR

This gaming brand produces one of the best wireless mice. This brand is the master of RGB lighting among gaming brands. It has an overwhelming nine RBG lighting zones with iCue software, which can display a wide array of cool effects, the most that can ever be present in a gaming mouse. They also offer plenty of customization, which is another plus point in the gaming world. According to most views, if you need a mouse with an excellent handgrip, especially for the large hands, you can pick Corsair Ironclaw RGB. The side buttons are perfectly fitted to operate. Another perfect budget-friendly option from this brand is Corsair Katar Pro Wireless. It performs well, just like its expensive counterparts, with decent battery life.

LOGITECH

When it comes to wireless mouse models, Logitech has its game up. The most remarkable feature of the Logitech brand is its ability to produce a wide variety of affordable mice that suit different needs. As a result, you will have a good selection that you can navigate through to purchase the best one. Unfortunately, from a customs point of view, Logitech falls behind most of its competitors on the market. For gaming pros, features like DPI vary with each model, where we can find models like Logitech G Pro X, which has a great DPI, and Logitech G502 are good picks. We recommend Logitech to those who want a decent gaming mouse with all the features but at a reasonable price compared to other brands offering the same features.

RAZER

Razer is a worldwide loved brand that has produced one of the best gaming mice on the market. Razer is known for its freedom to customize the mice for different games via razer synapse software. Talking about aesthetics, you will be pleased to see many options if you need that “cool” element in your gaming mouse. The best razer mouse for gaming is the Razer Death Rader which stands out at the DPI of almost 20,000! A dream come true for gamers out there. However, you will have to spend some extra bucks to get your hands on it. A cheaper alternative is the Razer Viper model.

Whatever brand you choose, be sure to pick the model best suited to your handgrip, budget, and gaming preferences.