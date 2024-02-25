Are you a born entertainer, a passionate gamer or a subject matter expert? Your talent can make you money! Explore our curated list of the 10 best live streaming apps to make money, become a star while filling your pocket!

Calling all content creators, gamers, musicians, and anyone with a passion to share! Live streaming is your ticket to fame, fortune, and endless possibilities (well, at least the first two!). But with a plethora of platforms out there, finding the world of live-streamed wealth can be tricky.

Don’t worry, we’ve got your back! Explore our curated list of the 10 best live streaming apps to MAKE MONEY. From virtual gifts to subscriptions and brand collaborations, we’ll unveil the secrets to unlocking your financial potential and turning those online views into real-world dollars.

So, grab your phone, hit that “Live” button, and get ready to prosper!

Which apps pay you for live streaming?

The world of streaming can open doors to endless possibilities, allowing you to earn money while doing what you love. From gamers to artists, comedians to chefs, there’s a place for everyone in the exciting world of live streaming!

Want to know which apps pay you to live stream?

In this guide, we’ll introduce you to the best apps that pay you to live stream , along with their pros, cons and requirements to start earning money.

Shall we get started?

1. Twitch

Founded in 2011, Twitch is one of the most popular streaming platforms among content creators, as it offers a variety of tools and features that make it stand out from the rest.

Although the platform was initially designed for gamers, today it is possible to find all kinds of content. To earn money with Twitch you have at your disposal: subscriptions, donations, ads, sponsorships, collaborations, extensible, exclusive content for subs, participation in game rewards programs and Bits.

Additionally, it includes a partner program with which you can receive advertising, better earnings and access to additional features.

As for payment, it depends on each monetization method. However, the average is:

100 Subs: $ 268.45

100 Bits: $ 1.64

1,000 impressions: Between $ 02.7 and $ 1.61

Level 1 Subscription: $ 5.36

It is important to note that these prices may vary by country, number of subs, number of viewers and other factors. However, the most famous content creators, can earn up to six figures per year.

Advantages:

Large audience.

Solid monetization system.

Disadvantages:

High competition.

Audience requirements to monetize.

2. YouTube LIVE

YouTube’s live streaming feature for content creators. Originally, it was designed so that creators could interact with their followers through video or chat, but over time monetization functions were included.

Nowadays, it is possible to earn money making live on YouTube with:

Ads: YouTube inserts ads into your streams, and you receive a percentage of the revenue.

Super Chat and Super Stickers: Viewers can pay to have their messages featured in the chat.

Channel Memberships: Offer memberships with exclusive benefits for your most loyal fans.

Super Thanks: Fans can send you a “Super Thanks” to thank you for your content.

However, in order to access all these features, you need to have a verified YouTube account, at least 1000 subscribers on your channel and have verified your phone number, so it can be complicated for small creators.

In addition, YouTube keeps a percentage of each creator’s earnings, being:

45% of ad revenue.

Super Chat and Super Stickers: YouTube keeps 30% of the revenue.

Channel Memberships: between 10% and 30%, depending on the channel’s revenue level.

Super Thanks: Between 20% and 30%, depending on the channel’s revenue level.

Advantages:

Broad audience.

Easy to use.

Disadvantages:

Ad revenue can be low.

Many requirements to monetize.

3. Bigo Live

This is a relatively new app with which you can earn money by broadcasting live. Although it is not as well known as others, it allows you to earn between 140 and 10,000 dollars, depending on your followers and the quality of the content.

Unlike the previous ones, with Bigo Live you can earn money with:

Virtual gifts.

Sponsored transmissions.

Paid collaborations.

Being an official broadcaster.

However, to get good earnings with this app, it is necessary to have an established community and followers who are willing to donate diamonds. The average earnings are $ 320 per month.

Advantages:

Direct interaction with fans.

Informal atmosphere.

Ideal for connecting with people.

Disadvantages:

Variable income.

Less popular platform in some countries.

4. Uplive

If you have a talent you want to share with the world or just want to chat and make friends, Uplive is a great option. This live streaming app has a user-friendly interface, similar to TikTok, and allows you to earn money for participating in chat rooms, broadcasts, challenges and games.

To earn money, you can receive virtual gifts from your followers and participate in talent contests. But if you haven’t discovered your talent yet, you can always make friends in chat rooms or chat with your followers.

Because the amount of money is equivalent to the amount of gifts you receive, there is no average amount that applies to all creators; however, for every 100 diamonds you receive $1.

Advantages:

Friendly community.

Focus on entertainment.

Ideal for artistic talents.

Disadvantages:

Revenue dependent on engagement.

Less known platform.

If you are a content creator on Facebook, you have the option to make live broadcasts from the same platform and monetize them to start earning money.

Its platform is user-friendly and since it has been in development for so many years, it has a fairly stable support for creators. It is a safe option for those who already have a community on Facebook and do not want to migrate to another social network.

There are many ways in which you can earn money with Facebook live, for example:

Star donation.

Sponsorships.

Affiliate links.

Product sales.

Paid transmissions.

Paid collaborations.

Advertising.

However, to access monetization, you must meet a series of requirements both as a follower and as a content creator, so the main thing is to meet the eligibility criteria.

The amount of money you receive on Facebook Live varies from one creator to another, but what is officially established is one cent for each star you receive.

Advantages:

Integration with Facebook.

Vibrant community.

Many monetization options.

Disadvantages:

Variable revenue.

Algorithm may affect content visibility.

6. Kick

This streaming platform was founded in 2023 and since its inception, it came ready to beat Twitch, to achieve this, it hired the most popular streamers and gave it the visibility that small creators needed to succeed.

Although still in beta, Kick has excellent support and offers 95% of subscription earnings to its creators. On average, a creator earns $15 per hour of streaming, although this can vary depending on the country.

If you sign up for Kick you can earn money with:

Subscriptions.

Advertising.

Donations.

Sponsorships.

And the best, is that it does not require so many subscribers, or hours of playback to start monetizing, so it is an excellent option for those who are starting out.

Advantages:

It is the best paying app.

It has great popularity among creators.

It does not have so many requirements.

Disadvantages:

Being Twitch’s competitor, it doesn’t have many users.

It is in beta phase, so it may have bugs.

7. Tiktok Live

It is an added feature offered by the tiktok platform to its creators, which allows you to broadcast live and earn a lot of money for each live stream.

Tiktok was launched in 2016, but it was not until 2020 that live broadcasts became popular on its platform, which had an excellent reception, especially among young people.

Currently, it is the most popular social network in the market and offers excellent earnings for its creators, which depend a lot on the gifts they receive and the number of hours they last in transmission. However, a TikTok live stream can earn you up to $100 a week.

To earn income with tiktok you have available:

Virtual gifts in the form of stickers.

Product promotion.

Brand collaborations.

Sponsorship of live events.

However, their conditions are a bit demanding, you must be over 16 years old, 1000 followers, and over 100,000 video views in the last 30 days to be able to live stream. Also, they are quite strict with the content shown, so you must be very careful when streaming.

Advantages:

Exponential growth.

Current trend.

Ideal for creative content.

Disadvantages:

Minimum withdrawal of 10$.

Monetization system under development.

Algorithm may be unpredictable.

8. Trovo

It was one of the most popular Apps to earn money by live streaming at the time; however, it was displaced by others such as Kick and Twitch. Despite that, it still offers very good earnings and the possibility to grow as a content creator.

Although it is a relatively new app, it offers good rewards for large creators who on average can earn $5000 per month on Trovo. While small creators earn a figure below $100.

To earn money with Trovo, you have at your disposal:

Donations of gems (virtual currency).

Subscriptions.

Advertisements.

Sponsorships.

Paid collaborations.

The app is specially designed for video game streams and has the participation of Epic Games, Ubisoft and Activision Blizzard, so it gives direct access to some of these companies’ games. And, the best part is that you only require 50 followers to stream.

Advantages:

Creators receive a fee for each subscription.

It has tools similar to Twitch.

It is developed by Tencent.

Disadvantages:

It is in beta phase.

It is not so popular.

9. DLive

What makes Dlive stand out is that its platform is based on blockchain technology, which gives creators more freedom and does not have so many restrictions.

It is especially focused on Gaming and unlike the rest, it has a reward system in which you earn money depending on your participation in the platform.

It has its own cryptocurrency called Lino Points and when exchanged on the blockchain, it allows creators to get up to 90% of the rewards. However, the currency has no set value yet, so it cannot be exchanged for real money.

Advantages:

It does not charge commissions.

It is decentralized.

Disadvantages:

It is not popular.

Profits depend on your participation.

It is in beta phase.

10. Tango

Although it was originally created for video calls, over time it evolved to offer live broadcasts in 2017. Currently, it is a community that allows you to share your talent and connect with other people.

To monetize the broadcasts, creators receive a virtual currency, which can be exchanged for real money. In addition, the app allows interaction with followers and dual broadcasts.

Tango allows you to earn money in two ways:

Virtual gifts that can be exchanged for money.

Referral program where you earn 10% of each person registered.

This app is an excellent option for those who want to show the world their talent, whether it is singing, dancing, cooking, playing or simply chatting.

It should be noted that because it is not very well known, the earnings received by the average creators are not very high; however, the most popular ones can earn between $100 and $2000 per month.

Advantages:

It is available for Android, iOS and Web.

It supports multiple languages, including Spanish.

It has no minimum withdrawal requirements.

Disadvantages:

It is not so well known.

Wrap-up

That ends our list of best Live Streaming Apps to make money online. Live streaming isn’t just about making money; it’s about building a community, sharing your passions, and inspiring others. The financial rewards are an incredible bonus, but the real magic lies in the connections you forge and the impact you create.

So, take that leap, hit “Go Live,” and let your journey begin! Who knows, you might just become the next big live streaming sensation, all while making your bank account sing along. Remember, the only limit is your imagination, so dream big, stream loud, and get ready to make your mark on the world!