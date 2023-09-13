Top 10 Phone Tracker Apps to Track a Cell Phone Location for Free

It’s becoming increasingly important for parents to monitor their children’s activities and ensure their safety. One way to do this is by using phone tracker apps that allow you to track the location of a cell phone for free. These apps come with a range of features that can help you keep an eye on your child’s whereabouts and ensure their well-being. In this article, we will explore the top 10 phone tracker apps available in the market.

1. FamiSafe: A Comprehensive Location Tracking App

FamiSafe is a multifunctional monitoring app designed specifically for parents to track their kids’ devices. This app not only allows you to track your child’s location but also enables you to record their device usage, set up smart schedules, and manage screen time. Additionally, FamiSafe allows you to prevent your kids from making in-app purchases on iOS devices. It is compatible with Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Chromebook, and Kindle Fire devices.

Features of FamiSafe:

Web Filter & SafeSearch

Screen Time Limit & Schedule

Location Tracking & Driving Report

App Blocker & App Activity Tracker

YouTube & TikTok History Monitor & App Blocker

Social Media Texts & Porn Images Alerts

Try FamiSafe for free on Google Play and App Store. You can also buy the full version for enhanced features.

2. Google Maps: The Trustworthy Navigation Service

Google Maps is a leading navigation service that not only helps you find directions but also allows you to track the location of a cell phone for free. This app is especially useful while driving and offers a range of built-in functions to explore new places. With its location sharing function, you can easily access the target device’s location and track multiple devices simultaneously. Google Maps uses GPRS, Wi-Fi, or GPS to provide accurate location tracking. It is available for Android and iOS devices.

Features of Google Maps:

Easy access to target device location

Ability to track multiple devices

High accuracy location tracking using GPRS, Wi-Fi, or GPS

3. Where’s My Droid: Simple and Convenient Location Tracking

Where’s My Droid is an Android app developed by Alienman Technologies LLC that allows you to track a cell phone for free. This app offers a straightforward and convenient process for location tracking compared to many other navigation services. It is designed for Android devices and comes with features like taking pictures using the target device camera and locating the device without the target user’s knowledge. Where’s My Droid has a small app size, requiring fewer system resources.

Features of Where’s My Droid:

Take pictures using the target device camera

Locate the device without the target user’s knowledge

Small app size, requiring fewer system resources

4. Geo-Tracker: Track Cell Phone Location for Free

Geo-Tracker is another free app available for Android devices that allows you to track the location of a cell phone. With this app, you can download from the Google Play Store at no cost and start tracking your child or spouse. In addition to location tracking, Geo-Tracker also enables you to share your trip with family and friends and monitor the speed of your car or bike while navigating.

Features of Geo-Tracker:

Share your trip with family and friends

Monitor the speed of your car or bike during navigation

5. Find My Device: Locate Lost or Stolen Devices

Developed by Google for Android devices, Find My Device is primarily designed to locate lost or stolen devices. However, it can also be used as a cell phone tracker app. By installing this app on your child’s Android device, you can start monitoring their location. Find My Device offers features like live location tracking, remote wiping, locating, or ringing the device, which can be helpful in case of a lost device. Best of all, this application is completely free to use.

Features of Find My Device:

Track the live location of a device

Perform operations like wiping, locating, or ringing the device remotely

6. Glympse-Cell Phone Tracker: Know the Location History

Glympse is a highly regarded location tracking service available for Android and iOS devices. With Glympse, you can instantly locate your device and access the location history of the target device. The app provides an online dashboard for tracking location activity. It is particularly useful for tracking kids’ whereabouts and allows you to share your location with others by entering their ID.

Features of Glympse-Cell Phone Tracker:

Instantly locate your device

Access the location history of the target device

Share your location with others

7. Phone Tracker for iPhones: Tracking People with GPS

Phone Tracker for iPhones is a popular app developed by Cell Phone Solution, LLC that enables you to track the location of an iPhone. With millions of happy users worldwide, this app is recommended for tracking the location of your child’s iPhone device. The app has a small size, requiring fewer system resources, and offers a simple and fast registration process. You can download the app on the target iPhone device for free.

Features of Phone Tracker for iPhones:

Small app size, requiring fewer system resources

Simple and fast registration process

Free download on the target iPhone device

8. Find My Friends: Apple’s Location Service

Find My Friends is a location service offered by Apple Inc. for iOS devices. With this app, you can track the live location of your family or friends. Find My Friends is a brilliant app for tracking a cell phone for free. It offers fast and secure cell phone tracking, and you can download it from the Apple App Store free of cost. The app allows you to track more than one iOS device, making it convenient for families.

Features of Find My Friends:

Fast and secure cell phone tracking

Free download from the Apple App Store

Track multiple iOS devices

9. Find My Phone: Track Your Kid’s Device

Find My Phone is a leading application designed for parents to locate their children’s devices. Additionally, it can be used to track a lost or stolen device. With this app, you can easily locate the live location of the target device and receive regular updates on its location. Find My Phone is compatible with Android devices, making it an ideal choice for parents who want to ensure their child’s safety.

Features of Find My Phone:

Easily locate the live location of the target device

Receive regular updates on the device’s location

10. Family Locator – GPS Tracker: Keep Tabs on Your Loved Ones

Family Locator – GPS Tracker is a location-tracking application developed by Life360. This app uses GPS to track the live location of the target device and offers a range of features for enhanced tracking. If you are a concerned parent and want to know about your child’s activities, Family Locator is a must-try app. It is available for free and compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Features of Family Locator – GPS Tracker:

Ideal for concerned parents

Free download

Compatible with Android and iOS devices

How to Track a Phone Location for Free Using FamiSafe?

If you’re looking for a comprehensive and reliable phone tracker app, FamiSafe is the top choice. Here are some simple steps to track a phone for free using FamiSafe:

Step 1: Register a FamiSafe account: Visit the FamiSafe website or download the app from Google Play or the App Store to register an account.

Step 2: Set up FamiSafe on your child’s device: Install FamiSafe on your child’s Android or iOS device. You can tie up the device by scanning the QR code.

Step 3: Track the live location: Once you’ve granted access to FamiSafe on your child’s device, you can locate the “live location” feature and start tracking their real-time location.

In conclusion, tracking a cell phone location for free has become easier than ever with the plethora of phone tracker apps available in the market. These apps offer a range of features to help parents ensure the safety of their children. From comprehensive apps like FamiSafe to navigation services like Google Maps, there is a suitable option for everyone. Choose the app that best fits your needs and start keeping tabs on your loved ones today.

Additional Information: