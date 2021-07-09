How to convert CDA file to MP3

Songs stored on CDs are originally in CDA format and it is important to know how to convert a CDA file to MP3. This will allow you to have a higher level of compatibility with virtually any player. Furthermore, this process is extremely simple and virtually automatic with your computer’s default player; iTunes on macOS or Windows Media on Windows.

The drawback with these methods is that you must have a computer with a CD player and some people do not have a CD player, either from the factory or because it has been damaged. These people will have the possibility of accessing online CDA to Mp3 converters, with which the procedure is automatic and completely free. It is also the ideal option if you have the.cda files, but do not have the corresponding CD.

Convert CDA file to MP3 on Windows

Windows Media Player, or Windows Media Player, is the default video player application that allows users to convert their CDA files to Mp3 when they want to import the CD to the computer. This is a simple procedure that will be explained below:

Launch Windows Media Player. Right-click on the top bar and select “Tools > Options…”. Go to the “Rip music from CD” tab, where you can make any adjustments you deem necessary. First, you will see a section that says “Rip music to this location from CD”. Click “Change…” to choose a different location and “File name…” to change the information that will be available in the file. Now, you start making settings in the “Rip settings” section. In the “Format:” part, click on the small box for more options and select “MP3”. At this point, you have the option to check the “Automatically rip CD” option to rip the entire CD. If you do not check this option, you will be able to do this process manually and select the tracks you want to rip. If you choose to automate this process, you can also select “Eject CD after ripping”. This way, you can also remove it from your computer more easily. The “Audio Quality” can be left with the default setting, as this is the optimal setting, or you can change it to your preference. Select “Apply > OK” to save the configuration changes. Insert the CD into your computer. If you have checked the “Rip CD automatically” option, the process will start immediately when the disc is read. If you have not done this, you can uncheck the tracks you do not want to rip or convert, before pressing the “Rip CD” button. When you do this, the tracks will be saved to the previously defined location and the only thing left to do is to eject the CD if you do not tick the “Eject CD after ripping” box.

Note: Windows Media Player is usually present in all versions of Windows by default, but you may need to enable or install it in some editions of Windows 10. In this case, go to “Settings > Applications > Apps and Features”. In this location, you will need to look for “Windows Media Player” or “Windows Media Player” and proceed to enable or install it.

Convert CDA file to MP3 on MacOS

As with Windows Media Player, MacOS gives you the option to convert your CDA files to Mp3 with iTunes when you want to import the songs from the CD to the computer. Here’s how to go about it:

Open iTunes and click on “Edit” at the top of the screen and then select “Preferences”. In this section you will be able to make the pre-settings you need, you will see that it says “When inserting a CD”, click on the box to select the option you prefer. This will depend on how the CD will be imported, it can be: Show CD: You will be able to open it and perform the procedure manually. Start playing: If you want to listen to music, although it will also allow you to import manually.*Ask if you want to import CD: You will simply have to confirm the operation to import. *Import CD: This is used so that the equipment imports the data automatically once it has read the disc. *Import CD and eject: It is similar to the previous option, with the difference that the disc will be ejected automatically when the import is finished. Click on “Import Settings…”. Here you will see “Import using:” and select “MP3 encoder”. Under “Setting:” you can select the audio quality you prefer, an ideal alternative is 192Kbps. The other settings can be set automatically, simply press “Ok” as many times as necessary to close the settings window. Insert the CD into your computer’s disc drive and if you have chosen any settings to import automatically, simply wait for the process to complete. If you chose “Show CD” click on the CD icon to see the tracks you want to convert and copy to your computer. All tracks will be checked by default, uncheck the ones you don’t want to keep. Press “Import CD” and confirm the operation to import the songs with the predefined settings. When the process is complete, the songs will be in the default iTunes location.

Convert CDA file to MP3 using online converters

On the other hand, if you have a computer without a CD player or you don’t have a CD drive, because you only want to convert the.cda files, you will have to opt for an audio converter. There are a variety of options online that you can use for free, the best of which are listed below:

Convertio

This is one of the best options to convert audio files online for free. Convertio allows you to get the files from a location on your computer, from Dropbox, from Drive or using a link. It also has an extension that you can install on your browser. You can convert more than 100MB, but you must register to do so, otherwise, the limit is 100MB.

Official site: https://convertio.co/cdda-mp3/

AnyConv

This is another alternative with which you can convert your CDA files to MP3. It’s a bit limited compared to convertio, but it’s an option worth trying. You simply drag the file or select it from a folder on your PC, convert and download the resulting audio. AnyConv has a conversion limit of 100MB, whereas with Convertio you can upload a larger file if you register.

Official site: https://anyconv.com

There are different methods for converting CDA files to MP3, just choose the one that best suits your circumstances. If you have the files in CDA format, but you don’t have the CD or the player, you will have to opt for an online converter, while with the CD you can perform the conversion with the default player of your OS automatically.