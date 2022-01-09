How to download NSWhatsApp 2022 latest APK [Version 9.11]

A modified WhatsApp application, within the world of MODs NSWhatsApp, is a very complete app. This app was one of the first to be launched even though it is no longer one of the most popular, there are still users who use it. Here’s everything that you must know, how to download the latest version of NSWhatsApp, get it updated and what’s new in this app.

Some time ago the most outstanding feature of NSWhatsApp was its 3D design, but this design was changed by another one. This caused a decline in its popularity, but it is still a great alternative to traditional WhatsApp.

How to download NSWhatsApp 2022 latest version

If you want to download and install NSWhatsApp 2022 you have three options to download on your Android. NSWhatsApp has three types of colours blue, red and orange, depending on which version you want to install the application will change the way it is installed.

If you want to install NSWhatsApp Blue you need to uninstall the WhatsApp you are currently using. For the red or orange versions, it is not necessary to uninstall the app you are using, as you will be able to use two numbers in WhatsApp.

Here you can download NSWhatsApp blue, red and orange, each one has a different weight, but you have the same functions. They all use the WhatsApp 2.21.11.17 base which is updated frequently, to keep the apps up to date.

Download NSWhatsApp Red here. (com.nswhatsapp2)

Download NSWhatsApp Blue here (com.whatsapp)

Download NSWhatsApp Orange here (com.nswhatsapp)

Details about NSWhatsApp

Name NSWhatsApp (Blue, Red and Orange) Last update December 16, 2021 Size 52 MB Version 9.11 Compatibility Android 4.0.3 onwards

How to install NSWhatsApp

In order to install the application, you have to know which version, as I said before there are different versions. If you want to install it correctly, follow the steps below to do so.

Once you have downloaded the APK file, make a backup of your WhatsApp.

Now uninstall the WhatsApp app you use, if you plan to use your own number you also need to uninstall the app.

Disable unknown sources, so you can install the app, if you have a very recent version of Android just enable permissions when installing the app.

Go to your file manager and find the APK file.

Click on the file, a window will open, click on install, it will start to install, this may take a few seconds.

After it finishes installing, open the app and log in with your number.

Restore your account data, if you are going to use a new number you don’t have to restore anything.

NSWhatsApp features

Being a modified app you have many more features than the original, to give you a better user experience. Let me tell you about some of the features of NSWhatsApp.

Automatic reply: an asthmatic reply function is added when you are not available.

Increased privacy: hide your online status, last connection, disable the two blue checkboxes, but you will still be able to see this on other users.

Schedule messages: you have the option to schedule a message, decide what time you want a message to be sent.

Translate messages: translate messages into different languages.

Download statuses: download statuses or history from other users.

Larger videos: ability to send videos larger than 16 MB.

Hide chats: can hide chats with a password or pattern, so that only you can access them.

Anti-Ban feature: prevents your WhatsApp account from being blocked.

How to update NSWhatsApp

To update NSWhatsApp just follow these simple steps. The first step is to make a backup copy of your chats so that you don’t lose any of them. If you don’t know how to do it, I recommend you to read the tutorial on how to make a backup in WhatsApp.

You don’t need to uninstall the version you are currently using, just download the new version of the app you have. Remember that if you have the blue version you need to download the new version.

In case you have the red or orange version, you need to download the most recent version of them. Once you download the new version, click on the APK file, a window will open asking you if you want to install the application.

On some devices, it will ask if you want to update the app, click on install or update depending on the device. You will be able to use the application again with the new features of the latest version.

What’s new in the latest version!

Every time a new version is released it brings new tools and fixes bugs from the previous version. This is a record of what’s new in the latest version.

Fixed the bug that did not allow hidden chat notifications to be displayed.

Performance improvements within the application.

Fixed bug that didn’t let you see the call icon in white themes.

Added X1, X1.5, X2 audio speed.

Updated to WhatsApp 2.21.11.17 base.

Fixed some bugs and errors present in the app.

That’s how you can download or update the existing NSWhatsApp application on your phone.

There’s no wonder that most of us expect something better from many existing applications. Through this app, it is sure that you get several advantages over the WhatsApp application.