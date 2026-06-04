Even Realities G2 Smart Glasses Drop the Camera and Skip Meta’s AI — Here’s the Trade-Off

The Even Realities G2 smart glasses arrive without a camera, no video recording capability, and no connection to Meta’s artificial intelligence ecosystem — a deliberate departure from the Ray-Ban Meta, the dominant player in consumer smart eyewear.

That single design choice defines everything about the G2 and the audience Even Realities is building for.

A Different Kind of Smart Glasses

Where the Ray-Ban Meta packs a 12-megapixel camera and hooks users into Meta’s AI assistant, the G2 strips the hardware back to its core function: heads-up display information delivered through the lenses without capturing the world around the wearer.

The absence of a camera is not an oversight — it is the product’s identity.

Privacy advocates and users wary of always-on recording hardware have long pushed for wearables that keep compute power on the face without adding surveillance capability to every social interaction.

Still, dropping the camera means the G2 cannot match the Ray-Ban Meta on versatility.

What the G2 Does Instead

The G2 projects notifications, navigation prompts, and other glanceable data — information that appears in the wearer’s field of view without requiring them to pull out a phone.

That category, often called AR glasses (augmented reality, meaning digital content overlaid on the physical world), has struggled commercially because most products either cost too much, look too unusual, or demand too much of the user’s attention.

Even Realities is betting the G2 threads that needle by looking like conventional eyewear while quietly doing useful things.

The companion app, by contrast to Meta’s platform, does not funnel users toward a broader content or advertising ecosystem.

The Trade-Offs Are Real

Even so, camera-free is not consequence-free.

Users who want to snap a photo, scan a QR code through their glasses, or use visual AI to identify objects in front of them will need to reach for their phone — or buy different hardware.

The Ray-Ban Meta’s camera integration, for all its privacy concerns, lets the glasses function as a genuine hands-free capture device, something the G2 simply cannot do.

That said, the G2 is not trying to win that fight.

The Market These Glasses Target

The global smart glasses market is growing. IDC projected the broader augmented and mixed reality headset market would continue expanding through the mid-2020s, though consumer-grade smart glasses remain a niche within that figure.

Ray-Ban Meta sold in numbers strong enough that Meta reported the product as a meaningful contributor to its Reality Labs hardware line, which logged $1.1 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to Meta’s official earnings filing.

Even Realities enters that market from a different angle — smaller, more focused, and explicitly not competing on social features or AI depth.

The G2 targets users who want ambient information on their face without handing a camera or a data pipeline to a major platform.