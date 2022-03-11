Five Casino Apps that You Have to Try this 2022

Online casinos have gained more popularity over the last few years. This is especially when the pandemic started. With the lockdowns and stay-at-home ordinances implemented, people had to find different ways to entertain themselves without physical contact with others. Many found solace in gaming including playing real money games.

When it comes to online casino gaming, many are starting to show a preference for the use of mobile devices. It’s easy to understand why. Now that restrictions are no longer in place in many places, their smartphones and tablets allow them to still play their favorite casino games anytime and anywhere.

Are you thinking about downloading a casino app to be able to play your favorite on the go? You’ve come to the right place because we’ll be giving you a low-down on the casino apps that are worth your time, money, and phone memory space.

10CRIC

10CRIC.com’s online betting app is a great choice if you’re someone from India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, and if you enjoy not only casino games but also sports betting. 10CRIC is an international sportsbook but it focuses on the Indian market.

Because of that, you can expect that it has some of the best cricket betting odds on the market. Aside from cricket, you can also place bets here on other sports like football, tennis, and Kabaddi.

However, even if you don’t enjoy sports betting, it’s still great for casino gaming because it has over 2000 casino games that include live dealers. Some of the most popular games you can play on the site are Diwali Lights, The King, 10CRIC Andar Bahar, 777 Burning Classics, and Divine Fortune.

You can download the 10CRIC casino and betting app on both Android and iOS devices. Just go to 10CRIC’s official site and download the appropriate app for your device. The app is optimized for mobile users so you can play as much as you want without worrying so much about your data balance.

Bet365

Bet365 is one of the oldest online casinos today but it doesn’t mean that their services are outdated. Bet365 easily adapts to the modern age and even if you don’t download the app, its website should perfectly run on your mobile browser.

If you’re into sports betting, Bet365 has a wide variety of sports that you can bet on including popular ones like football, basketball, and cricket. You can also bet on less popular events like Gaelic Sports, cycling, speedway, snooker, and even politics.

Like 10CRIC, it is also mainly known as a sportsbook but it also has a casino section. You can also play live dealer games, poker, and bingo on the app. Some of the most popular titles you can play on Bet365 are Sky Queen, Age of the Gods, Kingdoms Rise: Chasm of Fear, and Mega Roulette.

You can download the Bet365 app using your mobile device. You need to access the mobile version of the site to have the option to download the app for either an Android or iOS device. However, you can also just go to Google Play Store and Apple App Store to download the app.

888Casino

888Casino is quite a popular choice for many online gamblers who prefer gaming on their phones. The 888Casino app promises a smooth gambling experience that is identical to its official site. The app just makes it easier for you to browse through its huge games selection that’s over 1000.

Some of the casino software providers that 888Casino has on board are NetEnt, Red Tiger Gaming, Playtech, IGT, Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, Thunderkick, and more. Here are some of the featured games on the app:

Starburst

Aztec Realm

Irish Riches

Live Dream Catcher

European Roulette

Guns N Roses

Live Immersive Roulette

Twin Spin

Multihand Blackjack

Millionaire Genie

The 888Casino app for Android is available at the Google Play Store and the iOS version is on the Apple App Store. You can also play live casino games on the app. If you’re thinking if the app has sports betting, it, unfortunately, doesn’t. And so, this could only be the best choice if you only enjoy casino games.

Casino Room

Casino Room is also a great casino app that is worth checking out. It has over 1000 casino games that you can choose from. But it’s not just that because you also get to enjoy virtual sports and jackpot games like Bingo. However, know that even if Casino Room has virtual sports, it doesn’t offer sports betting.

Some of the casino software developers you can find on Casino Room are Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Yggdrasil Gaming, Red Timer Gaming, Betsoft, and Thunderkick. Here are some of the games that you can play on the app:

Gunslinger Reloaded

Reactoonz

Double Cash Spinner

Medallion Megaways

Medusa II HQ

Sails of Gold

Lightning Roulette

Sweet Alchemy Bingo

Nascar Streak

Doom of Dead

The Casino Room app is also available on both Google Play Store and Apple app store for easy installation.

Casumo

Casumo is a fun casino app that has over 2000 games that you can play including live casinos. If you’re looking for sports betting, it’s something that Casumo doesn’t offer but it makes it up to you with all the games that you can play. The Casumo app has a minimalist design that lets you browse through the games without any hassle.

Some of the software providers that teamed up with Casumo are Big Time Gaming, Evolution Gaming, Novomatic, ELK Studios, NetEnt, IGT, Pragmatic Play, and NextGen Gaming. When it comes to titles, you can find the following on the site:

Book of Dead

Reactoonz

Starburst

Lightning Roulette

Moon Princess

Sweet Bonanza

Cazino Cosmos

Casumo Live Roulette

Gates of Olympus

Monopoly Live

The Android app is available on Casumo’s official website while the one for iOS users is available to download on the Apple App Store.