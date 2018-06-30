Spread the love





How to Download Fortnite on Android Phone

How to Download Fortnite on Android Phone? As for now, there is no official version of Fornite on Android phone yet. Currently on had few version of specific platform such as Playstation, Xbox, Switch, Window PC, MAC PC, IOS mobile App. Unfortunately, for Android User, currently don’t have android version yet for you. But they will released it SOON. No Worry!

If you cannot wait for Official Android version, you can try alternative way to play this game. By Download and Install this APK. But inside will have some Advertisement.

Alternative Device Download link below:

PC Version

Xbox Version

PlayStation Version

Switch Version

Fortnite IOS Version

*Please do not download unofficial Fortnite APK to install on your Android phone as that will be have malware with it. You shouldn’t risk your phone with doing that.

If you want to wait for Official Android Version of Fortnite.Please leave your email below. We will notify you once it officially available. We let you know How to Download Fortnite on Android Phone.

Play Fortnite On Android: The Alternative way. How to Download Fortnite on Android Phone

Follow the steps below to enjoy the amazing phone on your smartphone.

Please follow the steps below to install Fortnite on your Android Phone.

For the step one, you need go to GooglePlay Store download Stream Link App and install on your Android Phone. After download and Install. Please connect your phone with same WI-FI as your laptop and launch the Stream Link App. Now the app will detect your computer connection and ask to enter PIN on the host machine. Open host machine in the app. Before that get hold of your USB on the go adapter , USB controller or Bluetooth Controller. Login into Stream Account You will now log into your Steam account. Stream Link will control your controller as Xbox 360 . Now you can play Fortnite on your Android Phone.

Regardless of the reality, the steam interface setup is viable and proficient. It accompanies a downside. It does not have the LTE similarity. There are sure applications that have the ability to manufacture the hole, and you need to choose the correct one for you.

