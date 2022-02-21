Do you know that content that you found so interesting that you wanted to download it? Did you know that you can download videos from Facebook? Nowadays there are several programs that make this possible. Want to know more about this? Then continue with this article! Check it out.

Want to download a video from Facebook, but don’t know how to do it? It is true that the platform does not provide this feature in its functions. However, thanks to new technologies, these procedures have become increasingly accessible and easy. So, if you want to learn how to download videos from Facebook, just continue in this article.

No. It is true that Facebook has launched a video saving feature, and it has been for some time. However, when you save, the video in question will not be in your gallery of photos and videos. In fact, this function is identical to YouTube, where you save the video to watch later.

Of course, this feature can be useful for some occasions, especially when you cannot watch a certain video at that time. But if your intention is to leave it registered in your gallery, this feature will not do the trick. However, to save videos on Facebook, all you have to do is:

Open the app with your previously logged in account;

When you find the video you want to save, first press the three dots in the upper right corner;

Then, just tap on “save video”;

Once you have done this, just choose which folder you want to save the video to;

By default, Facebook creates the “To watch later” folder;

However, if you want to save to another folder, just click on “New collection”.

Have you done this procedure, but believe that saving does not solve your problem? Then you should learn how to download videos from Facebook.

As pointed out, to download videos from Facebook, you must use some programs. When it comes to download a Facebook video, Bigbangram’s Facebook Video Downloader is among the best options we have these days.

First of all, this online program can download videos easily and can be used on PC, Android, or iPhone or any device that can run an internet browser. In other words, you are not left in the lurch as it can be accessed from any platform. What’s more, all its features are free. You do not have to pay anything extra.

The platform does not require registration, so it is a great option for those who want a fast program to use.

Step by step to download the video using this Facebook Video Downloader:

First, you need to find the video on Facebook from which you want to download; Click on the three dots in the upper right corner; Select the “Paste link” option; Once you have done this, simply go to this page: https://bigbangram.com/content/facebook-video-downloader/ Right on the page, you will see a box, where you need to paste the video link. Just paste the link that you had already copied and click on “Download”; Once you have done this, you must choose the quality of the video, whether it is SD or HD, when available; When you click on the option you want, your video will start downloading.

Facebook is a large-scale social network. That is, anyone can post their interests on the platform, be it art content, soccer, news, sports, politics, food, etc. No wonder there are many pages with very diverse content.

And if you are so interested in a subject, why not save it on your cell phone so you can review this information later? Also, you know when you find that perfect recipe video you have been trying to make for a long time, but are on the subway, bus, and cannot pay much attention?

At those times, it would be great if you could download the video to watch later. Other than that, sometimes you have found a video that is so informative that you would like to share it with a specific person. But what if they don’t have a social network account? Download the video from Facebook and send it to them!

There are several reasons why you may wish to download videos from Instagram or Facebook. But regardless of your reasons, know that it is perfectly possible to do this, but through other, unofficial platforms.